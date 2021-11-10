Global Canned Foods Market to Reach $148.8 Billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Canned Foods Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899174/?utm_source=GNW

Food canning is defined as a technique to store food at standard temperatures by keeping food in tightly closed vacuum-sealed containers and heat processing properly. Canning process involves washing, sorting/grading, preparation, container filling, exhausting, container sealing, heat sterilization, cooling, labeling/casing and shipment storage. The first step in canning is processing where the food undergoes cooking, peeling, pitting, shelling, boning or slicing. The processed food is then sealed in cans and then heated to destroy toxic bacteria and avoid spoilage. These processes make food stable for the shelf and safe for consumption from one to five years. Boiling, exertion of high temperature over sustained periods, pasteurization, freezing, vacuum treatment, refrigeration, food compatible antimicrobial agent infusions are some common procedures used for the prevention of food spoilage before containment. Other processes used are ionizing radiation, immersion in highly saline solution, osmotically tough microbial combating environments and solutions that are highly acidic or basic.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Canned Foods estimated at US$110.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$148.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Canned Fish & Seafood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5% CAGR to reach US$49.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Canned Ready Meals segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.6% share of the global Canned Foods market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $34.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $17.9 Billion by 2026 The Canned Foods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$34.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 29.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$17.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$18.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



The global market is set to continue its growth trajectory driven primarily by growing consumer perception about metal being a superior material compared to plastic and cartons in terms of retaining the flavor of the food as well as maintaining the safety of the packaged product. Additionally, canned food requires less energy for storage as this packaging often allows food to be stored without refrigeration. In addition to retaining the safety and quality of packaged food, cans are also economical and environment-friendly, making them an ideal material for food packaging. Canning is also known to retain the freshness of food; making cans the ideal choice of packaging for food products such as fruits and vegetables, which are often transported to long distances. As a truly sustainable and economical source of food packaging, metal cans are set to continue their dominance in the food packaging sector. An increase in the number of working women increased the consumer dependency on convenience foods and ready meals, which in turn led to the rise in demand for nutritious and shelf-stable food and consequentially propels the market growth of canned food.



The increasing urban population which is preferring convenience foods instead of home-cooked food is the key factor driving the market growth of canned food. Because of the hectic lifestyle, consumers are ready to pay more to purchase ready-to-cook seafood, meat, and meals, to save time. The increasing awareness among the consumers regarding the plastic packaging hazards, increasing recycling rates, and the requirement of sustainable solutions are propelling the canned food products market. Additionally, the growing awareness of the consumers regarding the benefits of consuming fresh food is driving the demand for alternative techniques or packaging. Consumers are also increasingly spending on organic foods, due to increased health concerns, which in turn provides an opportunity for the manufacturers to concentrate on canned organic food products. The manufacturers are focusing on offering canned organic food with high nutritional value, taste, and quality, with a variety of options to attain a competitive edge in the market of canned food. The high demand of the consumers for health food rich in functional fibers, protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins, is driving the consumers to prefer canned food products.



Canned Vegetables Segment to Reach $24 Billion by 2026



In the global Canned Vegetables segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$15.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$20.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 167 Featured)



Atria Plc

Campbell Soup Company

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Danish Crown A/S

Del Monte Pacific Limited (DMPL)

H.J. Heinz Company

Hormel Foods Corporation

JBS

La Doria S.p.A.

Nestle SA

Pinnacle Foods, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899174/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Spurs Demand for Canned Foods

An Introduction to Canned Foods

Technical Process of Sealing and Canning

Advantages of Canning

Disadvantages of Canning

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Canned Seafood & Fish Products Lead Canned Foods Market

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets: Leading Distribution Channel for

Canned Foods

Developing Regions to Spearhead Long-term Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Convenience Fuels Sales of Packaged &

Processed Foods, Presenting Opportunities for Canned Foods

EXHIBIT 2: Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Growing Popularity of Ready-to-Eat & Ready-to-Prepare Foods

Holds Promise for Canned Foods

EXHIBIT 3: Global Ready Meals Market Breakdown by Frozen &

Chilled, Canned and Dried Meals (in %) for 2020

Consumers Show Inclination Towards Organic and Clean Label

Canned Foods

EXHIBIT 4: Global Organic Foods & Beverages Market Size (in US$

Million) by Region/Country for the Years 2020 & 2027

Organic Canned Fruits: A Growth Opportunity

Canned/Tinned Foods Hold Prominence Amidst Rising Concerns over

Plastic Packaging for Food Products

COVID-19 Impacts Demand for Canned Foods from Restaurants &

Food Service Industry

Pandemic Severely Dents Prospects in Foodservice Industry,

Affecting Demand for Canned Foods

EXHIBIT 5: Food Service Industry Hit Hard by the COVID-19

Pandemic: YoY Change (in %) in Number of Daily Seated Diners

at Restaurant due to Outbreak during February-July 2020

Popularity of Online Food Delivery Provides Growth for Canned

Foods in Restaurant Sector

EXHIBIT 6: Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size

(in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Canned Fruits Market: Promising Growth Ahead

