Global Polylactic Acid Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026

Owing to its compostable nature and recyclability, the material has attracted huge interest as an environmental-friendly alternative to petrochemical industry plastics (polyethylene, polystyrene and polypropylene). The biodegradable polymer is derived from several different renewable materials such as sugarcane or corn starch or tapioca roots and is extracted through bacterial fermentation. With characteristics that are similar to common petrochemical derived plastics, PLA is an amorphous, resilient, rigid and UV-light resistant polymer material that is quick at absorbing moisture and is temperature-sensitive requiring storage under 122ºF. The use of PLA necessitates that exposure to ambient air is minimized so that its characteristic properties are preserved, owing to which PLA is typically made available in moisture-resistant containers such as foil-lined boxes that can avoid regain of moisture when shipped or stored.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Polylactic Acid estimated at US$729.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period. Packaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 17.4% CAGR to reach US$869.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Textiles segment is readjusted to a revised 15.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20% share of the global Polylactic Acid market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $218.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $203.8 Million by 2026
The Polylactic Acid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$218.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.52% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$203.8Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 19.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.2% and 13.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$241 Million by the close of the analysis period.
The market will continue to benefit from strong demand from end-use industries owing to a number of factors. While the expanding market for ready-to-eat meals, packaged foods and snacks is compelling the food industry to use more of biodegradable materials such as PLA, the shift towards the material is led by its lesser carbon footprint. Due to its favourable benefits profile, leading as well as emerging companies are expected to make PLA capacity additions, which would help the PLA market perform robustly over the coming decade. The demand is expected to come from its large-scale application in rigid containers used for storing yogurt, juice, water as well as many other food products in the future. Further, the demand is increasing from the flexible packaging sector, and other end-users such as textiles, packaging, transport and agriculture. The popularity of PLA can be attributed to the packaging benefits the material provides, and therefore finds widespread application in fibers, chemical products, rigid containers, coated paper and films, as well as carpets. In addition, the demand for PLA is increasing from the packaging industry in developed countries across North America, Europe and Japan. Besides the packaging and food industry, PLA is also finding use in various other applications in sectors including drug delivery systems, tissue engineering, long-term and temporary implantable devices, among other newly emerging areas of application. Clinically, PLA also finds use as a biomedical scaffold for implants, drug delivery systems and theranostics. Together, these factors are expected to create opportunities for wide scale use of PLA across several different industries in the coming years.
Automotive & Transportation Segment to Reach $200.4 Million by 2026
In the global Automotive & Transportation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$78.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$176.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 15.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 57 Featured)
- BASF SE
- COFCO Corporation
- Danimer Scientific
- Evonik Industries AG
- Futerro S.A.
- Galactic S.A.
- Jiangsu Supla Bioplastics Co. Ltd.
- Jiangxi Keyuan Bio-Material Co. Ltd.
- Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
- Musashino Chemical Laboratory, Ltd.
- Shanghai Tong-Jie-Liang Biomaterials Co. Ltd.
- Sulzer Ltd.
- Synbra Technology BV
- TEIJIN LIMITED.
