Kvika banki hf.: Kvika will publish its Q3 results on Wednesday 10 November 2021

Kvika banki hf. will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 today, Wednesday 10 November, after markets closing. A meeting to present the results to market participants will be held tomorrow, 11 November, at 8:30 am, in the bank's headquarters on the 9th floor at Katrínartún 2, 105 Reykjavík. Presentation for investors will be made public before the meeting.

The meeting will be accessible online through the following website: https://www.kvika.is/fjarfestaupplysingar/fjarfestakynning-11-november-2021/ .

Meeting participants are able to send questions before or during the meeting via fjarfestatengsl@kvika.is