EXHIBIT 7: Global Fruit Production (In Million Tons) for 2007,

2012, 2017, 2019 and 2022

EXHIBIT 8: Global Fruit Production by Country (In Million Tons)

for 2017 and 2019

Numerous Benefits of Canned Fruits Consumption Fuels Market Growth

Canned Pineapple Market Exhibits Stable Growth

Promise of High Nutrient Content and Freshness of Frozen Fruits

Presents a Challenge for Canned Fruits Market

EXHIBIT 9: World Market for Processed Fruits and Vegetables:

Breakdown of Revenue by Segment (in %) for 2020

Industry Participants Adopt Innovative Strategies to Boost

Demand for Canned Fruits

Challenges Facing Canned Fruits Market

Canned Meat Sales Benefit from Growing Consumer Demand for

Protein-Rich Foods

EXHIBIT 10: % YoY Change in Sales of Select Canned Foods in

Canada for Week Ending March 2020 Vs 2019

Changing Consumer Lifestyles and Resultant Demand for Processed

Meat Bodes Well for Canned Meat & Seafood Market

EXHIBIT 11: Global Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for

Beef & Veal, Pork and Chicken Meat: 2017-2021

Stable Demand for Safe and Convenient Seafood Sustains Market

for Canned Fish & Seafood

EXHIBIT 12: US Per Capita Consumption Select Seafood Species:

(In Pounds/person/ year) for 2019

EXHIBIT 13: Global Canned Seafood Market by Product (in %) for

2020

Canned Tuna Demand amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Superiority of Metal over Other Packaging Materials Drive

Widespread Adoption in Food Packaging

Key Advantages of Metal Packaging

Complete Recyclability Provides a Critical Advantage

Steel: A Sustainable Packaging Metal for Food Items

Innovations, Sustainability and Environmental Impact Add to the

Importance of Metal Cans in Food Packaging

Resealability of Food & Beverage Cans: An Important Innovation

CanSeal Pro for Cans Offers Superior Barrier Protection

MaXQ for Tracking and Traceability

Advancements in Food Canning Materials

Expanding Distribution Channels: Potential for Wider Reach of

Canned Foods

EXHIBIT 14: Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For

Years 2019 Through 2025

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

EXHIBIT 15: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Urbanization Trend

EXHIBIT 16: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

EXHIBIT 17: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 18: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Key Challenges Facing Canned Food Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Canned Foods by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Canned Fish &

Seafood by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Canned Fish & Seafood by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Canned Fish & Seafood by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Canned Ready Meals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Canned Ready Meals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Canned Ready Meals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Canned Vegetables

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Canned Vegetables by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Canned Vegetables by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Canned Meat

Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Canned Meat Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Canned Meat Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Canned Fruits by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Canned Fruits by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Canned Fruits by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Supermarkets /

Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Supermarkets / Hypermarkets

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Supermarkets /

Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Stores

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Specialty Stores by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Stores by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Distribution Channels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Distribution Channels

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Distribution

Channels by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

An Insight into Canned Foods Market in the US

US Canned Fruits Market: An Overview

EXHIBIT 19: Per Capita Consumption of Canned Fruits in the US

for the Period 2006 through 2019

Food Service and Institutional Sectors Present Growth

Opportunities for Canned Pears Market

Testing Times for the Domestic Canned Peaches Market

Innovations in Food Can Packages to Augment Demand

Competition

EXHIBIT 20: US Canned Fruits Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020E

Market Analytics

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by

Product Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals,

Canned Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Canned Foods by Product Type -

Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned Vegetables,

Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Canned Fish &

Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned Vegetables, Canned Meat

Products, Canned Fruits and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty

Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Canned Foods by Distribution

Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and

Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and Other

Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by

Product Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals,

Canned Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Canned Foods by Product

Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned

Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Canned

Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned Vegetables, Canned

Meat Products, Canned Fruits and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty

Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Canned Foods by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty

Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and Other

Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by

Product Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals,

Canned Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Canned Foods by Product

Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned

Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Canned Fish &

Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned Vegetables, Canned Meat

Products, Canned Fruits and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty

Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Canned Foods by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty

Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and Other

Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Canned Food Market in China: An Overview

China: A Major Canned Fruits Market

Market Analytics

Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by

Product Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals,

Canned Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Canned Foods by Product

Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned

Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Canned Fish &

Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned Vegetables, Canned Meat

Products, Canned Fruits and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty

Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Canned Foods by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty

Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and Other

Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

An Overview of Canned Fruits and Vegetables Market in Europe

Market Analytics

Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Canned Foods by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by

Product Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals,

Canned Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Canned Foods by Product

Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned

Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Canned

Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned Vegetables, Canned

Meat Products, Canned Fruits and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty

Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Canned Foods by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty

Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and Other

Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by

Product Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals,

Canned Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Canned Foods by Product

Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned

Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Canned

Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned Vegetables, Canned

Meat Products, Canned Fruits and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty

Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Canned Foods by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty

Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and Other

Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by

Product Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals,

Canned Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Canned Foods by Product

Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned

Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Canned

Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned Vegetables, Canned

Meat Products, Canned Fruits and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty

Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Canned Foods by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty

Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and Other

Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by

Product Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals,

Canned Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Canned Foods by Product

Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned

Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Canned Fish &

Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned Vegetables, Canned Meat

Products, Canned Fruits and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty

Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Canned Foods by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty

Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and Other

Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by

Product Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals,

Canned Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Canned Foods by Product Type -

Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned Vegetables,

Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Canned Fish &

Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned Vegetables, Canned Meat

Products, Canned Fruits and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty

Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Canned Foods by Distribution

Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and

Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and Other

Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by

Product Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals,

Canned Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899174/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________