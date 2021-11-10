Global Ship Lease Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2021

Declares Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share



Expanded Fleet by over 50% in Year to Date, with all Acquired Ships Now Delivered and on Charter

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) (the “Company”, “Global Ship Lease” or “GSL”), an owner of containerships, announced today its unaudited results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 and Year To Date Highlights

- Reported operating revenue of $138.6 million for the third quarter 2021. Operating revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $294.4 million.

- Reported net income available to common shareholders of $62.9 million for the third quarter 2021 after a prepayment fee of $0.2 million on the repayment of the Hayfin Facility, giving normalized net income(3) for the quarter of $63.1 million.

- For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income available to common shareholders was $97.1 million, after $5.8 million premium paid on the full optional redemption of our outstanding 9.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (“2022 Notes”) on January 20, 2021, associated non-cash write offs of deferred financing charges of $3.7 million and of original issue discount of $1.1 million, a non-cash charge of $1.3 million for accelerated stock based compensation expense, a prepayment fee of $1.6 million on the partial repayment of the Blue Ocean Junior Credit Facility, a prepayment fee of $1.4 million on the completion of the refinancing of the Odyssia Credit Facilities, a prepayment fee of $0.2 million on the repayment of Hayfin Facility and a $7.8 million net gain from the sale of La Tour, giving normalized net income (3) for the nine months of $104.6 million.

- Generated $72.7 million of Adjusted EBITDA(3) for the third quarter 2021. Adjusted EBITDA(3) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $166.5 million.

- Earnings per share for the third quarter of 2021, as reported, was $1.73. Normalized earnings per share (3) for the third quarter of 2021 was $1.74. Earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as reported, was $2.80. Normalized earnings per share (3) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $3.01.

- Declared a dividend of $0.25 per Class A common share for the third quarter of 2021 to be paid on December 2, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of November 22, 2021. Paid a dividend of $0.25 per Class A common share for the second quarter 2021 on September 3, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of August 23, 2021.

- During the third quarter 2021, raised $16.9 million net proceeds under the ATM program for the 8.75% Series B Preferred Shares (“Series B Preferred Shares”). During the period from October 1, 2021 through November 9, 2021, a further $0.03 million net proceeds was raised under this ATM program and since the inception of this ATM program in December 2019, a total of $71.4 million net proceeds has been raised, providing non-dilutive funding and facilitating both growth and the refinancing of more expensive debt. As of September 30, 2021, we had 43,579 Series B Preferred Shares outstanding.

- On June 8, 2021, announced the agreement to purchase 12 containerships from Borealis Finance LLC (the “Borealis Fleet”), with an average size of approximately 3,000 TEU and a weighted average age of 11 years for an aggregate purchase price of $233.9 million. All of these vessels were delivered in July 2021.

- The total outstanding on our Senior Unsecured Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) as at September 30, 2021 was $117.5 million, which includes the issuance in July 2021 of $35.0 million aggregate principal amount of the 2024 Notes to the sellers of the Borealis Fleet, as part of the consideration. Since the inception of the ATM program for the 2024 Notes in November 2019, a total of $50.9 million net proceeds has been raised. We did not sell any 2024 Notes under our ATM program in the third quarter of 2021.

- On June 16, 2021, announced the agreement to purchase four 5,470 TEU ultra-high reefer capacity Panamax containerships with an average age of approximately 11 years for an aggregate purchase price of $148.0 million. Three of these vessels were delivered to us in September 2021 and the remaining vessel was delivered on October 13, 2021. All 23 ships acquired year-to-date have now been delivered and are on charter.

- On August 20, 2021, S&P upgraded the Corporate Family Rating to BB- from B+.

- On August 27, 2021, entered into a term loan facility of $12.0 million with Sinopac Capital International (HK) Limited to refinance the Hayfin Facility, which was the last facility maturing in 2022. There are now no material debt maturities until May 2024.

- On September 1, 2021, announced the purchase and retirement of 521,650 shares for $10.0 million, reducing our issued and outstanding shares to 36,216,803 as of that date.

- Between January 1 and November 9, 2021, including the charters on the 23 ships purchased year to date, added 48 charters (including extensions), representing approximately $1.25 billion of contracted revenues and $929.0 million of expected aggregate Adjusted EBITDA(3), calculated on the basis of the median firm periods of the respective charters. 25 charters were for 1,100 – 3,500 TEU feeder ships, nine were for 4,250 – 5,470 TEU Panamax ships, and 14 were for 5,900 – 6,800 TEU Post-Panamaxes. Charter durations ranged from approximately 21 months to five years, with shorter durations for the smaller ships and longer durations for the larger ships. Rates were up significantly against those previously contracted.

George Youroukos, Executive Chairman of Global Ship Lease, stated, “Driven by the continued strength of underlying containerized freight volumes, supply chain congestion that shows little sign of near-term resolution, and the heightened competition between the liner companies to secure containership capacity, the demand for high-quality mid-sized and smaller containerships like those in the GSL fleet is as strong as it has ever been. With few new vessels delivering in our target size segments through at least 2023/2024, liner companies have been willing to pay attractive charter rates well above those available in the market in recent years. Moreover, liners have been eager to secure that capacity for extended durations spanning multiple years, significantly longer than has been the case historically and well aligned with GSL’s strategic preference to lock in value over time and provide forward visibility on cash flows while reinforcing our long-term relationships with our customers. As the factors driving both the demand for containerships and the limitations to supply growth appear to be increasingly durable, particularly as forthcoming environmental regulations in 2023 are expected to reduce the operating speed and thus the effective capacity of the global fleet, we are confident that the conditions are in place to sustain this tight containership market for some time to come.”

