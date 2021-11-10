MineOne Raises Over US$20 Million for its First Fund within One Month

New York, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MineOne Partners Limited ("MineOne" or the "Company"), one of the world's first cryptocurrency mining investment funds, is pleased to announce that the Company raised over US$20 million for its first fund in less than 30 days from October 3 to November 1.



MineOne is jointly led by senior mining investor Chong. W, capital market veteran Dr. Jiaming and blockchain and quantitative expert Dr. Erick Rengifo. Together they bring their crypto mining, in-depth blockchain understanding as well as their rich experience in capital markets and compliance management.

MineOne management team, effectively and efficiently combines the best miners (mining machines) that provide the highest hash rates within similar crypto investments and, digital quantitative technology to create a safe and stable cryptocurrency value investment.

The fund-raising target is US $200 million. Since its launch in October 2021, it has been actively subscribed by U.S. institutional investors and high-net worth individuals. It took less than 30 days to raise and close the first funding round. MineOne fund management team is now starting the second funding round and is inviting interested parties to join this exciting venture.

About MineOne Partners Limited

Headquartered in New York, MineOne is one of the world's first cryptocurrency mining investment funds. MineOne has over 80,000 miners in possession and has been aggressively scaling its global operations with the commitment to achieve a size of 400MW, equivalent to approximately 135,000 miners, by the end of 2022. For more information, please visit https://mineone.io/ .

