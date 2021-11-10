Global Cell Free Protein Expression Market to Reach $271.6 Million by 2026

New York, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cell Free Protein Expression Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899189/?utm_source=GNW

When compared to approaches that are in vivo and which are based on tissue culture or bacterial cells, cell-free protein expression is faster as it does not necessitate cell culture, gene transfection or protein purification at an extensive level. As protein synthesis happens in cell lysates and not inside cultured cells, it is also referred to as cell-free protein expression. Other names for the approach are cell-free translation, cell-free protein synthesis and in vitro translation. Production of cell-free protein can be done using different species and kinds of cell extracts. The different approaches offer many advantages complementing conventional in vivo methodologies. Cell-free protein expression is ideal for experiments meant for characterizing protein-protein interactions and protein-nucleic acid interactions and for high-throughput and rapid expression of truncated or mutant proteins for the purpose of functional analysis. Another application for which the approach is considered ideal is mammalian protein expression with appropriate glycosylation and native PTMs (Post-translational Modifications). The technique is also being increasingly used for stable isotopes containing proteins labelling, for the purpose of structural analysis and for the production of toxic polypeptides and functional virons. Researchers also use cell-free protein expression for analysing components needed for protein stability, degradation and folding.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cell Free Protein Expression estimated at US$195.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$271.6 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period. Protein-Protein Interaction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$147.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Protein Labeling segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.1% share of the global Cell Free Protein Expression market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $105.2 Million in 2021, China is Forecast to Reach $25.7 Million by 2026



The Cell Free Protein Expression market in the U.S. is estimated at US$105.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 51.51% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$25.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$27.7 Million by the close of the analysis period.



Several pharmaceutical companies have in the recent years started research in the protein expression domain. Several biotech companies have also recently started initiatives which necessitate extensive use of cell-free protein expression, which is anticipated to provide the required impetus to market growth at the global level. The biological sector is also trying to use swifter and more agile protein synthesis methods further enhancing market growth dynamics. Furthermore, technology advancements of over the years resulted in use of new expression elements like specially designed promoters exhibiting more efficient genomic engineering and translation leading to improved translation efficiency. There are also now software controlled algorithms facilitating better yield. Other growth factors include increasing outsourcing of R&D by biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies, patent cliff sales reduction resulting in increased pharmaceutical sector research intensity, declining research productivity, and growing expenditure on development of biosimilars. Advanced applications and increasing demand for more efficient and simpler methods for protein production also promote market growth. Different applications for cell-free protein expression include enzyme engineering, protein-protein interaction, protein purification and protein labelling, with the application of protein-protein interactions accounting for the largest percentage in overall market revenues at the global level owing to strong R&D initiatives for generation of protein libraries.



Enzyme Engineering Segment to Reach $41.7 Million by 2026



In the global Enzyme Engineering segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$27 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$39 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Million by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)



Biotechrabbit GmbH

CellFree Sciences Co., Ltd.

Creative Biolabs, Inc.

Cube Biotech GmbH

GeneCopoeia, Inc.

Jena Bioscience GmbH

Merck KGaA

Promega Corporation

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899189/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Cell Free Protein Expression

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Cell Free Protein Expression Market

GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW AND PROSPECTS

Global Market for Cell-free Protein Expression Set to Witness

Rapid Growth

Protein-Protein Interactions: Major Market Segment

E. coli lysates: Most Commonly Used Lysate Systems

Mammalian Systems: A Focul Area of Interest

Select Available Mammalian Protein Expression Systems

US Dominates the Cell-free Protein Identification Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key advantages Over Traditional Methods Drives the Protein

Expression Market Growth

Cell-free Protein Synthesis - A Key Tool for Basic and Applied

Science

Applications of Cell-Free Protein Synthesis

Cell-free Protein Synthesis in High-Throughput Production

Technological Advancements in Cell Free Protein Extraction

Drive Market Prospects

Increased Demand for Cell-Free Protein Expression by

Biotechnology Firms

Growth in number of Pharmaceutical Companies Involved in

Protein Expression

EXHIBIT 2: Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion):

2015-2025

Increasing Demand from Microbiology for Better Protein

Expression to Propel Market Growth

Rising Incidence of Cancer and the Demand for Biologics Spur

the Adoption of Cell Free Protein Extraction

EXHIBIT 3: Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020

EXHIBIT 4: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Rise in New and Advanced applications of Cell Free Protein

Expression

Growth in Use of Lysates to Produce Desired Recombinant

Proteins Buoys Growth Prospects

Rise in Chronic and Infectious Diseases and Need for High-

Throughput Diagnosis Drive Interest in Cell-Free Protein

Extraction

EXHIBIT 5: Infection Rates of Viruses ((per infected person))

Involved in Outbreaks Worldwide: 2020

EXHIBIT 6: Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among

Children below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death

in Children below 5 Years (in %)

EXHIBIT 7: Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable

Diseases (In 000s)

Growing Preference for Personalized Medicine to Drive Market

Growth

EXHIBIT 8: Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and the Rise in Associated

Diseases Drive the Need for Cell-free Protein Extraction

EXHIBIT 9: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group

in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Cell Free Protein

Expression by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Cell Free Protein Expression

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Cell Free Protein

Expression by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Protein-Protein

Interaction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Protein-Protein Interaction

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Protein-Protein

Interaction by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Protein Labeling

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Protein Labeling by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Protein Labeling by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Enzyme