“We have taken numerous steps to translate this extraordinary market environment into sustainable, long-term benefits for GSL, adding 48 charters in the year-to-date for incremental contracted revenues of $1.25 billion of contracted revenues and almost $930 million of expected Adjusted EBITDA(3) over durations ranging from 21 months to five years. Notably, we have grown our fleet by more than 50% while maintaining strict pricing discipline and selectivity in regards to vessel specifications, condition, and chartering prospects. All of the vessels that we agreed to acquire earlier in the year have now been delivered with attractive charters in place and are set to provide full earnings contribution from mid October, when the twenty-third vessel was delivered. The economics of the twelve-ship deal we announced in June are even stronger than originally anticipated, with five of the nearer-term availability ships now forward fixed, at superior rates, on charters agreed since the transaction closed. Moving forward, our long-term contracted cashflows from a diversified group of strong liner counterparties put us in an excellent position to maintain strategic discipline and selectivity in regards to additional growth opportunities, all the while providing an attractive and well supported dividend for our shareholders.”

Ian Webber, Chief Executive Officer of Global Ship Lease, commented, “As we have expanded our portfolio of long-term contracted cashflows with our liner company customers who themselves have rapidly improving balance sheets, we have repeatedly found opportunities to improve our own balance sheet in ways that will benefit GSL for the long term. In the year-to-date, we have refinanced $383.1 million of debt, reducing our blended cost of debt from 6.3% to 4.9%, while eliminating all debt maturities until May 2024. This significant progress was acknowledged most recently by S&P’s upgrade of GSL’s Corporate Family Rating to BB- from B+, unlocking still further opportunities to sustain the virtuous cycle of balance sheet enhancement and reduction in the cost of debt that we have achieved since our strategic combination with Poseidon in 2018. In the third quarter, we opportunistically repurchased and retired 521,650 of our common shares at an attractive price, for total consideration of $10 million. At the same time, our Executive Chairman purchased a further 521,650 common shares for $10 million. In this highly supportive environment, we aim to continue pursuing a range of value-creative opportunities to strengthen our balance sheet, enhance our financial and strategic flexibility, and ensure that we achieve the greatest possible long-term benefit for our shareholders.”





SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED

(thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three Three Nine Nine months

ended months

ended months

ended months

ended September

30, 2021 September

30, 2020 September

30, 2021 September

30, 2020 Operating Revenue (1) 138,574 70,520 294,425 212,843 Operating Income 79,644 28,834 155,320 78,912 Net Income (2) 62,913 13,590 97,137 26,816 Adjusted EBITDA (3) 72,740 41,525 166,492 124,515 Normalized Net Income (3) 63,088 13,834 104,586 38,254

(1) Operating Revenue is net of address commissions which represents a discount provided directly to a charterer based on a fixed percentage of the agreed upon charter rate and includes the amortization of intangible liabilities. Brokerage commissions are included in “Time charter and voyage expenses”.

(2) Net Income available to common shareholders.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA, Normalized Net Income and Normalized Earnings Per Share are non-U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“U.S. GAAP”) financial measures, as explained further in this press release, and are considered by Global Ship Lease to be a useful measure of its performance. For reconciliations of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measure to net income or earnings per share as reported, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, please see “Reconciliation of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Revenue and Utilization

Revenue from fixed-rate, mainly long-term, time-charters was $138.6 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021, up $68.1 million (or 96.6%) on revenue of $70.5 million for the prior year period. The period-on-period increase in revenue was principally due to (i) a 34.1% increase in ownership days, due to a net increase of 22 vessels since October 1, 2020, of which 16 were delivered during the third quarter 2021, resulting in 5,334 ownership days in the quarter, compared to 3,977 in the third quarter 2020, (ii) increased revenue on charter renewals at higher rates on multiple vessels since October 1, 2020 (iii) $24.2 million credit from amortization of intangible liabilities arising on below-market charters attached to vessel additions in the third quarter 2021, (iv) $8.5 million due to the modification of time charter contracts with a direct continuation at a different rate with the same charterer and, (v) less idle time, down to 13 days in the third quarter 2021 from 62 in the third quarter 2020 offset by an increase in unplanned offhire days from 20 in the third quarter of 2020 to 137 days in the same quarter of 2021 and an increase in planned offhire days from 125 in the third quarter of 2020 to 190 in the same quarter of 2021. The 137 days of unplanned offhire in the third quarter of 2021 includes two incidents totaling 78 days and 26 days for deviations due to Covid for crew changes on five vessels. The 190 days of planned offhire for drydockings in the third quarter 2021 were attributable to five regulatory drydockings. In the comparative period of 2020, the 125 days of offhire for drydockings were mainly attributable to three drydockings; two for extended scrubber installation and one for regulatory reasons that completed during the quarter. Utilization for the third quarter of 2021 was 93.6% compared to utilization of 94.8% in the same period of the prior year.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, revenue was $294.4 million, up $81.6 million (or 38.3%) on revenue of $212.8 million in the comparative period, mainly due to the factors noted above.

The table below shows fleet utilization for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, and for the years ended December 31, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017.

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Days 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 2019 2018 2017 Ownership days 5,334 3,977 13,459 12,088 16,044 14,326 7,675 6,570 Planned offhire - scheduled drydock (190) (125) (385) (559) (687) (537) (34) (62) Unplanned offhire (137) (20) (198) (79) (95) (105) (17) (40) Idle time (13) (62) (40) (312) (338) (164) (47) - Operating days 4,994 3,770 12,836 11,138 14,924 13,520 7,577 6,468 Utilization 93.6% 94.8% 95.4% 92.1% 93.0% 94.4% 98.7% 98.4%

Four drydockings for regulatory requirements were completed in the quarter and, as of September 30, 2021, one such drydocking was in progress. In the remaining quarter of 2021, we anticipate nine further drydockings, six scheduled and three brought forward for commercial reasons.

Vessel Operating Expenses

Vessel operating expenses, which primarily include costs of crew, lubricating oil, repairs, maintenance, insurance and technical management fees, were up 35.0% to $34.3 million for the third quarter 2021, compared to $25.4 million in the comparative period. The increase of $8.9 million was mainly due to 1,357 or 34.1% net additional ownership days in the third quarter 2021 as the result of the net increase of 22 vessels since October 1, 2020, of which 16 were delivered during the third quarter 2021. The average cost per ownership day in the quarter was $6,428, compared to $6,397 for the prior year period, up $31 per day, or 0.5%.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, vessel operating expenses were $86.7 million, or an average of $6,441 per day, compared to $75.1 million in the comparative period, or $6,215 per day, an increase of $226 per ownership day, or 3.6%.

