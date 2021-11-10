CloudMD to Present at Upcoming North American Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a healthcare technology company transforming the delivery of care, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the following upcoming North American institutional investment conferences.



Canaccord Genuity 3rd Annual Health & Wellness Conference, November 16, 2021 Virtual

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, will present virtually on Tuesday November 16th at 10am ET (Track 2).

To register please contact your Canaccord representative directly.

Stephens Annual Investment Conference, December 1-3, 2021 Omni Hotel, Nashville TN

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO and Karen Adams, President will participate in person for a fireside chat on Friday, December 3rd at 8am CT.

Management will also participate in 1:1 investor meetings. To register or to set up a meeting, please contact your Stephens representative directly.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is transforming the delivery of healthcare using technology and by providing a patient-centric approach, with an emphasis on continuity of care. By leveraging healthcare technology, the Company is building one, connected platform that addresses all points of a patient’s healthcare journey and provides better access to care and improved outcomes. Through CloudMD’s proprietary technology, the Company delivers quality healthcare through a holistic offering including hybrid primary care clinics, specialist care, telemedicine, mental health support, healthcare navigation, educational resources, and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD’s Enterprise Health Solutions Division includes the leading Student Assistance Program and one of the top 4 Employee Assistance Programs in Canada and offers one comprehensive, digitally connected platform for educational institutions, corporations, insurers, and advisors to better manage the health and wellness of their students, employees, and customers.

CloudMD currently services a combined ecosystem of over 7,000 psychiatrists, approximately 4,500 therapists and counsellors, approximately 4,000 psychologists, over 22,000 family physicians, over 34,000 medical specialists, over 1,500 allied health professionals, over 500 clinics, and over 5 million individuals across North America. For more information visit: https://investors.cloudmd.ca .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Dr. Essam Hamza, MD"

Chief Executive Officer

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:

Julia Becker

VP, Investor Relations

julia@cloudmd.ca

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.