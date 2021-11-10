Global Canned Foods Market to Reach $148.8 Billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Canned Foods Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899174/?utm_source=GNW
Food canning is defined as a technique to store food at standard temperatures by keeping food in tightly closed vacuum-sealed containers and heat processing properly. Canning process involves washing, sorting/grading, preparation, container filling, exhausting, container sealing, heat sterilization, cooling, labeling/casing and shipment storage. The first step in canning is processing where the food undergoes cooking, peeling, pitting, shelling, boning or slicing. The processed food is then sealed in cans and then heated to destroy toxic bacteria and avoid spoilage. These processes make food stable for the shelf and safe for consumption from one to five years. Boiling, exertion of high temperature over sustained periods, pasteurization, freezing, vacuum treatment, refrigeration, food compatible antimicrobial agent infusions are some common procedures used for the prevention of food spoilage before containment. Other processes used are ionizing radiation, immersion in highly saline solution, osmotically tough microbial combating environments and solutions that are highly acidic or basic.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Canned Foods estimated at US$110.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$148.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Canned Fish & Seafood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5% CAGR to reach US$49.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Canned Ready Meals segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.6% share of the global Canned Foods market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $34.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $17.9 Billion by 2026 The Canned Foods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$34.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 29.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$17.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$18.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
The global market is set to continue its growth trajectory driven primarily by growing consumer perception about metal being a superior material compared to plastic and cartons in terms of retaining the flavor of the food as well as maintaining the safety of the packaged product. Additionally, canned food requires less energy for storage as this packaging often allows food to be stored without refrigeration. In addition to retaining the safety and quality of packaged food, cans are also economical and environment-friendly, making them an ideal material for food packaging. Canning is also known to retain the freshness of food; making cans the ideal choice of packaging for food products such as fruits and vegetables, which are often transported to long distances. As a truly sustainable and economical source of food packaging, metal cans are set to continue their dominance in the food packaging sector. An increase in the number of working women increased the consumer dependency on convenience foods and ready meals, which in turn led to the rise in demand for nutritious and shelf-stable food and consequentially propels the market growth of canned food.
The increasing urban population which is preferring convenience foods instead of home-cooked food is the key factor driving the market growth of canned food. Because of the hectic lifestyle, consumers are ready to pay more to purchase ready-to-cook seafood, meat, and meals, to save time. The increasing awareness among the consumers regarding the plastic packaging hazards, increasing recycling rates, and the requirement of sustainable solutions are propelling the canned food products market. Additionally, the growing awareness of the consumers regarding the benefits of consuming fresh food is driving the demand for alternative techniques or packaging. Consumers are also increasingly spending on organic foods, due to increased health concerns, which in turn provides an opportunity for the manufacturers to concentrate on canned organic food products. The manufacturers are focusing on offering canned organic food with high nutritional value, taste, and quality, with a variety of options to attain a competitive edge in the market of canned food. The high demand of the consumers for health food rich in functional fibers, protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins, is driving the consumers to prefer canned food products.
Canned Vegetables Segment to Reach $24 Billion by 2026
In the global Canned Vegetables segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$15.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$20.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 167 Featured)
- Atria Plc
- Campbell Soup Company
- Conagra Brands, Inc.
- Danish Crown A/S
- Del Monte Pacific Limited (DMPL)
- H.J. Heinz Company
- Hormel Foods Corporation
- JBS
- La Doria S.p.A.
- Nestle SA
- Pinnacle Foods, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Spurs Demand for Canned Foods
An Introduction to Canned Foods
Technical Process of Sealing and Canning
Advantages of Canning
Disadvantages of Canning
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Canned Seafood & Fish Products Lead Canned Foods Market
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets: Leading Distribution Channel for
Canned Foods
Developing Regions to Spearhead Long-term Growth
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Demand for Convenience Fuels Sales of Packaged &
Processed Foods, Presenting Opportunities for Canned Foods
EXHIBIT 2: Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $
Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Growing Popularity of Ready-to-Eat & Ready-to-Prepare Foods
Holds Promise for Canned Foods
EXHIBIT 3: Global Ready Meals Market Breakdown by Frozen &
Chilled, Canned and Dried Meals (in %) for 2020
Consumers Show Inclination Towards Organic and Clean Label
Canned Foods
EXHIBIT 4: Global Organic Foods & Beverages Market Size (in US$
Million) by Region/Country for the Years 2020 & 2027
Organic Canned Fruits: A Growth Opportunity
Canned/Tinned Foods Hold Prominence Amidst Rising Concerns over
Plastic Packaging for Food Products
COVID-19 Impacts Demand for Canned Foods from Restaurants &
Food Service Industry
Pandemic Severely Dents Prospects in Foodservice Industry,
Affecting Demand for Canned Foods
EXHIBIT 5: Food Service Industry Hit Hard by the COVID-19
Pandemic: YoY Change (in %) in Number of Daily Seated Diners
at Restaurant due to Outbreak during February-July 2020
Popularity of Online Food Delivery Provides Growth for Canned
Foods in Restaurant Sector
EXHIBIT 6: Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size
(in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Canned Fruits Market: Promising Growth Ahead
EXHIBIT 7: Global Fruit Production (In Million Tons) for 2007,
2012, 2017, 2019 and 2022
EXHIBIT 8: Global Fruit Production by Country (In Million Tons)
for 2017 and 2019
Numerous Benefits of Canned Fruits Consumption Fuels Market Growth
Canned Pineapple Market Exhibits Stable Growth
Promise of High Nutrient Content and Freshness of Frozen Fruits
Presents a Challenge for Canned Fruits Market
EXHIBIT 9: World Market for Processed Fruits and Vegetables:
Breakdown of Revenue by Segment (in %) for 2020
Industry Participants Adopt Innovative Strategies to Boost
Demand for Canned Fruits
Challenges Facing Canned Fruits Market
Canned Meat Sales Benefit from Growing Consumer Demand for
Protein-Rich Foods
EXHIBIT 10: % YoY Change in Sales of Select Canned Foods in
Canada for Week Ending March 2020 Vs 2019
Changing Consumer Lifestyles and Resultant Demand for Processed
Meat Bodes Well for Canned Meat & Seafood Market
EXHIBIT 11: Global Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for
Beef & Veal, Pork and Chicken Meat: 2017-2021
Stable Demand for Safe and Convenient Seafood Sustains Market
for Canned Fish & Seafood
EXHIBIT 12: US Per Capita Consumption Select Seafood Species:
(In Pounds/person/ year) for 2019
EXHIBIT 13: Global Canned Seafood Market by Product (in %) for
2020
Canned Tuna Demand amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Superiority of Metal over Other Packaging Materials Drive
Widespread Adoption in Food Packaging
Key Advantages of Metal Packaging
Complete Recyclability Provides a Critical Advantage
Steel: A Sustainable Packaging Metal for Food Items
Innovations, Sustainability and Environmental Impact Add to the
Importance of Metal Cans in Food Packaging
Resealability of Food & Beverage Cans: An Important Innovation
CanSeal Pro for Cans Offers Superior Barrier Protection
MaXQ for Tracking and Traceability
Advancements in Food Canning Materials
Expanding Distribution Channels: Potential for Wider Reach of
Canned Foods
EXHIBIT 14: Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For
Years 2019 Through 2025
Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
EXHIBIT 15: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Urbanization Trend
EXHIBIT 16: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
EXHIBIT 17: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 18: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Key Challenges Facing Canned Food Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Canned Foods by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Canned Fish &
Seafood by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Canned Fish & Seafood by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Canned Fish & Seafood by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Canned Ready Meals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Canned Ready Meals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Canned Ready Meals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Canned Vegetables
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Canned Vegetables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Canned Vegetables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Canned Meat
Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Canned Meat Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Canned Meat Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Canned Fruits by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Canned Fruits by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Canned Fruits by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Supermarkets /
Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Supermarkets / Hypermarkets
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Supermarkets /
Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Stores
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Specialty Stores by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Stores by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Distribution Channels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Distribution Channels
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Distribution
Channels by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
An Insight into Canned Foods Market in the US
US Canned Fruits Market: An Overview
EXHIBIT 19: Per Capita Consumption of Canned Fruits in the US
for the Period 2006 through 2019
Food Service and Institutional Sectors Present Growth
Opportunities for Canned Pears Market
Testing Times for the Domestic Canned Peaches Market
Innovations in Food Can Packages to Augment Demand
Competition
EXHIBIT 20: US Canned Fruits Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020E
Market Analytics
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by
Product Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals,
Canned Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Canned Foods by Product Type -
Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned Vegetables,
Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Canned Fish &
Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned Vegetables, Canned Meat
Products, Canned Fruits and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty
Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Canned Foods by Distribution
Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and
Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by
Product Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals,
Canned Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Canned Foods by Product
Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned
Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Canned
Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned Vegetables, Canned
Meat Products, Canned Fruits and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty
Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Canned Foods by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty
Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by
Product Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals,
Canned Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Canned Foods by Product
Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned
Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Canned Fish &
Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned Vegetables, Canned Meat
Products, Canned Fruits and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty
Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Canned Foods by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty
Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Canned Food Market in China: An Overview
China: A Major Canned Fruits Market
Market Analytics
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by
Product Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals,
Canned Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Canned Foods by Product
Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned
Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Canned Fish &
Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned Vegetables, Canned Meat
Products, Canned Fruits and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty
Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Canned Foods by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty
Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
An Overview of Canned Fruits and Vegetables Market in Europe
Market Analytics
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Canned Foods by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by
Product Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals,
Canned Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Canned Foods by Product
Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned
Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Canned
Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned Vegetables, Canned
Meat Products, Canned Fruits and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty
Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Canned Foods by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty
Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by
Product Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals,
Canned Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Canned Foods by Product
Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned
Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Canned
Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned Vegetables, Canned
Meat Products, Canned Fruits and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty
Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Canned Foods by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty
Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by
Product Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals,
Canned Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Canned Foods by Product
Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned
Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Canned
Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned Vegetables, Canned
Meat Products, Canned Fruits and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty
Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Canned Foods by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty
Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by
Product Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals,
Canned Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Canned Foods by Product
Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned
Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Canned Fish &
Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned Vegetables, Canned Meat
Products, Canned Fruits and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty
Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Canned Foods by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty
Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by
Product Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals,
Canned Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Canned Foods by Product Type -
Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned Vegetables,
Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Canned Fish &
Seafood, Canned Ready Meals, Canned Vegetables, Canned Meat
Products, Canned Fruits and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty
Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Canned Foods by Distribution
Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and
Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Canned Foods by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Canned Foods by
Product Type - Canned Fish & Seafood, Canned Ready Meals,
Canned Vegetables, Canned Meat Products, Canned Fruits and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