Time Charter and Voyage Expenses

Time charter and voyage expenses comprise mainly commission paid to ship brokers, the cost of bunker fuel for owner’s account when a ship is off-hire or idle and miscellaneous owner’s costs associated with a ship’s voyage. Time charter and voyage expenses were $4.4 million for the third quarter 2021, compared to $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to the net increase of 22 vessels since October 1, 2020, of which 16 were delivered during the third quarter 2021, plus the increase in unplanned off hire days resulting in higher costs for bunker fuel for owner’s account.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, time charter and voyage expenses were $8.3 million, or an average of $617 per day, compared to $8.7 million in the comparative period, or $721 per day, a decrease of $104 per ownership day, or 14.4%.

Depreciation and Amortization



Depreciation and amortization for the third quarter 2021 was $16.8 million, compared to $11.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to the net increase of 22 vessels since October 1, 2020, of which 16 were delivered during the third quarter 2021 and the 10 drydockings that have been completed since October 1, 2020, including four drydockings for vessels acquired in 2021.

Depreciation for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $42.3 million, compared to $35.0 million in the comparative period, with the increase being due mainly to the reasons noted above.

Gain on sale of vessel and impairment of vessels

The 2001-built, 2,272 TEU containership, La Tour, was sold on June 30, 2021 for net proceeds of $16.5 million resulting in a gain of $7.8 million. As of March 31, 2020, we had an expectation that the 1999-built, 2,200 TEU feeder ships, GSL Matisse and Utrillo, would be sold before the end of their previously estimated useful life, and as a result performed an impairment test of these two asset groups and an impairment charge of $7.6 million was recognized. An additional impairment charge of $0.9 million was recognized on these two vessels in the three months ended June 30, 2020 for a total of $8.5 million in the nine month period ended September 30, 2020. The two vessels were sold in July 2020.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $3.4 million in the third quarter 2021, compared to $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to social tax costs related to vesting of stock awards and increased levels of activity. The average general and administrative expense per ownership day for the third quarter 2021 was $642, compared to $407 in the comparative period, an increase of $235 or 57.7%.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, general and administrative expenses were $9.6 million, compared to $6.4 million in the comparative period mainly due to the non-cash effect of accelerated stock based compensation expense recognized in the first quarter of 2021. The average general and administrative expense per ownership day for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 was $710, compared to $528 in the comparative period, an increase of $182 or 34.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA was $72.7 million for the third quarter 2021, up from $41.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, with the net increase being mainly due to the increased operating days and a net increase of 22 vessels since October 1, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $166.5 million, compared to $124.5 million for the comparative period, with the increase being due to the reason noted above.

Interest Expense and Interest Income

Debt as at September 30, 2021 totaled $1,093.4 million, comprising $820.0 million secured debt collateralized by vessels, $155.9 million from sale and leaseback financing transactions and $117.5 million of unsecured indebtedness on our 2024 Notes. As of September 30, 2021, none of our vessels were unencumbered.

Debt at September 30, 2020 totaled $830.3 million, comprising $265.1 million of indebtedness on our 2022 Notes and $4.7 million of indebtedness under a secured term loan, both cross collateralized by 16 vessels in the legacy GSL fleet, $501.5 million other secured debt collateralized by our other vessels, and $59.0 million of unsecured indebtedness on our 2024 Notes. As of September 30, 2020, five of our vessels were unencumbered.

Interest and other finance expenses for the third quarter 2021 were $15.0 million, the same as in the comparative period. The effect of full repayment of our higher interest rate 2022 Notes in January 2021 and the partial repayment of our higher interest rate Blue Ocean Junior Credit Facility in February 2021 was offset by the interest on new loans with Hamburg Commercial Bank AG (“HCOB”) and new sale and leaseback agreements with Neptune Maritime Leasing (“Neptune”) and with CMB Financial Leasing Co. Ltd. (“CMBFL”), all for vessel additions.

Interest and other finance expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $54.3 million, an increase of $3.8 million, or 7.5%, on the interest and other finance expenses for the comparative period, of $50.5 million. The increase was mainly due to $5.8 million premium paid on the redemption in full of our 2022 Notes in January 2021 compared to $2.3 million premium paid on the redemption $46.0 million of the 2022 Notes in March 2020, the non-cash write off of deferred financing charges of $3.7 million and of original issue discount of $1.1 million associated with the redemption of the 2022 Notes, the prepayment fee of $1.6 million paid on the partial repayment of our Blue Ocean Junior Credit Facility, the prepayment fee of $1.4 million paid on the repayment and completion of the refinancing of our Odyssia Credit Facilities and interest on new loans with HCOB and new sale and leaseback agreements with Neptune and CMBFL, all for vessel additions, offset by a decrease in LIBOR.

Interest income for the third quarter 2021 was $0.01 million, compared to $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Interest income for the nine months period ended September 30, 2021 was $0.4 million, compared to $0.9 million for the comparative period.

Other Income, Net

Other income, net was $0.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to income of $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Other income, net was $1.7 million in the nine months period ended September 30, 2021, compared to income of $0.4 million in the comparative period.

Taxation

Taxation for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was a credit of $0.06 million, compared to a credit of $0,05 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Taxation for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was a credit of $0.06 million, compared to a credit of $0.05 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Earnings Allocated to Preferred Shares

Our Series B Preferred Shares carry a coupon of 8.75%, the cost of which for the third quarter 2021 was $2.4 million, compared to $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase was due to additional Series B Preferred Shares issued under our ATM program since October 1, 2020. The cost was $5.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $2.7 million for the comparative period.

