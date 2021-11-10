Guskin Gold Appoints Mr. Samuel Andrews, Esq. to Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, CA, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guskin Gold Corp. (the “Company” or “Guskin Gold”) (OTCQB: GKIN), a company focused on acquiring and advancing gold properties in Ghana, the world’s seventh-largest gold-producing nation, is pleased to report that effective November 10th 2021, Mr. Samuel “Jojo” Andrews, Esq. will serve as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Andrews has worked both as a private legal practitioner, a corporate law specialist, and a consultant in law, commerce, mining, and investment. He is the Founder and Managing Director of Blackwood Legal Services in Accra, Ghana with both local and international clients from Europe, China, the United States, and South America.

Mr. Andres clients include Huawei, Samsung, Lavilla Hotel, China Geo-Engineering, Hongtai Mining, TRAC Oil and Gas, Harvest Commodities International, I-Banking Ghana, Azuke Energy, the China News Agency (XIn Hua) and the Managing Director of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB). Since 2008, he has represented Huawei Technologies and been a supervisor for all their legal affairs in Cameroun, Gabon, Kenya, and Central Africa.

Mr. Andrews brings extensive expertise in matters of Ghana corporate, compliance and regulatory law; mining, real-estate, and property law; investment, commercial transactions, and international business, and mergers and acquisitions.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Andrews to the Guskin Board,” said Naana Asante, Chief Executive officer of the Company. “Mr. Andrews has been a trusted personal and professional advisor, and most importantly, an advocate for the Company since our inception. We strongly believe that his vision and insight, both in Ghana and globally, will provide the Company tremendous benefit as we push forward and advance our position in Ghana. We could not be more pleased to welcome him to the Board and we look forward to working with him as we continue to grow.”

Additionally, with the appointment of Mr. Andrews, the Company announced today that Mr. Edward Soumah has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors so that he may focus his efforts on other professional duties. The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Soumah for his service and contributions to date and wish him well in his future endeavors.

