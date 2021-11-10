Wee-Cig, EZ365 CEO to Continue Roadshow With AIBC Europe

Following successful NFT.NYC event, Korus to drive awareness of company vision, build new connections in Malta



Las Vegas, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Wee-Cig International Corporation (OTCMarkets: WCIG), a company focused on identifying and growing top tech companies in emerging markets, today announced that its CEO and Founder of subsidiary dba, “EZ365” Russell Korus will attend the fifth annual Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain (AIBC) Summit in Ta' Qali, Attard, Malta November 15th to 19th.

While in Malta, Korus aims to forge and grow relationships with likeminded blockchain enthusiasts, investors and potential partners – discussing the trends, technologies and possibilities that will fuel the continued growth and disruptive potential of blockchain. Korus will also build awareness of the EZ365 digital asset ecosystem, including the company’s recent acquisition by Wee-Cig International Corporation which positioned Korus as CEO of the first publicly traded company directly tied to the momentum of the NFT market.

“I am thrilled to return to Malta for this significant gathering of blockchain leaders,” said Korus. “The EZ365 team attended a number of industry events in Malta during the early days of our journey. We now return as a publicly traded entity that is playing a leading role in harnessing the disruptive potential of blockchain to fuel mass adoption.”

Korus’ Malta trip follows last week’s attendance at the NFT.NYC event in New York City where he reconnected with other leaders and innovators from across the global NFT community, and shared how EZ NFT is providing unique investment opportunities in the art and collectibles space, as well as breaking new ground by applying NFTs to the mortgage industry. Conversations at the AIBC summit will broaden to focus on how NFTs can drive investor value and improve overall efficiency across other industries that are ripe for disruption.

“While the world has woken up to NFTs and is beginning to understand the power of blockchain technology, we’ve barely scratched the surface compared to where we will be in just a year or two,” Korus added. “The forward-thinking minds gathering at AIBC are those that will determine the new frontiers of this groundbreaking technology, and I look forward to EZ365 playing a key role in those discussions.”

About Wee-Cig International Corporation

Wee-Cig International Corporation is a publicly traded holding and acquisition company (WCIG) with a particular talent in identifying top tech companies in emerging markets and helping them get to the next level. Constantly scouring the technology landscape to find the best investment opportunities, Wee-Cig targets companies that capitalize on unique opportunities by leveraging extensive, decades long industry relationships and management expertise.

For more information, visit: https://weecigcorp.com/

About the EZ365 Ecosystem

EZ365 leverages the transparency and immutability of blockchain technology to break down barriers to owning digital assets and unleash the vast growth potential of the NFT, online gaming industry and the cryptocurrency world. The first-to-market blockchain-based ecosystem to combine NFTs, online gaming, a financial services platform, and a learning portal, EZ365 is further differentiated by its focus on customer support, security, ease-of-use and the customer experience; making it easy for users to invest, play, trade and learn in a secure environment. The EZ365 team includes leaders in blockchain and cryptocurrency development, network and security infrastructure for global capital and derivatives markets and the online gaming space. Together they bring the rigor and methodology of established financial market security and deep technology expertise to the EZ365 platform.

For more information visit: https://ez365.io/

