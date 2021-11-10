Ahana Achieves AWS Data & Analytics ISV Competency Status

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahana , the Presto company, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data & Analytics ISV Competency status. This designation recognizes that Ahana has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in helping customers evaluate and use the tools, techniques, and technologies of working with data productively, at any scale, to successfully achieve their data and analytics goals on AWS.



Achieving the AWS Data & Analytics ISV Competency differentiates Ahana as an AWS ISV Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) that possesses deep domain expertise in data analytics platforms based on the open source Presto SQL distributed query engine, having developed innovative technology and solutions that leverage AWS services.

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

“Ahana is proud to achieve the AWS Data & Analytics ISV Competency, which adds to our AWS Global Startups and AWS ISV Accelerate Partner status,” said Steven Mih, Co-Founder and CEO at Ahana. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies bring SQL to their AWS S3 data lake for faster time-to-insights by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

About Ahana

Ahana, the Presto company, offers the only managed service for Presto on AWS with the vision to simplify open data lake analytics. Presto, the open source project created by Facebook and used at Uber, Twitter and thousands more, is the de facto standard for fast SQL processing on data lakes. Ahana Cloud delivers the easiest Presto SaaS and enables data platform teams to provide high performance SQL analytics on their S3 data lakes and other data sources. As a leading member of the Presto community and Linux Foundation’s Presto Foundation, Ahana is also focused on fostering growth and evangelizing open source Presto. Founded in 2020, Ahana is headquartered in San Mateo, CA and operates as an all-remote company. Investors include GV, Leslie Ventures, Lux Capital, and Third Point Ventures. Follow Ahana on LinkedIn , Twitter and PrestoDB Slack .

Media Contact:

Beth Winkowski

Winkowski Public Relations, LLC

978-649-7189

beth@ahana.io