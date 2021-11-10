Global Couplings Market to Reach US$1.5 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Couplings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899306/?utm_source=GNW
Couplings are extensively used in various industries such as chemicals, waste treatment, natural gas, oil & gas, construction, automotive and in gas pipe construction, among several others. The rising focus among industries on improving energy efficiency is expected to augment demand for couplings. Growth is also anticipated to be driven by the market expansion in countries such as Turkey, Nigeria, Indonesia, and Mexico among other developing nations. In recent years, the market has witnessed several advancements in product technology. Companies are focusing on the use of light-weight materials that have improved inertia characteristics for producing couplings, and also on making couplings that are compact.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Couplings estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period. Elastomeric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.8% CAGR to reach US$689.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Metallic segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.2% share of the global Couplings market. Demand for elastomeric couplings is rising on account of the benefits such as improved flexibility and different levels of torsional softness they offer in comparison to metal couplings. The rising adoption of machinery, industrial drives, and HVAC is anticipated to fuel the demand for elastomeric couplings. Metallic-style couplings are completely made of metal. These couplings are highly compact and can manage significant speeds. Given their metallic nature, this kind of coupling can be used for prolonged equipment life in applications that involve high speed.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $368.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $283 Million by 2026
The Couplings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$368.5 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.11% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$283 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 1.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$335.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the global market, driven by strong demand from the automotive and other manufacturing sectors in India and China. Europe, with the presence of several industries, is also expected to be a key market globally.
Mechanical Segment to Reach $302.7 Million by 2026
The mechanical coupling is capable of accepting misalignment from rolling, sliding, or rocking of metal surfaces. In the global Mechanical segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$209.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$231.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$37.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 1.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 135 Featured)
- ABB Group
- ALMA driving elements GmbH
- Altra Industrial Motion Corporation
- Chr. Mayr GmbH + Co. KG
- Cross & Morse
- ERIKS NV
- JAKOB Antriebstechnik GmbH
- KTR Systems GmbH
- MECVEL S.r.l.
- Motion Industries, Inc.
- NBK America LLC
- Rexnord Corporation
- SKF Group
- Timken Company
- Tsubakimoto Chain Co.
- Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Effect of the Pandemic on Couplings Market
The Pandemic Unleashes Unique Challenges for Coupling
Manufacturers
Contingency Plans for Business Continuity
Performance Snapshot of Major End-Use Markets for Couplings
EXHIBIT 2: Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2021
EXHIBIT 3: Mining Sector Revenue Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Billion: 2019-2021
Couplings: An Introduction
Elastomeric, Metallic and Mechanical Couplings
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Analysis by Type
EXHIBIT 4: World Couplings Market by Type (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Elastomeric, Metallic,
Mechanical, and Other Types
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 5: Global Market for Couplings: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
EXHIBIT 6: Global Market for Couplings - Geographic Regions
Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and
Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Flexible Shaft Couplings Gain Traction
A Review of Gear Couplings Market
Fluid Couplings Market: An Overview
Fluid Couplings as the Ideal Place for Sensors
Advancements in Servomotor Coupling Technology
Safety Coupling for the International Space Station (ISS)
Digital Automatic Couplings (DACs) Enhance Efficiency
Use of High-tech Materials in Coupling Technology
Importance of Automotive Driveshaft Couplings
EXHIBIT 7: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
EXHIBIT 8: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Established Role in Aerospace Industry
EXHIBIT 9: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
EXHIBIT 10: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Sluggish Tide in Oil & Gas Sector Niggles Market Momentum
EXHIBIT 11: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$
Billion) for 2015-2021
The US Oil & Gas Industry: Outlook for 2021
Water & Wastewater Industry: Infrastructure Development Drives
Demand
Elastomeric Couplings Gain Preference in Wastewater Treatment
Facilities
Rugged Couplings Gain Traction in Hazardous Area Applications
Mainstream Role in Chemicals Industry Bodes Well
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 135
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________