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders



Net income available to common shareholders for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $62.9 million, including the prepayment fee of $0.2 million on the completion of the refinancing of our Hayfin Credit Facility. Net income available to common shareholders for the prior period was $13.6 million including $0.2 million loss from the sale of GSL Matisse and Utrillo. Earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $1.73. Earnings per share for the comparative period was $0.44.

Net income available to common shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $97.1 million, including the $7.8 million net gain on the sale of La Tour, the prepayment fee of $1.6 million on the partial repayment of our Blue Ocean Junior Credit Facility, the prepayment fee of $1.4 million on the completion of the refinancing of our Odyssia Credit Facilities, the prepayment fee of $0.2 million on the repayment of our Hayfin Credit Facility, the non-cash effect of $1.3 million for accelerated stock based compensation expense due to vesting and new awards of fully vested incentive shares, $5.8 million premium paid on the redemption in full of our 2022 Notes in January 2021, and associated accelerated amortization of $3.7 million deferred financing charges and $1.1 million original issue discount. Net income available to common shareholders for the prior period was $26.8 million, after a non-cash impairment charge of $8.5 million, $0.2 million loss on sale of two ships, $2.3 million premium paid on the redemption of $46.0 million of our 2022 Notes in February 2020 and $0.4 million new awards of fully vested incentive shares. Earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $2.80. Earnings per share for the comparative period was $0.88.

Normalized net income (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the three months ended September 30, 2021, was $63.1 million, before the prepayment fee of $0.2 million paid on the repayment of our Hayfin Credit Facility. Normalized earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $1.74. Normalized net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020, was $13.8 million, before the $0.2 million loss on sale of two ships. Normalized earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $0.45.

Normalized net income for the nine months period ended September 30, 2021 was $104.6 million before the $7.8 million net gain on the sale of La Tour, the prepayment fee of $1.6 million on the partial repayment of our Blue Ocean Junior Credit Facility, the prepayment fee of $1.4 million on the completion of the refinancing of our Odyssia Credit Facilities, the prepayment fee of $0.2 million on the repayment of our Hayfin Credit Facility, the non-cash effect of $1.3 million for accelerated stock based compensation expense, $5.8 million premium paid on the redemption in full of our 2022 Notes in January 2021, the associated accelerated amortization of $3.7 million deferred financing charges and $1.1 million original issue discount. Normalized earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $3.01. Normalized net income in the comparative period was $38.3 million, before the non-cash impairment charge of $8.5 million, $2.3 million premium paid on the redemption of 2022 Notes, $0.2 million of loss on sale of the two ships and $0.4 million new awards of fully vested incentive shares. Normalized earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $1.25.





Fleet

As at November 9, 2021, we had 65 containerships in our fleet.







