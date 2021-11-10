Amdocs Releases First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Schedule

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during first quarter of fiscal 2022:



November 11: Exane Virtual Silicon Valley Innovation Tour

12:15 pm ET Fireside Chat

Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology and head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations November 16: Needham Virtual Networking, Security & Communications Conference

Investor meetings only

Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations December 1: Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference

The Phoenician, Scottsdale, AZ

Investor meetings only

Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations December 2: Nasdaq 45th Virtual Investor Conference

7:30 am ET Fireside Chat + investor meetings

Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & chief executive officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations December 7: Barclays Virtual TMT Conference

3:00 pm ET Fireside chat + investor meetings

Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer & chief operating officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations December 14: Oppenheimer Virtual 5G Summit

9:05 am ET Fireside chat + investor meetings

Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Webcast presentation information and additional details to be available at https://investors.amdocs.com.



About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and large enterprise customers. Our 28,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

