Cue Biopharma to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences in November

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics designed to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body, announced today that it will take part in two fireside chats, the first at the Stifel Healthcare Conference 2021, November 15-17, and the second at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, November 16-19. Both conferences will be held virtually.



During the fireside chats, Cue Biopharma will provide an updated corporate overview and recent data highlighting its lead clinical program, CUE-101, representative of the IL-2 based CUE-100 series, as a monotherapy and in combination with KEYRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of patients with HPV+ recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer. The discussion will also focus on the Company’s CUE-100 series pipeline progress with drug product candidates CUE-102, targeting Wilms’ Tumor 1 (WT1) and CUE-103, targeting KRAS G12V, as well as its most recent Neo-STAT™ platform developments.



Presentation Details:



Stifel Healthcare Conference

Date and Time: Monday, November 15, 2:40 p.m. – 3:10 p.m. EST

Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel58/cue/1913220



A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events page in the Investor and Media section of the Company’s website at www.cuebiopharma.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Date and Time: The pre-recorded fireside chat will be available to conference attendees on-demand between 8:00 a.m. GMT/3:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, November 18 through 5:00 p.m. GMT/12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 19.



A replay of the fireside chat will be hosted on the conference website and available to attendees for 30 days after the event. For more information, email londonhealthcareconf@jefferies.com .



Also, an archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available after the conference on the Events page in the Investor and Media section of the Company’s website at www.cuebiopharma.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body to transform the treatment of cancer, infectious disease and autoimmune disease. The company’s proprietary Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) platform, is designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company is led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

For more information, visit https://www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CueBiopharma.

