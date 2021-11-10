Brain Scientific Announces the Appointment of Independent Board Members

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvestorWire -- Brain Scientific Inc. (OTCQB: BRSF), a leader in the Medical Technology market, has announced the appointment of three independent board members. By continuing to assemble some of the world’s leading experts, Brain Scientific is poised to disrupt the medical technology market and shape the future of life sciences.

“We are pleased to welcome Daniel Cloutier, Thomas Olivier, and Donald MacKenzie as new independent directors to the Brain Scientific board. We especially value the combined experience and proven track record they bring to the table,” states Hassan Kotob, Chairman and CEO. “They join Brain Scientific at an exciting time as we continue to disrupt the MedTech market, and we are confident they will provide the guidance needed to accelerate growth.”

Daniel Cloutier, as Founder and CEO of LOK Corporation, brings extensive experience and knowledge in sales strategy and global distribution. He received his education from HEC Montréal and has held positions as a director in multiple companies. “I am honored to be part of Brain Scientific and to play a pivotal role in uniting the company's global efforts in neurological products,” Cloutier stated.

Thomas Olivier, as Managing Director at Arrowroot Capital Management, brings more than 20 years of experience in investment banking, corporate legal advisory services, and building companies from the ground up. Tom received his bachelor’s degree in economics from Boston College and graduated from George Washington University with a J.D. “Brain Scientific is poised to achieve impressive levels of success and have a significant impact on the world, Tom Olivier states. “I am very excited to join Hassan and his team at Brain Scientific, as they drive innovative solutions to the quickly growing MedTech market.”

Donald MacKenzie, with over 30 years as a co-founder and senior managing director of Conway MacKenzie, Inc., is a recognized expert at orchestrating successful financial and operational restructuring and turnaround transactions. He also has a proven track record guiding successful mergers and acquisitions across industries. Donald Mackenzie stated, “I'm excited to join Brain Scientific as part of the company's leadership team and be a key contributor.”

About Brain Scientific

As a commercial-stage medical technology company with multiple patents and FDA-cleared products, Brain Scientific is committed to developing next-gen solutions that advance the future of neurodiagnostic and OEM medical devices. Brain Scientific has two product lines covering neurology and precision motion. The NeuroCap and NeuroEEG are smart neurological diagnostic devices that simplify administration, shorten scan time and cut costs. The Piezo Motion product line consists of ultra-efficient compact precision motors that will drive the next generation of medical devices. To learn more about Brain Scientific's corporate strategy, products, or investor relations, please visit brainscientific.com .

