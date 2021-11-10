Blockchain Intelligence Group Is First Analytics and Monitoring Solution to Support Syscoin Network

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN), a leading North American blockchain development firm, and Blockchain Intelligence Group , (a subsidiary of BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (CSE: BIGG, OTC: BBKCF, WKN: A2PS9W)), a global cryptocurrency compliance and intelligence company, are pleased to announce the official launch of Syscoin support in BitRank VerifiedⓇ blockchain intelligence software.



As disclosed in its press release dated June 9, 2021 , Blockchain Intelligence Group and the Company announced the anticipated BitRank VerifiedⓇ integration as the first phase of its risk scoring and blockchain forensic solution for the Syscoin network. The solutions will be integrated within BCF’s on-chain compliance and transaction monitoring tools, providing unique regulatory compliant technology.

“By joining Blockchain Intelligence Group’s ecosystem, we are able to offer compliance and a regulatory framework to Syscoin customers for the first time on a public ledger that brings the same benefits as traditional financial services,” said BCF Chief Technology Officer and Syscoin Lead Core Developer, Jag Sidhu. “These benefits will integrate seamlessly for users all while they hold their tokens in their own digital wallets.”

“Interoperability is the future of blockchain, and as more organizations seek out the benefits of crypto, our solutions are their north star for securing and legitimizing the future of finance,” said president at Blockchain Intelligence Group, Lance Morginn. “Integrating Syscoin is a proof point to the vision we share with our partners: building the future of cryptocurrency’s global adoption and utility.”

About Blockchain Foundry Inc.

Blockchain Foundry develops and commercializes blockchain-based business solutions and provides consulting services to corporate clients seeking to incorporate blockchain technology into their businesses.

Blockchain Foundry Contact Information:

Dan Wasyluk

Chief Executive Officer

(647) 794-0994

dwasyluk@blockchainfoundry.com

