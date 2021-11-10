Global Immune Health Supplements Market to Reach $27.6 Billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Immune Health Supplements Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899672/?utm_source=GNW

Regular intake of these supplements helps one to maintain a healthy lifestyle, minimizes the risk of nutrient deficiencies, promotes a good appetite, and also safeguards the body against varied health conditions. These supplements are available for all age groups, encompassing geriatrics, adults, children and infants, and benefits significantly those who are predisposed to conditions such as obesity and diabetes, chronic and neurological diseases, or renal failures among others.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Immune Health Supplements estimated at US$16.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period. Vitamins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.8% CAGR to reach US$9.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Herbal Extracts segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.4% share of the global Immune Health Supplements market.



Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, people are rediscovering power of nutrition to fortify the body`s immune system. Even before the pandemic, there was a growing awareness about the role of diet in overall quality of health. The year 2020 has however led to increased focus on health and wellness. COVID-19 outbreak has boosted consumer interest in functional foods, given their ability to offer health benefits like immunity enhancement. Even after a year of the pandemic, health issues continue to mount among consumers, driving sustained focus onto health and wellness. The COVID outbreak has led to increased focus on immunity building, with consumers taking measures to ensure protection against diseases for instance through greater consumption of supplements and vitamins. This is hence fueling demand for Immune health supplements. There is especially growing use of immune health supplements among younger population, with Gen Z and millennials driving demand for these products for immune health. Further, the consumption of immune health supplements is also rising among 65+ population.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026



The Immune Health Supplements market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 20210. The country currently accounts for a 33.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Immune health supplements is a rapidly growing global market where demand is influenced by increasing consumer awareness with respect to their health issues, growing consumer interest in maintaining a healthy lifestyle and a good health profile, and the popularity of the wellness trends. A key trend is the inclination towards personalized nutrition, especially among those facing simple metabolic disorders or gut-associated health issues that often fall outside the realm of generic treatment. Another important and noteworthy factor propelling demand for immune health supplements is the recent outbreak of the coronavirus infection that brought to forefront the role a strong immune system plays in keeping infections at bay.



Changing lifestyles, busy schedules and increasing health issues are causing consumer interest to grow in immunity care. This is leading time-starved consumers, including those following a healthy and balanced diet, to support their nutritional requirements through supplements. As a result, a global trend has emerged for consumers to boost their immunity with the health of supplements as a way to ward off infectious diseases and remain healthy. As consumer interest in and demand for immune health supplements is growing, manufacturers are looking out for ingredients that are well-recognized for boosting the human immunity. Even as their search for immunity boosting ingredients continues, they are relying on omega-3 fatty acids, elderberry, probiotics and medicinal mushrooms as key ingredients to formulate supplement mixes. Meanwhile, research and development of immune health supplements is also continuing and successfully delivering highly-effective products that address the nutritional needs of body and strengthen the immune system.



Probiotics Segment to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2026



Probiotics comprise mixed cultures or sometimes just a single culture of live microorganism capable of positively effecting host by sustaining the much required lung and intestinal microbiota. These microbiota play a significant role in maintaining human health. There is currently, certain amount of scientific evidence highlighting the ability of probiotics in boosting immunity of humans by preventing pathogen colonization and thus reducing incidence as well as severity of not just coronavirus but many other infections. In the global Probiotics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$423.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 10.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

Alticor, Inc.

Bayer AG

Biotech Pharmacal, Inc.

Cellderm Technologies Inc.

DuPont Nutrition & Health

EuroPharma, Inc

Glanbia PLC

Kerry Group PLC

Koninklijke DSM NV

Now Foods

Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.

Nutrigold, Inc.

Seroyal USA, LLC

USANA Health Sciences, Inc.

Vital Nutrients







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Immune Health Supplements

Immunity in various Stages of Life

The Link between Immunity and Nutrition

Segments

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback.

EXHIBIT 1: A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up

Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets:

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 IMPACT ON IMMUNE HEALTH SUPPLEMENTS

Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health and

Wellness Products

From Food Security to Health Security, the Pandemic Sends

Immune Health Supplements Cruising Down a New Road of

Opportunity

Pandemic-Induced Changing Consumer Perceptions about Health

Foods Favors Immune Health Supplements Market

Vitamins Can Help Prevent COVID-19 and Other Illnesses

COVID-19 and the Close Link with Amino Acids

Effectiveness of Oral l-Glutamine Supplementation for COVID-19

Treatment

Glutamine and ?Cytokine Storm?

Important Role of Amino Acids in Clinical Nutrition of COVID-19

Patients

Potential Role of Probiotics in Prevention & Treatment of

Coronavirus Infections

Pandemic Led Research Highlights the Goodness of Immune Boosters

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Regional Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Presents Unique Expansion Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovation Drives New Product Development and Introduction

Flavour-enriched Immune Health Supplements Grow in Popularity

Organic, Non-GMO Supplements Receive Positive Consumer Response

Micronutrients Aid in Improving Immunity

Microbiomes Gain Significance in Building Immunity

Specialized Combinations Propel Market Growth

HMOs Witness Increased Popularity

The Significance of Minerals and Vitamins in Daily Diet Drive

Fortification Trend

Myriad Benefits of Good Bacteria-Enriched Probiotics Drive

Widespread Adoption

Probiotics Remain the Preferred Ingredient for Gut Health Foods

Immune Health Supplements to Help Overcome Increasing

Healthcare Costs Issue

EXHIBIT 2: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

Rising Significance of Immune Health Supplements Augurs Well

for Amino Acids Market

Researchers Demonstrate Role of Cysteine and Theanine in COVID

Treatment

Omega-3 Emerges as a Popular Heart-Healthy Ingredient, Driving

Demand for Marine Functional Food Ingredients

Health Benefits of Few Marine-derived Functional Food Ingredients

E-commerce Leads Growth as Pandemic Strikes

Macro Factors Driving Growth of Immune Health Supplements

Ballooning Global Population

EXHIBIT 3: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances

Consumer Demand

EXHIBIT 4: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 5: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &

2045)

EXHIBIT 6: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:

2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Aging Demographics Present Opportunities for Immune Health

Supplements

EXHIBIT 7: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of

Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Urbanization Trend

EXHIBIT 8: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

EXHIBIT 9: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 10: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030