- The DOW Chemical Company
- Total Corbion PLA
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Poly Lactic Acid
Properties of PLA
Different PLA Grades
Advantages of using PLA
Disadvantages of using PLA
Applications of PLA
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Impact on Poly Lactic Acid Market
Covid-19 Impact on End-use Applications of Polylactic Acid
GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Poly Lactic Acid Market to Witness Rapid Growth
EXHIBIT 1: Major Producers of PLA by Production Capacity: 2019
End-use Analysis
Packaging Industry - The Largest Application Segment
Regional Market Analysis
Europe Continues to Hold Ground as the Largest Market for Poly
Lactic Acid
United States: Another Major Market
Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth
China
Other Regions
Recent Market Activity
WORLD BRANDS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Impact of Plastic Ban Augers Well for the Poly Lactic Acid Demand
Ban on Single Use Plastics to Impact Future Growth Prospects
EXHIBIT 2: Global Plastics Production Output in Million Tons
for the Years 2010 through 2019
Increased Adoption of Bioplastics-based Materials by Prominent
Players to Sustain Demand
Increased Demand for PLA from Food Packaging Applications
Biodegradable Nature of PLA Presents a Sustainable Option for
Packaging Materials
Rising Demand for Microwaveable and Disposable Food Containers
Expands the Addressable Market for PLA
Rise in Product Demand From Flexible Packaging
Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Market: A High-Growth Market
Recovery in Automotive Sector and Rise in Demand for Auto
Components to Boost Growth
EXHIBIT 3: Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units)
by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020,
and 2024
Low Carbon Footprint Due to High Bio Content Propel Uptake of PLA
Growing Use of PLA in the Healthcare Space
Production of PLA from Second Generation Biomass
Recent Technological Advancements/Innovative PLA Solutions
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Polylactic Acid by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Polylactic Acid by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Polylactic Acid by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Packaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Textiles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Textiles by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Textiles by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive &
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Automotive & Transportation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive &
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation,
Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation,
Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture,
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Polylactic Acid
by Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive &
Transportation, Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation,
Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture,
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Polylactic Acid
by Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive &
Transportation, Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation,
Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture,
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Polylactic Acid
by Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive &
Transportation, Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: China Historic Review for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation,
Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture,
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polylactic Acid
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Polylactic Acid by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polylactic Acid by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polylactic Acid
by Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive &
Transportation, Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation,
Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture,
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 40: France Current & Future Analysis for Polylactic Acid
by Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive &
Transportation, Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: France Historic Review for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation,
Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture,
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Polylactic Acid
by Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive &
Transportation, Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation,
Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture,
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Polylactic Acid
by Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive &
Transportation, Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation,
Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture,
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation,
Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: UK Historic Review for Polylactic Acid by Application -
Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation,
Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture,
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 52: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Polylactic Acid
by Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive &
Transportation, Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Spain Historic Review for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation,
Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture,
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Polylactic Acid
by Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive &
Transportation, Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Russia Historic Review for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation,
Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture,
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Polylactic Acid by Application - Packaging, Textiles,
Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture, Electronics and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation,
Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polylactic
Acid by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture,
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Polylactic
Acid by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Polylactic Acid by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Polylactic Acid
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Polylactic
Acid by Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive &
Transportation, Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation,
Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Polylactic Acid
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture,
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 67: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Polylactic
Acid by Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive &
Transportation, Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Australia Historic Review for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation,
Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture,
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
INDIA
Table 70: India Current & Future Analysis for Polylactic Acid
by Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive &
Transportation, Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: India Historic Review for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation,
Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: India 15-Year Perspective for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture,
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Polylactic
Acid by Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive &
Transportation, Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: South Korea Historic Review for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation,
Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Polylactic Acid
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture,
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Polylactic Acid by Application - Packaging, Textiles,
Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture, Electronics and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Polylactic
Acid by Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive &
Transportation, Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Polylactic Acid by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation,
Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Polylactic Acid by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Polylactic Acid by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Polylactic Acid
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Polylactic Acid by Application - Packaging, Textiles,
Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture, Electronics and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Latin America Historic Review for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation,
Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Polylactic Acid
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture,
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Polylactic
Acid by Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive &
Transportation, Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Argentina Historic Review for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation,
Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture,
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
BRAZIL
Table 88: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Polylactic Acid
by Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive &
Transportation, Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Brazil Historic Review for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation,
Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture,
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
MEXICO
Table 91: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Polylactic Acid
by Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive &
Transportation, Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Mexico Historic Review for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation,
Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture,
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Polylactic Acid by Application - Packaging, Textiles,
Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture, Electronics and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Polylactic
Acid by Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive &
Transportation, Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Polylactic Acid by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation,
Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 97: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Polylactic
Acid by Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive &
Transportation, Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Middle East Historic Review for Polylactic Acid by
Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation,
Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Polylactic Acid
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture,
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
AFRICA
Table 100: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Polylactic Acid
by Application - Packaging, Textiles, Automotive &
Transportation, Agriculture, Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Africa Historic Review for Polylactic Acid by
