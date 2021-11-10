B2Digital’s B2FS 138 Thrills Packed House at Dayton Convention Center with Explosive Night of MMA Action

Tampa, FL, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is pleased to report another very successful night for the B2 Fighting Series at last weekend’s B2FS 138 in front of a packed crowd at the Dayton Convention Center in Dayton, Ohio.



Proceeds from the event totaled nearly $37k, with in-person ticket sales approaching $30k, pay-per-view ticket sales surpassing $4k, and food & beverage sales totaling nearly $4k.

Brandon ‘Hardrock’ Higdon, B2’s Matchmaker, commented: “It was standing room only this past weekend in Dayton. And the fighters delivered the goods in a series of action-packed fights that kept the full house entertained all night. In the Main Event of the evening, Jerrell Hodge chalked up his 9th win, moving him one step closer to a call up to the Show. Fight fans were also treated to one of the best female fights of the year for the B2 Fighting Series as Cierra Buxton and Delena Duong squared off in the cage.”

B2FS 138 featured 16 professional and amateur fights. In the Main Event, Jerrell Hodge (9-3-0) defeated Ben Pierre-Saint (13-6-0). Cody Baker (3-0-0) may have proven he is ready for a title shot with his dominant victory over Maurice Yarbrough (3-2-0). And Liam Hamill, nephew of UFC Legend Matt “the Hammer” Hamill, scored a stunning knockout victory over Will Owens to improve to 2-0-0.

“This was a tremendous night of fights, and we can’t wait to return to Dayton next year,” stated Greg P. Bell, B2Digital CEO and Founder. “But we don’t plan on taking any time off in the meantime. In fact, we are already packing up to head to Sioux City, Iowa this weekend for another big night of fights on Saturday!”

The B2 Fighting Series will be back in action this weekend (November 13) in Sioux City for another exciting evening of top pro and amateur MMA action. For those who missed out on Saturday’s live event in Dayton, a replay is now available to watch on the B2 Fighting Series OTT Apps: Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

About B2Digital Inc.

B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”). The Company operates in two major branded segments: The B2 Fighting Series and The ONE More Gym Official B2 Training Facilities Network. The Company primarily derives revenues from live event ticket sales, pay-per-view ticket sales, content media marketing, and fitness facility memberships.

The Live Events segment (the B2 Fighting Series) is primarily engaged with scheduling, organizing, and producing live MMA events, marketing those events, and generating both live audience and PPV ticket sales, as well as creatively marketing the archived content generated through its operations in this segment. The Company also plans to generate additional revenues over time from endorsement deals with global brands as its audience grows. The B2 Fighting Series is licensed in 12 US states to operate LIVE MMA Fights. Most B2 Fighting Series events sell out at the gate. The Company now operates at a pace of more than 40 events per year.

The Fitness Facility segment operates primarily through the ONE More Gym Official B2 Training Facilities Network. The Company currently operates five ONE More Gym locations, with plans to continue to scale up this segment at a pace of 4-8 new locations per year. ONE More Gym locations include specialized MMA training resources and serve a recruiting function for the Company's Live Events segment.

For more information about B2Digital, visit the Company’s website at www.B2FS.com.

For more information, please contact:

information@b2fs.com

Public Relations:

Tiger Marketing & Branding Agency

info@TigerGMP.com