Vessel Name Capacity

in TEUs Lightweight

(tons) Year

Built Charterer Earliest Charter

Expiry Date Latest Charter

Expiry Date Daily Charter

Rate $ CMA CGM Thalassa 11,040 38,577 2008 CMA CGM 4Q25 1Q26 47,200 UASC Al Khor(1) 9,115 31,764 2015 Hapag-Lloyd 1Q22 2Q22 34,000 Anthea Y(1) 9,115 31,890 2015 COSCO 3Q23 4Q23 38,000 Maira XL(1) 9,115 31,820 2015 ONE 2Q22 3Q22 31,650 MSC Tianjin 8,603 34,325 2005 MSC 2Q24 3Q24 19,000 (2) MSC Qingdao 8,603 34,609 2004 MSC 2Q24 3Q24 23,000 (2) GSL Ningbo 8,603 34,340 2004 MSC 1Q23 3Q23 22,500 GSL Eleni 7,847 29,261 2004 Maersk 3Q24 4Q24 (3) 16,500 (3) GSL Kalliopi 7,847 29,105 2004 Maersk 4Q22 4Q24 (3) 14,500 (3) GSL Grania 7,847 29,190 2004 Maersk 4Q22 4Q24 (3) 14,500 (3) Mary(1) 6,927 23,424 2013 CMA CGM 3Q23 4Q23 25,910 Kristina(1) 6,927 23,421 2013 CMA CGM 2Q24 3Q24 25,910 Katherine (1) 6,927 23,403 2013 CMA CGM 1Q24 2Q24 25,910 Alexandra (1) 6,927 23,348 2013 CMA CGM 1Q24 2Q24 25,910 Alexis (1) 6,882 23,919 2015 CMA CGM 1Q24 2Q24 25,910 Olivia I (1) 6,882 23,864 2015 CMA CGM 1Q24 2Q24 25,910 GSL Christen 6,840 27,954 2002 Maersk 3Q23 4Q23 35,000 GSL Nicoletta 6,840 28,070 2002 Maersk(4) 3Q24 4Q24 35,750 (4) CMA CGM Berlioz 6,621 26,776 2001 CMA CGM 4Q25 1Q26 34,000 (5) Agios Dimitrios 6,572 24,931 2011 MSC 4Q23 1Q24 20,000 GSL Vinia 6,080 23,737 2004 Maersk 3Q24 1Q25 13,250 GSL Christel Elisabeth 6,080 23,745 2004 Maersk 2Q24 1Q25 13,250 GSL Dorothea 5,992 24,243 2001 Maersk 2Q24 4Q26 18,600(6) GSL Arcadia 6,008 24,858 2000 Maersk 2Q24 1Q26 18,600(6) GSL Violetta 6,008 24,873 2000 WHL/Maersk 4Q24 2Q26 21,500(6) Tbr GSL Maria 6,008 24,414 2001 ONE/Maersk 3Q24 2Q27 18,600(6) GSL MYNY 6,008 24,873 2000 Maersk 3Q24 4Q26 18,600(6) GSL Melita 6,008 24,848 2001 Maersk 3Q24 4Q26 18,600(6) GSL Tegea 5,992 24,308 2001 Maersk 2Q24 4Q26 18,600(6) Tasman 5,936 25,010 2000 Maersk 1Q22 3Q23(8) 12,500(7) ZIM Europe 5,936 25,010 2000 ZIM 1Q24 2Q24 14,500 (8) Ian H 5,936 25,128 2000 ZIM 2Q24 3Q24 32,500 (8) GSL Tripoli 5,470 22,259 2009 Maersk 3Q24 4Q27 36,500(9) GSL Kithira 5,470 22,108 2009 Maersk 4Q24 4Q27 36,500(9) GSL Tinos 5,470 22,067 2010 Maersk 3Q24 4Q27 36,500(9) GSL Syros 5,470 22,098 2010 Maersk 3Q24 4Q27 36,500(9) Dolphin II 5,095 20,596 2007 OOCL 1Q25 2Q25 24,500(10) Orca I 5,095 20,633 2006 Maersk 2Q24 3Q25 21,000 (11) CMA CGM Alcazar 5,089 20,087 2007 CMA CGM 3Q26 4Q26 35,500 (12) GSL Château d’If 5,089 19,994 2007 Hapag-Lloyd 4Q26 1Q27 14,500 (12) Tbr GSL Susan 4,363 17,309 2008 CMA CGM 3Q22 4Q22 22,000 CMA CGM Jamaica 4,298 17,272 2006 CMA CGM 3Q22 1Q23 25,350 CMA CGM Sambhar 4,045 17,429 2006 CMA CGM 3Q22 1Q23 25,350 CMA CGM America 4,045 17,428 2006 CMA CGM 3Q22 1Q23 25,350 GSL Rossi 3,421 16,420 2012 Gold Star 1Q26 3Q26 20,000 (13) GSL Alice 3,421 16,543 2014 CMA CGM 1Q23 2Q23 21,500 GSL Eleftheria 3,404 16,642 2013 Maersk 3Q25 4Q25 37,975 (14) GSL Melina 3,404 16,703 2013 Maersk 2Q23 3Q23 24,500 GSL Valerie 2,824 11,971 2005 ZIM 1Q25 3Q25 13,250 (15) Matson Molokai 2,824 11,949 2007 Matson 2Q25 3Q25 36,500 (16) GSL Lalo 2,824 11,950 2006 ONE 4Q22 1Q23 18,500 Tbr GSL Mercer 2,824 11,970 2007 ONE 4Q24 1Q25 35,750 (17) Athena 2,762 13,538 2003 Hapag-Lloyd 2Q24 2Q24 21,500 GSL Elizabeth 2,741 11,507 2006 ONE 3Q22 4Q22 18,500 Tbr GSL Chloe 2,546 12,212 2012 ONE 4Q24 1Q25 33,000 (18) GSL Maren 2,546 12,243 2014 Westwood 4Q22 1Q23 19,250 Maira 2,506 11,453 2000 Hapag-Lloyd 1Q23 2Q23 14,450 Nikolas 2,506 11,370 2000 CMA CGM 1Q23 1Q23 16,000 Newyorker 2,506 11,463 2001 CMA CGM 1Q24 2Q24 20,700 Manet 2,272 11,727 2001 Sea-Lead (19) 4Q24 1Q25 12,850 (19) Keta 2,207 11,731 2003 CMA CGM 4Q24 1Q25 25,000 (20) Julie 2,207 11,731 2002 Sea Consortium 1Q23 2Q23 20,000 Kumasi 2,207 11,791 2002 CMA CGM (21) 4Q24 4Q24 9,300 (21) Marie Delmas 2,207 11,731 2002 CMA CGM 3Q21 4Q21 9,300 Tbr GSL Amstel 1,118 5,167 2008 CMA CGM 3Q23 3Q23 11,900





(1) Modern design, high reefer capacity, fuel-efficient vessel. (2) MSC Tianjin. Chartered at $23,000 per day through drydocking in 2Q2021; thereafter at $19,000 per day, due to cancellation of scrubber installation. MSC Qingdao has a scrubber installed and will continue to trade at a rate of $23,000 per day. (3) GSL Eleni delivered 2Q2019 and is chartered for five years; GSL Kalliopi (delivered 4Q2019) and GSL Grania (delivered 3Q2019) are chartered for three years plus two successive periods of one year at the option of the charterer. During the option periods the charter rates for GSL Kalliopi and GSL Grania are $18,900 per day and $17,750 per day respectively. (4) GSL Nicoletta. Chartered to MSC at $13,500 per day through July 2021; thereafter chartered to Maersk at $35,750 per day. (5) CMA CGM Berlioz. Chartered at $34,000 per day through December 2021, at which time the rate will increase to $37,750 per day. (6) On February 9, 2021 we announced that we had contracted to purchase seven ships of approximately 6,000 TEU each, which have now been delivered. Contract cover for each ship is for a firm period of at least three years from the date each vessel is delivered, with charterers holding a one-year extension option on each charter (at a rate of $12,900 per day), followed by a second option (at a rate of $12,700 per day) with the period determined by - and terminating prior to - each vessel’s 25th year drydocking & special survey. Five ships are chartered to Maersk from delivery at a rate of $18,600 per day; the remaining two (tbr GSL Maria & GSL Violetta) are chartered to Maersk upon completion of short charters to ONE (to October 2021, at $17,800 per day) and Wan Hai (to December 2021, at $21,500 per day), respectively. (7) Tasman. 12-month extension at charterer’s option callable in 2Q2022, at an increased rate of $20,000 per day. (8) A package agreement with ZIM, for direct charter extensions on two 5,900 TEU ships: Ian H, at a rate of $32,500 per day from May 2021, and ZIM Europe (formerly Dimitris Y), at a rate of $24,250 per day, from May 2022. (9) On June 16, 2021 we announced that we had contracted to purchase four ultra-high reefer ships of 5,470 TEU each. These ships delivered in September and October of 2021. Contract cover on each ship is for a firm period of three years at a rate of $36,500 per day, with a period of an additional three years (at $17,250 per day) at charterers’ option. (10) Dolphin II. Chartered to OOCL at $24,500 per day through April 2022, at which time the rate will increase to $53,500 per day. (11) Orca I. Chartered at $21,000 per day through to the median expiry of the charter in 2Q2024; thereafter the charterer has the option to charter the vessel for a further 12-14 months at the same rate. (12) CMA CGM Alcazar and GSL Chateau d’If. Both ships have been forward fixed to CMA CGM for five years at $35,500 per day, up from $16,000 per day for Alcazar, and $14,500 per day for Chateau d’If, with the new charters commencing in October and November of 2021, respectively; (13) GSL Rossi. Chartered to Gold Star / ZIM to March 2022 at a rate of $20,000 per day; thereafter the rate increases to an average of $38,875 per day; (14) GSL Eleftheria. Chartered to Maersk at $12,000 per day through September 2021; thereafter at the rate increases to $37,975 per day; (15) GSL Valerie: chartered to ZIM at $13,250 per day to January 2022; thereafter the rate increases to an average of $35,600 per day-$40,000 for the first 12 months, $36,000 for the next 12 months and $32,000 for the remaining period; (16) Matson Molokai. Chartered to Matson to July 2021 at $20,250 per day; thereafter from May 2022 the rate increases to $36,500 per day; (17) GSL Mercer. Chartered to Hapag-Lloyd through October 2021 at $11,700 per day; Thereafter chartered to ONE at $35,750 per day; (18) GSL Chloe. Chartered to ONE to November 2021 at $15,000 per day; thereafter the rate increases to $33,000 per day; (19) Manet. Chartered to Sea-Lead at $12,850 per day to 4Q21; thereafter the vessel is to be dry-docked and then chartered to OOCL at a rate of $32,000 per day; (20) Keta. Chartered to OOCL at $9,400 per day through 3Q2021. Thereafter fixed to CMA CGM at $25,000 per day; (21) Kumasi (or Marie Delmas, at option of GSL). Chartered to CMA CGM at $9,300 per day to 4Q21; thereafter the vessel is to be dry-docked and then chartered to OOCL at a rate of $32,000 per day.





