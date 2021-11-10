Tickeron Introduces Algorithmic Investment Portfolios Powered by AI for Retail Investors

Sunnyvale, Calf., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tickeron, the quant-sourced marketplace for AI stock trading tools, presents a new version of its portfolio marketplace with a wide range of investment strategies and asset allocation models capable of meeting the needs of a wide range of investors.

We introduce two types of easy-to-use portfolios to our clients:

AI Active portfolios offer active investment strategies with portfolio rebalancing once a week, month, or quarter. Stocks for purchase are selected by algorithms based on technical and fundamental analysis methods and optimized by neural networks, which have been proven to be effective by back and forward tests. This type of portfolio is most suitable for risk-tolerant investors who want to receive higher returns than passive investing.

AI Model portfolios offer asset allocation models with infrequent position rebalancing. We are constantly looking for the best dividend stocks, growth, or undervalued stocks and compose diversified portfolios from them. To assess the quality of diversification, we use Diversification Score (TM) known as DivScore(TM), our unique quantitative algorithm that analyzes the risk metrics of all industries and stocks included to find the most resistant models to changes in the market situation. This type of portfolio is suitable for long-term investors and can be used for retirement accounts and taxable accounts like IRA.

“Our goal is to give a wide range of investors access to algorithmic methods by which hedge funds achieve their high profits. In our marketplace, everyone can choose a portfolio that best suits their investment goals using a wide range of filters and settings. In addition, the user can subscribe to one portfolio or all at once and receive an impressive discount. We are constantly looking for new investment ideas and algorithms to help our users invest smarter and better.” said Sergey Savastiouk, CEO and Founder of Tickeron.

About Tickeron: The company is an algorithmic AI trading marketplace for traders, investors, and proprietary neural network developers. To learn more about Tickeron, please visit tickeron.com. In addition, follow Tickeron on the following channels: Twitter, YouTube, Stocktwits, and Google News.

The detailed charts provided by Tickeron are subject to certain limitations disclosed on tickeron.com that investors should review before investing. Tickeron's investment advice relies on historical information. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in securities involves significant risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment.