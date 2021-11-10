Global Calcium Nitrate Market to Reach $13.5 Billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Calcium Nitrate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842184/?utm_source=GNW

Also referred to as Norwegian saltpeter, Calcium Nitrate is industrially produced by treating limestone with nitric acid, reacting ammonium nitrate with calcium hydroxide, or reacting phosphate rock with nitric acid. The compound can also be obtained through a process involving the absorption of nitrogen oxide by limewater (milk of lime). Calcium Nitrate is used extensively in agricultural fertilizers. Containing 23.7% water-soluble calcium (CaO) and 11.8% nitrogen nitrate, calcium nitrate aids in quicker absorption of nutrients, improves the disease resistance, and promotes early maturity and quality of vegetables and fruits. Calcium nitrate fertilizer, providing the only water soluble source of calcium available for plants, facilitates sufficient supply of nitrogen and calcium nutrients to plants, while ensuring efficient control of diseases, pests, and healthy bearing.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Calcium Nitrate estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Fertilizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5% CAGR to reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wastewater Treatment segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global Calcium Nitrate market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion in 2021, China is Forecast to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2026



The Calcium Nitrate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 20.82% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Factors such as growing consumption of agricultural commodities, rising threat of plant diseases, and concerns over shrinking arable land and associated yield losses fueled widespread demand for chemical fertilizers, thereby accelerating the sales of agricultural grade calcium nitrate. Proven efficacy of calcium nitrate in providing key nutrients, nitrogen and calcium, needed for development and growth of plants in the form of base fertilizer, topdressing fertilizer, foliar fertilizer, and regenerative fertilizer have widened the overall market for calcium nitrate. Similarly, the massive expansion in wastewater treatment programs worldwide has created substantial opportunities for calcium nitrate market. Against the backdrop of large-scale pollution of natural water resources due to industrial wastes, urban sewage and other pollutants, and growing concerns over scarcity of safe drinking water, investments on wastewater treatment grew robustly in several parts of the world. The scenario produced high-quality opportunities to Calcium Nitrate, a best-in-class deodoring agent in wastewater treatment processes. Likewise, the progressive expansion in concrete manufacturing on the back of healthy tide in construction and infrastructure sectors, aided substantial growth in the Calcium Nitrate market. Calcium Nitrate, which was originally utilized as a setting accelerator in concrete making, expanded its role over the last two decades to offer a reliable antifreeze admixture, long-term strength enhancing agent, and plasticizer in concrete manufacturing.



Explosives Segment to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026



Explosives is another major application area, where the use of Calcium Nitrate grew noticeably over the years. Offering a better alternative to Ammonium Nitrate, the most established feedstock materials for making explosives, Calcium Nitrate expanded its use case in explosives intended for various purposes including mining, quarrying, and construction, besides military expendable weapons. In the global Explosives segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$884.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$280.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 88 Featured)



ADOB

GFS Chemicals, Inc.

Haifa Group

Nutrien Ltd.

Rural Liquid Fertilisers Pty Ltd.

San Corporation

Sasol Ltd.

SQM S.A.

Sterling Chemicals

URALCHEM JSC

Wentong Potassium Salt Group Co., Ltd.

Yara International ASA







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842184/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

The Pandemic Slows Down Demand for Agricultural Products and

Fertilizers

EXHIBIT 2: COVID-19 Related Issues Impacting Agriculture Industry

An Introduction to Calcium Nitrate

Production Process

Key Application Areas

Market Expansion Over the Years

Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Increasing Use of Calcium Nitrate in Wastewater Treatment:

A Key Growth Driver

EXHIBIT 3: World Calcium Nitrate Market by Application (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Fertilizers,

Wastewater Treatment, Explosives, Concrete Manufacturing, and

Other Applications

While China & Asia-Pacific Evolve as Primary Consumers,

Developed Regions Continue to Generate Opportunities

EXHIBIT 4: World Calcium Nitrate Market by Region (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 5: World Calcium Nitrate Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and

Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Fertilizers: Primary End-Use Sector

Select Popular Calcium Nitrate Fertilizer Products

Calcium Nitrate Supports Nutrients Uptake in Plants & Yield

Goals of Farmers

Method of Applying Calcium Nitrate Fertilizer to Garden Plants

Calcium Nitrate Proves Beneficial for Coffee Plantations

Calcium Nitrate Ideal for Fertigated Crops

COVID-19 Pandemic Adversely Impacts the Agriculture Industry

Dynamics in the World Agriculture Sector to Favor Growth in

Calcium Nitrate Fertilizers Market

Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities to Meet the Needs of

Expanding Global Population

EXHIBIT 6: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, and 2050

EXHIBIT 7: Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in

Million Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the

Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027

Shrinking Arable Land & Declining Agricultural Yields

EXHIBIT 8: Loss of Arable Land & Decline in Yields Doubles Up

the Pressure to Strengthen Nutrient Supply for Crop Plants:

Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person &

as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and

2020

Rapidly Evolving Threat of Plant Diseases and Concerns over

Associated Yield Losses

EXHIBIT 9: Comparison of Yields With and Without Crop Protection

Widespread Opportunities in Wastewater Treatment Accelerate

Market Expansion

Calcium Nitrate Enhances BOD in Biological Treatment of Wastewater

Progressive Tide in Wastewater Treatment Industry Bodes Well

Deteriorating Water Quality and Widening Gap between Safe &

Reliable Water Supply Intensify the Need for Wastewater

Treatment

Continued Competition from Alternative Wastewater Treatment

Strategies

Key Statistical Data:

EXHIBIT 10: World Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals

Market Revenues (in US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019 and

2021E

EXHIBIT 11: World Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals

Market Revenues (in %) by Chemical Type for the Year 2021E

EXHIBIT 12: World Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals

Market Revenues (in %) by Region for the Year 2021E

Established Image as a Multifunctional Concrete Admixture

Augurs Well

Calcium Nitrate Admixtures Curb CO2 Emissions in Cement

Manufacturing

Slowdown in Construction Sector Projects Impacts Demand

EXHIBIT 13: World Construction Industry Size (in US$ Trillion)

for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025

EXHIBIT 14: Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 15: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a

Percentage of GDP) by Sector for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040

EXHIBIT 16: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a

Percentage of GDP) by Region for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040

Explosives: A Niche End-Use Sector

Uptrend in World Explosives Industry to Improve Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 17: World Explosives Market (in Thousand Metric Tons)

for Years 2017, 2019 & 2021E

EXHIBIT 18: World Explosives Market by Region (2021E):

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and

Latin America

Calcium Nitrate Gains Traction in Latex Coagulation Applications

EXHIBIT 19: Rubber Gloves Sales Worldwide (in Billion Pieces)

for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021E



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Nitrate by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Calcium Nitrate by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Nitrate by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Fertilizers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Fertilizers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fertilizers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Wastewater

Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Wastewater Treatment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Wastewater Treatment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Explosives by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Explosives by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Explosives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Concrete

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Concrete Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Concrete Manufacturing

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives,

Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives,

Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives, Concrete

Manufacturing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Nitrate

by Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives,

Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives,

Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives, Concrete

Manufacturing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Nitrate

by Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives,

Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives,

Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives, Concrete

Manufacturing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 28: China Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Nitrate

by Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives,

Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: China Historic Review for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives,

Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: China 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives, Concrete

Manufacturing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Nitrate

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Calcium Nitrate by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Nitrate by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Nitrate

by Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives,

Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives,

Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives, Concrete

Manufacturing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Nitrate

by Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives,

Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: France Historic Review for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives,

Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives, Concrete

Manufacturing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Nitrate

by Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives,

Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives,

Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives, Concrete

Manufacturing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Nitrate

by Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives,

Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives,

Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives, Concrete

Manufacturing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: UK Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives,

Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: UK Historic Review for Calcium Nitrate by Application -

Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives, Concrete

Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: UK 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives, Concrete

Manufacturing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 49: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Nitrate

by Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives,

Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Spain Historic Review for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives,

Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives, Concrete

Manufacturing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 52: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Nitrate

by Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives,

Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Russia Historic Review for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives,

Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives, Concrete

Manufacturing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Calcium

Nitrate by Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment,

Explosives, Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives,

Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Calcium

Nitrate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives, Concrete

Manufacturing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Calcium

Nitrate by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Calcium Nitrate by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Nitrate

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Calcium

Nitrate by Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment,

Explosives, Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives,

Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Nitrate

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives, Concrete

Manufacturing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Calcium

Nitrate by Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment,

Explosives, Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Australia Historic Review for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives,

Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives, Concrete

Manufacturing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



INDIA

Table 67: India Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Nitrate

by Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives,

Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: India Historic Review for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives,

Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: India 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives, Concrete

Manufacturing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Calcium

Nitrate by Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment,

Explosives, Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: South Korea Historic Review for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives,

Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Nitrate

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives, Concrete

Manufacturing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Calcium Nitrate by Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater

Treatment, Explosives, Concrete Manufacturing and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Calcium

Nitrate by Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment,

Explosives, Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Calcium

Nitrate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives, Concrete

Manufacturing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Calcium

Nitrate by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Colombia,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Calcium Nitrate by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Nitrate

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Calcium

Nitrate by Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment,

Explosives, Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives,

Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Nitrate

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives, Concrete

Manufacturing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Calcium

Nitrate by Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment,

Explosives, Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Argentina Historic Review for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives,

Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives, Concrete

Manufacturing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



BRAZIL

Table 85: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Nitrate

by Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives,

Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Brazil Historic Review for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives,

Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives, Concrete

Manufacturing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



COLOMBIA

Table 88: Colombia Current & Future Analysis for Calcium

Nitrate by Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment,

Explosives, Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Colombia Historic Review for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives,

Concrete Manufacturing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Colombia 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Nitrate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives, Concrete

Manufacturing and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



MEXICO

Table 91: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Nitrate



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842184/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________