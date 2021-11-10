CurrencyWorks’ Motoclub Sells Out of All Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas NFT Rare Packs and Announces Wave 2 Epic Drop

Los Angeles CA, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), an award-winning, full service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that the Wave 2 “Rare” NFT packs released through its Motoclub platform as part of the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Collector Series have sold in 30 minutes in yesterday’s drop.



The final packs went on sale November 9, 2021, priced at $25 each, selling out to NFT collectors within 30 minutes. The complete run of “Rare” tier packs in the 2021 Las Vegas Series are now all sold, and no further packs of this will be minted to ensure scarcity and exclusivity to those that own them.

On November 16, 2021, Motoclub will release the last 20 packs from the Las Vegas Collector Series “Epic” tier. This Wave 2 drop represents the last of the packs from this campaign, and draws to a-close the 2021 Las Vegas Collector Series. Priced at $50 per pack, sales will go live on Motoclub.io at 12pm PST.

“The Las Vegas Collector Series has been incredibly well received within the space,” said Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks. “The confidence these sell out drops have given us, provide a strong framework for real long-term success with Motoclub as we scale up with new products, new partners and a growing customer base.”

For more information on the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series please click here .

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information go to http://www.motoclub.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Welcoming over 500,000 attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson produces live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada and Houston, Texas where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com.