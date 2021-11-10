Global OTT Devices and Services Market to Reach $217.5 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global OTT Devices and Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900005/?utm_source=GNW
This information is distributed across a variety of electronic devices, including smartphones, smart televisions, and other linked devices, without the use of a multi-system operator. One of the important drivers driving the market`s growth is the developing media & entertainment industry, as well as the increasing usage of smart computing devices around the world. Growing consumer inclination towards online streaming is driving product demand significantly, in turn accelerating the OTT market growth. Moreover, rapidly increasing online communication platforms with advanced technologies that provide customized and personalized consumer involvement is driving the demand for OTT services. The significant growth of the global OTT market during the pandemic times is expected to continue post COVID-19 as well. This trend would be supported by increasing implementation of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) for gaming applications on smart devices, in order to provide players with real time experience while playing games. In addition, rapid growth of the next generation 5G cellular network service is expected to drive increased adoption of OTT services for consumer entertainment over the next few years. These advanced network services would deliver much faster and more reliable cellular data speed and enable better 4K video streaming with improved video quality.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for OTT Devices and Services estimated at US$77.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$217.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period. Video, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.7% CAGR to reach US$133.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Text & Images segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.1% share of the global OTT Devices and Services market. Consumption of online video grew dramatically over the past few years due to availability of quality and engaging video content on highly successful video sites such as YouTube, Hulu, Vimeo and Netflix among others. Currently, a significant portion of video consumption is emanating from smartphones and tablet PCs, which offer on-to-the-go video viewing at the convenience of the user.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $31.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $27.9 Billion by 2026
The OTT Devices and Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$31.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.4% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$27.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 22.2% through the analysis. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.8% and 16.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$33 Billion by the year 2027. The ever-increasing penetration of high-speed Internet connectivity, unlimited wireless data plans, and the widespread availability of public Wi-Fi have proven to be the driving force behind the rise in OTT demand in developing countries. Developing countries, which previously lagged in the earlier network deployments in the past, are also making development of 5G network infrastructure a national priority now, despite their difficulties in terms of affordability over the near-term. These initiatives play a vital role in the success of the OTT video market.
VoIP Segment to Reach $39 Billion by 2026
VoIP services are delivered over an Internet connection such as 4G or Wi-Fi. In the global VoIP segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$36.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.2 Billion by the year 2026.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
Pandemic Brings Significant Changes for the OTT and Streaming
Media Industry
Amidst Pandemic, OTT Players to Expand Content Libraries
OTT Subscriptions in India Benefit from the COVID-19 Outbreak
An Introduction to OTT Devices and Services
Types of OTT Content
Types of OTT Content Viewers/Users
Advantages of OTT Services
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Competition
EXHIBIT 1: Leading Streaming Services by Subscriber Base
(in Million)
EXHIBIT 2: Global SVOD Services Market Breakdown of Subscriber
Base (in %) by Service Provider: 2020E
EXHIBIT 3: Streaming Media Market: Breakdown of Leading Brands
by Installed Base among US Broadband Households for 2020
Competition Gets Tough in OTT Hosting Market Amidst Pandemic
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rapid Growth of Media & Entertainment Industry & Rise in Demand
for High-Quality Streaming Content to Drive Market Gains
EXHIBIT 4: Global Number of OTT Video Users (In Million) for
the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
OTT Platforms Disrupt the Entertainment Industry
Sustained Increase in Internet Video Consumption Spurs Growth
in OTT Video Market
EXHIBIT 5: Average Time Spent Per Day (in Minutes) on Digital
Video in the US for 2018-2021
COVID-19 Pandemic Fuels Growth in OTT Video Business
Notable Trends in Over-The-Top Streaming
Use of Advanced technologies by Service Providers to Propel
Market Growth
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Emerges as a Key Technology to
Induce Market Growth
Conventional Media Houses Look to OTT Distribution to Enhance
Revenue Generation Potential
Growing Sales of Connected & Internet-Enabled Devices in Rise
in Multiscreen Viewing Expand Market Potential
Smartphones & Tablets Emerge as a High Growth Devices to Access
OTT Services
EXHIBIT 6: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total
Population: 2016-2021
EXHIBIT 7: Global Market for Smartphones (in Billion) for 2016-
2021
EXHIBIT 8: Global Mobile Internet Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Revenues by Mobile Internet Category (in %) for 2020
Market Benefits from the Rising Sales of Smart TVs
EXHIBIT 9: Household Penetration (in %) of Smart TVs by Region
for 2020 and 2026
OTT Video Services Expand to Smart Displays
Rise in Internet Penetration and Availability of High-Speed
Broadband Networks to Spur Opportunities
EXHIBIT 10: World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by
Geographic Region: February 2021
EXHIBIT 11: Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries
for 2020
EXHIBIT 12: Global Consumer IP Traffic Volume (in Exabytes) for
the Years 2017 and 2020
EXHIBIT 13: Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year
2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Rise in High-Speed 5G Network Technology to Transform OTT
Devices & Services Market
EXHIBIT 14: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022
EXHIBIT 15: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by
Technology for 2019 and 2025
Ad-Supported VOD Platforms Gain Prominence During COVID-19
Pandemic
EXHIBIT 16: Popular AVOD Services in North America: % of
Viewers Choosing a Service for 2020
SVOD Market Poised for High Gains in the Future
Customized Content Provision: A Lucrative Revenue Generation
Opportunity
Consumer Preference for Premium Content Augurs Well for OTT
Services and Devices Market
OTT Streaming Devices Benefits Market Growth
Growing Importance of Content Delivery Networks for OTT Players
Content Discovery & Recommendation Tools Come to the Aid of OTT
Players
Big Data Plays a Part in Strengthening Accuracy of Content
Recommendations
OTT and VOD Services Emerge to Fight Against Media Piracy
Advanced Features of Modern Connected Devices Enhance Appeal &
Image of OTT Services
Cloud Streaming Gathers Pace in OTT Market
Opportunities for VOD Services in Non-Entertainment Sectors to
Fuel Future Growth
Challenges Confronting OTT Devices & Services Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