Engineering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Enzyme Engineering by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Enzyme Engineering by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Protein

Purification by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Protein Purification by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Protein Purification by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cell Free Protein

Expression by Application - Protein-Protein Interaction,

Protein Labeling, Enzyme Engineering and Protein Purification -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: USA Historic Review for Cell Free Protein Expression

by Application - Protein-Protein Interaction, Protein Labeling,

Enzyme Engineering and Protein Purification Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cell Free Protein

Expression by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Protein-Protein Interaction, Protein Labeling, Enzyme

Engineering and Protein Purification for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cell Free

Protein Expression by Application - Protein-Protein

Interaction, Protein Labeling, Enzyme Engineering and Protein

Purification - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Canada Historic Review for Cell Free Protein

Expression by Application - Protein-Protein Interaction,

Protein Labeling, Enzyme Engineering and Protein Purification

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cell Free Protein

Expression by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Protein-Protein Interaction, Protein Labeling, Enzyme

Engineering and Protein Purification for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cell Free Protein

Expression by Application - Protein-Protein Interaction,

Protein Labeling, Enzyme Engineering and Protein Purification -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Japan Historic Review for Cell Free Protein

Expression by Application - Protein-Protein Interaction,

Protein Labeling, Enzyme Engineering and Protein Purification

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cell Free Protein

Expression by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Protein-Protein Interaction, Protein Labeling, Enzyme

Engineering and Protein Purification for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Cell Free Protein

Expression by Application - Protein-Protein Interaction,

Protein Labeling, Enzyme Engineering and Protein Purification -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: China Historic Review for Cell Free Protein

Expression by Application - Protein-Protein Interaction,

Protein Labeling, Enzyme Engineering and Protein Purification

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: China 15-Year Perspective for Cell Free Protein

Expression by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Protein-Protein Interaction, Protein Labeling, Enzyme

Engineering and Protein Purification for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cell Free

Protein Expression by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Cell Free Protein

Expression by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cell Free Protein

Expression by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cell Free

Protein Expression by Application - Protein-Protein

Interaction, Protein Labeling, Enzyme Engineering and Protein

Purification - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Cell Free Protein

Expression by Application - Protein-Protein Interaction,

Protein Labeling, Enzyme Engineering and Protein Purification

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cell Free Protein

Expression by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Protein-Protein Interaction, Protein Labeling, Enzyme

Engineering and Protein Purification for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 34: France Current & Future Analysis for Cell Free

Protein Expression by Application - Protein-Protein

Interaction, Protein Labeling, Enzyme Engineering and Protein

Purification - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: France Historic Review for Cell Free Protein

Expression by Application - Protein-Protein Interaction,

Protein Labeling, Enzyme Engineering and Protein Purification

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: France 15-Year Perspective for Cell Free Protein

Expression by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Protein-Protein Interaction, Protein Labeling, Enzyme

Engineering and Protein Purification for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cell Free

Protein Expression by Application - Protein-Protein

Interaction, Protein Labeling, Enzyme Engineering and Protein

Purification - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Germany Historic Review for Cell Free Protein

Expression by Application - Protein-Protein Interaction,

Protein Labeling, Enzyme Engineering and Protein Purification

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cell Free Protein

Expression by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Protein-Protein Interaction, Protein Labeling, Enzyme

Engineering and Protein Purification for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cell Free Protein

Expression by Application - Protein-Protein Interaction,

Protein Labeling, Enzyme Engineering and Protein Purification -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Italy Historic Review for Cell Free Protein

Expression by Application - Protein-Protein Interaction,

Protein Labeling, Enzyme Engineering and Protein Purification

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cell Free Protein

Expression by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Protein-Protein Interaction, Protein Labeling, Enzyme

Engineering and Protein Purification for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: UK Current & Future Analysis for Cell Free Protein

Expression by Application - Protein-Protein Interaction,

Protein Labeling, Enzyme Engineering and Protein Purification -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: UK Historic Review for Cell Free Protein Expression

by Application - Protein-Protein Interaction, Protein Labeling,

Enzyme Engineering and Protein Purification Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cell Free Protein

Expression by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Protein-Protein Interaction, Protein Labeling, Enzyme

Engineering and Protein Purification for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cell

Free Protein Expression by Application - Protein-Protein

Interaction, Protein Labeling, Enzyme Engineering and Protein

Purification - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cell Free Protein

Expression by Application - Protein-Protein Interaction,

Protein Labeling, Enzyme Engineering and Protein Purification

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cell Free

Protein Expression by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Protein-Protein Interaction, Protein Labeling,

Enzyme Engineering and Protein Purification for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Cell Free

Protein Expression by Application - Protein-Protein

Interaction, Protein Labeling, Enzyme Engineering and Protein

Purification - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cell Free Protein

Expression by Application - Protein-Protein Interaction,

Protein Labeling, Enzyme Engineering and Protein Purification

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cell Free

Protein Expression by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Protein-Protein Interaction, Protein Labeling,

Enzyme Engineering and Protein Purification for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 52: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Cell Free

Protein Expression by Application - Protein-Protein

Interaction, Protein Labeling, Enzyme Engineering and Protein

Purification - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Rest of World Historic Review for Cell Free Protein

Expression by Application - Protein-Protein Interaction,

Protein Labeling, Enzyme Engineering and Protein Purification

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Cell Free

Protein Expression by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Protein-Protein Interaction, Protein Labeling,

Enzyme Engineering and Protein Purification for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 34

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899189/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________