Conference Call and Webcast

Global Ship Lease has posted a presentation to its investor relations website and will hold a conference call to discuss the Company's results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 today, Wednesday November 10, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. There are two ways to access the conference call:

(1) Dial-in: (877) 445-2556 or (908) 982-4670; Passcode: 2790545

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call.

(2) Live Internet webcast and slide presentation: http://www.globalshiplease.com

If you are unable to participate at this time, a replay of the call will be available through Friday, November 26, 2021 at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406. Enter the code 2790545 to access the audio replay. The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website: http://www.globalshiplease.com

Annual Report on Form 20-F

The Company’s Annual Report for 2020 was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) on March 19, 2021. A copy of the report can be found under the Investor Relations section (Annual Reports) of the Company’s website at http://www.globalshiplease.com or on the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the audited financial statements free of charge by contacting the Company at info@globalshiplease.com or by writing to Global Ship Lease, Inc, care of Global Ship Lease Services Limited, 25 Wilton Road, London SW1V ILW.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. It was listed on the New York stock Exchange in August 2008.

As at November 9, 2021, Global Ship Lease owned 65 containerships, ranging from 1,118 to 11,040 TEU, with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 TEU. 32 ships are wide-beam Post-Panamax.

Adjusted to include all charters agreed, and ships contracted to be purchased, up to November 9, 2021, the average remaining term of the Company’s charters as at September 30, 2021, to the mid-point of redelivery, including options under the Company’s control and other than if a redelivery notice has been received, was 2.5 years on a TEU-weighted basis. Contracted revenue on the same basis was $1.60 billion. Contracted revenue was $1.85 billion, including options under charterers’ control and with latest redelivery date, representing a weighted average remaining term of 3.2 years.





Reconciliation of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures





A. Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income available to common shareholders before interest income and expense, earnings allocated to preferred shares, income taxes, depreciation and amortization of drydocking net costs, gains or losses on the sale of vessels, amortization of intangible liabilities, charges for share based compensation and impairment losses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-U.S. GAAP quantitative measure used to assist in the assessment of our ability to generate cash from our operations. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA is not defined in U.S. GAAP and should not be considered to be an alternative to net income or any other financial metric required by such accounting principles. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA may vary from the use of similarly titled measures by others in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein both on a historic basis and on a forward-looking basis in certain instances. We do not provide a reconciliation of such forward looking non-U.S. GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure because such U.S. GAAP financial measure on a forward-looking basis is not available to us without unreasonable effort.





ADJUSTED EBITDA - UNAUDITED

(thousands of U.S. dollars)





Three Three Nine Nine months months months months ended ended ended ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income available to Common Shareholders 62,913 13,590



97,137



26,816 Adjust: Depreciation and amortization 16,799 11,844 42,318 34,970 Amortization of intangible liabilities (24,607 ) (443 ) (27,068 ) (88 ) Impairment of vessels - - - 8,497 Loss/(gain) on sale of vessels - 244 (7,770 ) 244 Interest income (5 ) (66 ) (369 ) (897 ) Interest expense 15,048 14,994 54,302 50,533 Share based compensation 150 358 2,005 1,643 Earnings allocated to preferred shares 2,384 957 5,879 2,747 Income tax 58 47 58 50 Adjusted EBITDA 72,740 41,525



166,492



124,515





B. Normalized net income

Normalized net income represents net income available to common shareholders adjusted for impairment charges, the premium paid on redemption of our 2022 Notes together with the associated accelerated amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount, prepayment fees on repayment of credit facilities, accelerated stock based compensation expense due to vesting and new awards of fully vested incentive shares and gains or losses on sale of vessels. Normalized net income is a non-U.S. GAAP quantitative measure which we believe will assist investors and analysts who often adjust reported net income for items that do not affect operating performance or operating cash generated. Normalized net income is not defined in U.S. GAAP and should not be considered to be an alternate to net income or any other financial metric required by such accounting principles. Our use of Normalized net income may vary from the use of similarly titled measures by others in our industry.





NORMALIZED NET INCOME

(thousands of U.S. dollars)





Three Three Nine Nine months months months months ended ended ended ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income available to Common Shareholders 62,913 13,590 97,137 26,816 Adjust: Loss/(gain) on sale of vessels - 244 (7,770 ) 244 Prepayment fee on repayment of Odyssia Credit Facilities - - 1,438 - Prepayment fee on partial repayment of Blue Ocean Credit Facility - - 1,618 - Prepayment fee on repayment of Hayfin Facility 175 175 Impairment of vessels - - - 8,497 Accelerated stock based compensation expense due to vesting and new awards of fully vested incentive shares - - 1,346 426 Premium paid on redemption of 2022 Notes - - 5,764 2,271 Accelerated write off of deferred financing charges related to redemption of 2022 Notes - - 3,745 - Accelerated write off of original issue discount related to redemption of 2022 Notes - - 1,133 - Normalized net income 63,088 13,834



104,586 38,254





C. Normalized Earnings per Share

Normalized Earnings per Share represents Earnings per Share adjusted for impairment charges, the premium paid on redemption of our 2022 Notes together with the associated accelerated amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount, prepayment fees on repayment of credit facilities, accelerated stock based compensation expense due to vesting and new awards of fully vested incentive shares and gains or losses on sale of vessels. Normalized Earnings per Share is a non-U.S. GAAP quantitative measure which we believe will assist investors and analysts who often adjust reported Earnings per Share for items that do not affect operating performance or operating cash generated. Normalized Earnings per Share is not defined in U.S. GAAP and should not be considered to be an alternate to Earnings per Share as reported or any other financial metric required by such accounting principles. Our use of Normalized Earnings per Share may vary from the use of similarly titled measures by others in our industry.





NORMALIZED EARNINGS PER SHARE

Three Three Nine Nine months months months months ended ended ended ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 EPS as reported (USD) 1.73 0.44 2.80 0.88 Normalized net income adjustments-Class A common shares (in thousands USD) 175 141 7,449 6,599 Normalized net income adjustments-Series C Preferred Shares (in thousands USD) - 103 - 4,839 Weighted average number of Class A Common shares 36,303,572 17,741,008 34,734,005 17,669,049 Adjustment on EPS (USD) - 0.01 0.21 0.37 Normalized EPS (USD) 1.74 0.45 3.01 1.25





Safe Harbor Statement



This communication contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Global Ship Lease's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about Global Ship Lease's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," “should,” "project," "will" or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may be incorrect, and Global Ship Lease cannot assure you that these projections included in these forward-looking statements will come to pass. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

future operating or financial results;





expectations regarding the future growth of the container shipping industry, including the rates of annual demand and supply growth;





the length and severity of the ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world and governmental responses thereto;





the financial condition of our charterers, particularly CMA CGM, our principal charterer and main source of operating revenue, and their ability to pay charterhire in accordance with the charters;





Global Ship Lease’s financial condition and liquidity, including its level of indebtedness or ability to obtain additional financing to fund capital expenditures, ship acquisitions and other general corporate purposes;





Global Ship Lease’s ability to meet its financial covenants and repay its credit facilities;





Global Ship Lease’s expectations relating to dividend payments and forecasts of its ability to make such payments including the availability of cash and the impact of constraints under its credit facilities;





risks relating to the acquisition of Poseidon Containers and Global Ship Lease’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition;





future acquisitions, business strategy and expected capital spending;





operating expenses, availability of crew, number of off-hire days, drydocking and survey requirements and insurance costs;





general market conditions and shipping industry trends, including charter rates and factors affecting supply and demand;





assumptions regarding interest rates and inflation;





changes in the rate of growth of global and various regional economies;





risks incidental to ship operation, including piracy, discharge of pollutants and ship accidents and damage including total or constructive total loss;





estimated future capital expenditures needed to preserve its capital base;





Global Ship Lease’s expectations about the availability of ships to purchase, the time that it may take to construct new ships, or the useful lives of its ships;





Global Ship Lease’s continued ability to enter into or renew long-term, fixed-rate charters or other ship employment arrangements;





Global Ship Lease’s ability to realize expected benefits from its acquisition of secondhand vessels;

the continued performance of existing long-term, fixed-rate time charters;





Global Ship Lease’s ability to capitalize on its management’s and board of directors’ relationships and reputations in the containership industry to its advantage;





changes in governmental and classification societies’ rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities;





expectations about the availability of insurance on commercially reasonable terms;





unanticipated changes in laws and regulations including taxation;





potential liability from future litigation.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Global Ship Lease’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons specifically as described in Global Ship Lease’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication.

Global Ship Lease undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should, however, review the factors and risks Global Ship Lease describes in the reports it will file from time to time with the SEC after the date of this communication.



Global Ship Lease, Inc.

Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars except share data)

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,917 $ 80,757 Restricted cash 28,524 825 Accounts receivable, net 3,676 2,532 Inventories 9,261 6,316 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,696 6,711 Due from related parties 1,248 1,472 Total current assets $ 145,322 $ 98,613 NON - CURRENT ASSETS Vessels in operation $ 1,655,567 $ 1,140,583 Advances for vessels acquisitions and other additions 6,109 1,364 Deferred charges, net 29,107 22,951 Other non – current assets 7,426 - Restricted cash, net of current portion 2,554 10,680 Total non - current assets 1,700,763 1,175,578 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,846,085 $ 1,274,191 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 15,161 $ 10,557 Accrued liabilities 22,170 19,127 Current portion of long-term debt 150,717 76,681 Current portion of deferred revenue 6,942 5,623 Due to related parties 338 225 Total current liabilities $ 195,328 $ 112,213 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Long - term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing costs $ 926,708 $ 692,775 Intangible liabilities-charter agreements 69,529 4,462 Non – current deferred revenue 239 - Total non - current liabilities 996,476 697,237 Total liabilities $ 1,191,804 $ 809,450 Commitments and Contingencies SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Class A common shares - authorized

214,000,000 shares with a $0.01 par value

36,216,803 shares issued and outstanding (2020 – 17,741,008 shares) 362 177 Series B Preferred Shares - authorized

44,000 shares with a $0.01 par value

43,579 shares issued and outstanding (2020 – 22,822 shares) - - Series C Preferred Shares - authorized

250,000 shares with a $0.01 par value

Nil shares issued and outstanding (2020 - 250,000 shares) - 3 Additional paid in capital 697,281 586,355 Accumulated deficit (43,362 ) (121,794 ) Total shareholders' equity 654,281 464,741 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,846,085 $ 1,274,191





Global Ship Lease, Inc.

Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020

OPERATING REVENUES Time charter revenue (includes related party revenues of $38,990 and $36,584 for the three month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $104,995 and $110,223 for the nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively) $ 113,967 $ 70,077 $ 267,357 $ 212,755 Amortization of intangible liabilities (includes related party amortization of intangible liabilities of $2,520 and $443 for the three month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $3,524 and $1,328 for the nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 24,607 443 27,068 88 Total Operating Revenues 138,574 70,520 294,425 212,843 OPERATING EXPENSES: Vessel operating expenses (includes related party vessel operating expenses of $3,887 and $3,276 for the three month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $10,755 and $9,381 for the nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 34,286 25,442 86,692 75,124 Time charter and voyage expenses (includes related party brokerage commissions of $895 and $600 for the three month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $2,365 and $1,801 for the six months period ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 4,422 2,537 8,311 8,718 Depreciation and amortization 16,799 11,844 42,318 34,970 Impairment of vessels - - - 8,497 General and administrative expenses 3,423 1,619 9,554 6,378 Loss/(gain) on sale of vessels - 244 (7,770 ) 244 Operating Income 79,644 28,834 155,320 78,912 NON-OPERATING INCOME/(EXPENSES) Interest income 5 66 369 897 Interest and other finance expenses (include of $5,764 and $2,271 Notes premium for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively) (15,048 ) (14,994 ) (54,302 ) (50,533 ) Other income, net 754 668 1,687 337 Total non-operating expenses (14,289 ) (14,240 ) (52,246 ) (49,299 ) Income before income taxes 65,355 14,594 103,074 29,613 Income taxes (58 ) (47 ) (58 ) (50 ) Net Income $ 65,297 $ 14,547 $ 103,016 $ 29,563 Earnings allocated to Series B Preferred Shares (2,384 ) (957 ) (5,879 ) (2,747 ) Net Income available to Common Shareholders $ 62,913 $ 13,590 $ 97,137 $ 26,816





Global Ship Lease, Inc.

Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 65,297 $ 14,547 $ 103,016 $ 29,563 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization $ 16,799 $ 11,844 $ 42,318 $ 34,970 Impairment of vessels - - - 8,497 Loss/(gain) on sale of vessel - 244 (7,770 ) 244 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,447 1,109 6,810 3,030 Amortization of original issue discount/premium on repurchase of notes 1,598 173 8,734 2,455 Amortization of intangible liabilities-charter agreements (24,607 ) (443 ) (27,068 ) (88 ) Share based compensation 151 358 2,005 1,640 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase)/decrease in accounts receivable and other assets $ (16,922 ) $ 1,869 $ (22,555 ) $ 2,051 (Increase)/decrease in inventories (2,806 ) 656 (2,945 ) 180 Increase/(decrease) in accounts payable and other liabilities 1,976 9,674 (1,172 ) 4,520 Increase in related parties' balances, net 784 4,993 337 1,533 Increase/(decrease) in deferred revenue 938 1,096 1,558 (3,872 ) Unrealized foreign exchange gain 3 1 3 1 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 44,658 $ 46,121 $ 103,271 $ 84,725 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of vessels and intangibles $ (329,349 ) $ - $ (427,749 ) $ (23,060 ) Cash paid for vessel expenditures (525 ) (3,104 ) (2,758 ) (4,489 ) Advances for vessel acquisitions and other additions 21,638 (4,839 ) (4,318 ) (6,118 ) Cash paid for drydockings (3,385 ) (2,910 ) (7,566 ) (10,099 ) Net proceeds from sale of vessels - 2,733 16,514 6,852 Net cash used in investing activities $ (311,620 ) $ (8,120 ) $ (425,877 ) $ (36,914 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of 2024 Notes $ - $ - $ 22,702 $ 19,193 Repurchase of 2022 Notes, including premium - (1,793 ) (239,183 ) (59,615 ) Proceeds from drawdown of credit facilities 252,700 - 714,505 47,000 Repayment of credit facilities (23,829 ) (12,890 ) (77,667 ) (46,802 ) Repayment of refinanced debt (5,833 ) - (149,632 ) (44,366 ) Deferred financing costs paid (3,989 ) 7 (11,905 ) (962 ) Net proceeds from offering and repurchase of Class A common shares, net of offering costs (9,763 ) - 57,849 (76 ) Proceeds from offering of Series B preferred shares, net of offering costs 16,909 1,854 51,254 6,836 Class A common shares-dividend paid (9,358 ) - (18,705 ) - Series B Preferred Shares-dividend paid (2,384 ) (957 ) (5,879 ) (2,747 ) Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities $ 214,453 $ (13,779 ) $ 343,339 $ (81,539 ) (Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (52,509 ) 24,222 20,733 (33,728 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 165,504 89,686 92,262 147,636 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 112,995 $ 113,908 $ 112,995 $ 113,908 Supplementary Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for interest $ 11,743 $ 7,273 $ 36,290 $ 40,371 Non-cash Investing activities: Unpaid drydocking expenses 6,509 260 6,509 260 Unpaid vessel expenditures 4,729 90 4,729 90 Acquisition of vessels and intangibles 89,565 - 92,135 - Advances for vessels acquisitions and other additions 426 - 426 - Non-cash financing activities: Unpaid deferred financing costs 1,395 - 1,395 - Issuance of 2024 Notes for the acquisition of vessels 35,000 - 35,000 - Premium on the 2024 Notes issued for the acquisition of vessels 1,680 - 1,680 -





