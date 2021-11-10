Union Corrugating Holdings to Be Acquired by Cornerstone Building Brands

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Union Corrugating Company Holdings, Inc. an industry leader serving the residential, commercial, and agricultural roofing and siding markets, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR). Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America.

"We're excited that Cornerstone Buildings Brands is acquiring Union Corrugating Company and the Reed's Metals brands," said Keith Medick, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are confident that this acquisition will benefit our existing customers with access to an unmatched portfolio of products and services. We've seen a lot of positive changes over the years, and one thing remains the same, we are focused on delivering quality products, superior service and value for our customers. We're excited to become a part of the successful Cornerstone Building Brands team."

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions and is expected to be finalized later this year.

About Union Corrugating Company

Union Corrugating Company, headquartered in Fayetteville, NC, is an award-winning industry leader serving the residential, commercial, and agricultural roofing and siding markets from 10 manufacturing facilities located throughout the central and eastern U.S.

Union Corrugating Company manufactures metal roofing that's more durable, efficient, and sustainable with minimal environmental impact. Our unique distribution system provides the fastest and most reliable deliveries in the industry. Our support network ensures you'll get what you need, when you need it. Your Roof. For Life. On Time and Complete!

Union Corrugating Company logo is trademarked and registered in the U.S. For more information on Union Corrugating Company, visit at www.unioncorrugating.com .

About Reed's Metals

Reed's Metals, headquartered in Brookhaven, MS, is an award-winning provider of metal roofing systems, metal roofing panels, post frame, tube buildings & pre-engineered steel buildings. Comprised of 10 locations (8 manufacturing sites and 2 storefronts) with 3 IAS certified plants utilizing state-of-the-art technology & fabrication methods to provide unprecedented quality & service, offering same-day availability on in-stock standard roofing orders & supplies, on-site roll forming for standing seam projects & job-site delivery within 72 hours on most projects.

Reed's Metals and the Reed's Metals logo are trademarks of Reed's Metals, LLC., registered in the U.S. For more information on Reed's Metals, visit at www.reedsmetals.com .

Marketing Contact:

Kimberly Blanton

Marketing Director, Union Corrugating Company and Reed's Metals

Email: kblanton@unioncorrugating.com

Related Images











Image 1: Union Corrugating Company and the Reed's Metals brands





Union Corrugating Company and the Reed's Metals brands









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment