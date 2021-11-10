Global Cell Free Protein Expression Market to Reach $271.6 Million by 2026

New York, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cell Free Protein Expression Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899189/?utm_source=GNW
When compared to approaches that are in vivo and which are based on tissue culture or bacterial cells, cell-free protein expression is faster as it does not necessitate cell culture, gene transfection or protein purification at an extensive level. As protein synthesis happens in cell lysates and not inside cultured cells, it is also referred to as cell-free protein expression. Other names for the approach are cell-free translation, cell-free protein synthesis and in vitro translation. Production of cell-free protein can be done using different species and kinds of cell extracts. The different approaches offer many advantages complementing conventional in vivo methodologies. Cell-free protein expression is ideal for experiments meant for characterizing protein-protein interactions and protein-nucleic acid interactions and for high-throughput and rapid expression of truncated or mutant proteins for the purpose of functional analysis. Another application for which the approach is considered ideal is mammalian protein expression with appropriate glycosylation and native PTMs (Post-translational Modifications). The technique is also being increasingly used for stable isotopes containing proteins labelling, for the purpose of structural analysis and for the production of toxic polypeptides and functional virons. Researchers also use cell-free protein expression for analysing components needed for protein stability, degradation and folding.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cell Free Protein Expression estimated at US$195.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$271.6 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period. Protein-Protein Interaction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$147.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Protein Labeling segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.1% share of the global Cell Free Protein Expression market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $105.2 Million in 2021, China is Forecast to Reach $25.7 Million by 2026
The Cell Free Protein Expression market in the U.S. is estimated at US$105.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 51.51% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$25.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$27.7 Million by the close of the analysis period.
Several pharmaceutical companies have in the recent years started research in the protein expression domain. Several biotech companies have also recently started initiatives which necessitate extensive use of cell-free protein expression, which is anticipated to provide the required impetus to market growth at the global level. The biological sector is also trying to use swifter and more agile protein synthesis methods further enhancing market growth dynamics. Furthermore, technology advancements of over the years resulted in use of new expression elements like specially designed promoters exhibiting more efficient genomic engineering and translation leading to improved translation efficiency. There are also now software controlled algorithms facilitating better yield. Other growth factors include increasing outsourcing of R&D by biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies, patent cliff sales reduction resulting in increased pharmaceutical sector research intensity, declining research productivity, and growing expenditure on development of biosimilars. Advanced applications and increasing demand for more efficient and simpler methods for protein production also promote market growth. Different applications for cell-free protein expression include enzyme engineering, protein-protein interaction, protein purification and protein labelling, with the application of protein-protein interactions accounting for the largest percentage in overall market revenues at the global level owing to strong R&D initiatives for generation of protein libraries.
Enzyme Engineering Segment to Reach $41.7 Million by 2026
In the global Enzyme Engineering segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$27 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$39 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Million by the year 2026.
Biotechrabbit GmbH
CellFree Sciences Co., Ltd.
Creative Biolabs, Inc.
Cube Biotech GmbH
GeneCopoeia, Inc.
Jena Bioscience GmbH
Merck KGaA
Promega Corporation
Takara Bio Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Cell Free Protein Expression
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Impact on Cell Free Protein Expression Market
GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW AND PROSPECTS
Global Market for Cell-free Protein Expression Set to Witness
Rapid Growth
Protein-Protein Interactions: Major Market Segment
E. coli lysates: Most Commonly Used Lysate Systems
Mammalian Systems: A Focul Area of Interest
Select Available Mammalian Protein Expression Systems
US Dominates the Cell-free Protein Identification Market
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key advantages Over Traditional Methods Drives the Protein
Expression Market Growth
Cell-free Protein Synthesis - A Key Tool for Basic and Applied
Science
Applications of Cell-Free Protein Synthesis
Cell-free Protein Synthesis in High-Throughput Production
Technological Advancements in Cell Free Protein Extraction
Drive Market Prospects
Increased Demand for Cell-Free Protein Expression by
Biotechnology Firms
Growth in number of Pharmaceutical Companies Involved in
Protein Expression
EXHIBIT 2: Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion):
2015-2025
Increasing Demand from Microbiology for Better Protein
Expression to Propel Market Growth
Rising Incidence of Cancer and the Demand for Biologics Spur
the Adoption of Cell Free Protein Extraction
EXHIBIT 3: Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020
EXHIBIT 4: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Rise in New and Advanced applications of Cell Free Protein
Expression
Growth in Use of Lysates to Produce Desired Recombinant
Proteins Buoys Growth Prospects
Rise in Chronic and Infectious Diseases and Need for High-
Throughput Diagnosis Drive Interest in Cell-Free Protein
Extraction
EXHIBIT 5: Infection Rates of Viruses ((per infected person))
Involved in Outbreaks Worldwide: 2020
EXHIBIT 6: Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among
Children below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death
in Children below 5 Years (in %)
EXHIBIT 7: Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable
Diseases (In 000s)
Growing Preference for Personalized Medicine to Drive Market
Growth
EXHIBIT 8: Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and the Rise in Associated
Diseases Drive the Need for Cell-free Protein Extraction
EXHIBIT 9: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group
in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
