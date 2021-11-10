Global OTT Devices and Services Market to Reach $217.5 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global OTT Devices and Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900005/?utm_source=GNW

This information is distributed across a variety of electronic devices, including smartphones, smart televisions, and other linked devices, without the use of a multi-system operator. One of the important drivers driving the market`s growth is the developing media & entertainment industry, as well as the increasing usage of smart computing devices around the world. Growing consumer inclination towards online streaming is driving product demand significantly, in turn accelerating the OTT market growth. Moreover, rapidly increasing online communication platforms with advanced technologies that provide customized and personalized consumer involvement is driving the demand for OTT services. The significant growth of the global OTT market during the pandemic times is expected to continue post COVID-19 as well. This trend would be supported by increasing implementation of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) for gaming applications on smart devices, in order to provide players with real time experience while playing games. In addition, rapid growth of the next generation 5G cellular network service is expected to drive increased adoption of OTT services for consumer entertainment over the next few years. These advanced network services would deliver much faster and more reliable cellular data speed and enable better 4K video streaming with improved video quality.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for OTT Devices and Services estimated at US$77.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$217.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period. Video, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.7% CAGR to reach US$133.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Text & Images segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.1% share of the global OTT Devices and Services market. Consumption of online video grew dramatically over the past few years due to availability of quality and engaging video content on highly successful video sites such as YouTube, Hulu, Vimeo and Netflix among others. Currently, a significant portion of video consumption is emanating from smartphones and tablet PCs, which offer on-to-the-go video viewing at the convenience of the user.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $31.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $27.9 Billion by 2026



The OTT Devices and Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$31.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.4% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$27.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 22.2% through the analysis. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.8% and 16.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$33 Billion by the year 2027. The ever-increasing penetration of high-speed Internet connectivity, unlimited wireless data plans, and the widespread availability of public Wi-Fi have proven to be the driving force behind the rise in OTT demand in developing countries. Developing countries, which previously lagged in the earlier network deployments in the past, are also making development of 5G network infrastructure a national priority now, despite their difficulties in terms of affordability over the near-term. These initiatives play a vital role in the success of the OTT video market.



VoIP Segment to Reach $39 Billion by 2026



VoIP services are delivered over an Internet connection such as 4G or Wi-Fi. In the global VoIP segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$36.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.2 Billion by the year 2026.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Growth of Media & Entertainment Industry & Rise in Demand

for High-Quality Streaming Content to Drive Market Gains

EXHIBIT 4: Global Number of OTT Video Users (In Million) for

the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

OTT Platforms Disrupt the Entertainment Industry

Sustained Increase in Internet Video Consumption Spurs Growth

in OTT Video Market

EXHIBIT 5: Average Time Spent Per Day (in Minutes) on Digital

Video in the US for 2018-2021

COVID-19 Pandemic Fuels Growth in OTT Video Business

Notable Trends in Over-The-Top Streaming

Use of Advanced technologies by Service Providers to Propel

Market Growth

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Emerges as a Key Technology to

Induce Market Growth

Conventional Media Houses Look to OTT Distribution to Enhance

Revenue Generation Potential

Growing Sales of Connected & Internet-Enabled Devices in Rise

in Multiscreen Viewing Expand Market Potential

Smartphones & Tablets Emerge as a High Growth Devices to Access

OTT Services

EXHIBIT 6: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2021

EXHIBIT 7: Global Market for Smartphones (in Billion) for 2016-

2021

EXHIBIT 8: Global Mobile Internet Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Revenues by Mobile Internet Category (in %) for 2020

Market Benefits from the Rising Sales of Smart TVs

EXHIBIT 9: Household Penetration (in %) of Smart TVs by Region

for 2020 and 2026

OTT Video Services Expand to Smart Displays

Rise in Internet Penetration and Availability of High-Speed

Broadband Networks to Spur Opportunities

EXHIBIT 10: World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by

Geographic Region: February 2021

EXHIBIT 11: Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries

for 2020

EXHIBIT 12: Global Consumer IP Traffic Volume (in Exabytes) for

the Years 2017 and 2020

EXHIBIT 13: Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year

2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Rise in High-Speed 5G Network Technology to Transform OTT

Devices & Services Market

EXHIBIT 14: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

EXHIBIT 15: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by

Technology for 2019 and 2025

Ad-Supported VOD Platforms Gain Prominence During COVID-19

Pandemic

EXHIBIT 16: Popular AVOD Services in North America: % of

Viewers Choosing a Service for 2020

SVOD Market Poised for High Gains in the Future

Customized Content Provision: A Lucrative Revenue Generation

Opportunity

Consumer Preference for Premium Content Augurs Well for OTT

Services and Devices Market

OTT Streaming Devices Benefits Market Growth

Growing Importance of Content Delivery Networks for OTT Players

Content Discovery & Recommendation Tools Come to the Aid of OTT

Players

Big Data Plays a Part in Strengthening Accuracy of Content

Recommendations

OTT and VOD Services Emerge to Fight Against Media Piracy

Advanced Features of Modern Connected Devices Enhance Appeal &

Image of OTT Services

Cloud Streaming Gathers Pace in OTT Market

Opportunities for VOD Services in Non-Entertainment Sectors to

Fuel Future Growth

Challenges Confronting OTT Devices & Services Market



