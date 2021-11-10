Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market to Reach $151.5 Billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Low Power Wide Area Network Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819600/?utm_source=GNW

Growing integration of IoT and M2M devices is propelling companies to integrate LPWAN devices for minimizing operation costs as well as power consumption. Propelled by its capability to enhance connectivity, the advanced technology is currently being used for controlling various IoT systems. Ongoing technological advancements in the LPWAN segment are offering ample growth opportunities for mobile network operators. Propelled by promising outlook, various leading global cellular service providers such as AT&T and Verizon are now adopting LTE-Cat M1 as well as NB-IoT LPWAN technologies. Introduction of LPWAN systems is enabling radio network service providing companies to offer safe and reliable solutions for end users. Integration of LPWA and cellular technology is assisting engineers to collect data from underground and basement areas.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Low Power Wide Area Network estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$151.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 53% over the analysis period. Platform, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 50.6% CAGR to reach US$118.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 57.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.8% share of the global Low Power Wide Area Network market. Majority of the companies nowadays use cloud-based platforms for integrating and managing LPWAN servers as well as gateways. As a result, cloud deployment mechanism accounts for largest share within the platform component segment.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $25.8 Billion by 2026



The Low Power Wide Area Network market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.35% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$25.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 65.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 45.3% and 53.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 46.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$34.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Driven by growing adoption of high speed and energy-efficient IoT-enabled devices, North America dominates the global market. Significant increase in number of smart city projects such as Google`s Waterfront Toronto and Sidewalk Lab is fueling demand for the advanced technology in the region. While rising integration of IoT solutions in manufacturing, logistics, and agriculture industries drives growth in Asia-Pacific, the European market is set to be propelled by increasing popularity of IoT-enabled energy-efficient smart devices.

Select Competitors (Total 60 Featured)



Actility, SA

AT&T Intellectual Property

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Ingenu Inc.

Link Labs Inc.

Loriot AG

Nwave Technologies Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Semtech Corporation

Senet, Inc.

SIGFOX Telefonica, S.A

Vodafone Group Plc

WAVIoT







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819600/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

The Pandemic Impact Accelerates Shift towards Digitization

An Introduction to Low Power Wide Area Network

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Component

EXHIBIT 2: World Low Power Wide Area Network Market by

Component (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Platform, and Services

EXHIBIT 3: World Low Power Wide Area Network Market by Network

Deployment (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Private Sector, and Public Sector

Analysis by Vertical

EXHIBIT 4: World Low Power Wide Area Network Market by Vertical

(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Oil & Gas,

Smart Logistics & Transportation, Consumer Electronics,

Industrial Manufacturing, and Other Verticals

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 5: World Low Power Wide Area Network Market by Region:

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions (2021 & 2027)

EXHIBIT 6: World Low Power Wide Area Network Market -

Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027:

China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Canada, USA, Europe, and

Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

5G to Steer Future Growth of LPWAN

LPWAN Strengthens M2M Communication Networks

EXHIBIT 7: Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by

Network Type

LPWAN Amplifies the Capabilities of IoT Networks

EXHIBIT 8: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)

for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

EXHIBIT 9: IoT Big Data Generated by Connected Devices

Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2018 & 2025

Industrial IoT Widens the Addressable Market for LPWAN

Rapidly Evolving Role of Industrial IoT in Industry 4.0

Environments Augurs Well

EXHIBIT 10: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size

(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

AMI: A High-Potential Application Market

EXHIBIT 11: Global Smart Grid Market Opportunity (In US$

Billion) for Years 2021, 2023 & 2024

EXHIBIT 12: Global IoT in Energy Market (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2026

Growing Emphasis on Smart Cities Favors Growth

EXHIBIT 13: Global Smart Cities Opportunity (In US$ Billion)

for Years 2021, 2024, and 2027

Market to Benefit from Growing Uptake in Diverse Environments

LPWAN Strengthens Capabilities of Municipal & Enterprise IoT

Infrastructure

NB-IoT & LTE-M Facilitate Increased LPWA IoT Implementations

NB-IoT to Transform Smart Parking Systems

LoRa® Devices Lead IoT Adoption



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide

Area Network by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area Network

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Platform by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Platform by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Platform by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Private Sector by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Private Sector by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Private Sector by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Public Sector by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Public Sector by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for Public Sector by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Logistics &

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Smart Logistics &

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 11-Year Perspective for Smart Logistics &

Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 24: World 11-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Industrial Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 27: World 11-Year Perspective for Industrial

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 30: World 11-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Component - Platform and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area Network

by Component - Platform and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Platform and Services for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public

Sector - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area Network

by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public Sector

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Network Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Private Sector and Public Sector for the Years

2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics &

Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing

and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area Network

by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics & Transportation,

Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics & Transportation, Consumer

Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing and Other Verticals for

the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide

Area Network by Component - Platform and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Component - Platform and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Platform and Services for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide

Area Network by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public

Sector - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public

Sector Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Network Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Private Sector and Public Sector for the Years

2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide

Area Network by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics &

Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing

and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics &

Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing

and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics & Transportation, Consumer

Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing and Other Verticals for

the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide

Area Network by Component - Platform and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area Network

by Component - Platform and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Platform and Services for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide

Area Network by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public

Sector - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area Network

by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public Sector

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Network Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Private Sector and Public Sector for the Years

2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide

Area Network by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics &

Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing

and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area Network

by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics & Transportation,

Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics & Transportation, Consumer

Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing and Other Verticals for

the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide

Area Network by Component - Platform and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area Network

by Component - Platform and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Platform and Services for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide

Area Network by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public

Sector - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area Network

by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public Sector

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Network Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Private Sector and Public Sector for the Years

2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide

Area Network by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics &

Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing

and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area Network

by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics & Transportation,

Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics & Transportation, Consumer

Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing and Other Verticals for

the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide

Area Network by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide

Area Network by Component - Platform and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Component - Platform and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Platform and Services for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide

Area Network by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public

Sector - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public

Sector Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Network Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Private Sector and Public Sector for the Years

2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide

Area Network by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics &

Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing

and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics &

Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing

and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics & Transportation, Consumer

Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing and Other Verticals for

the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide

Area Network by Component - Platform and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Component - Platform and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Platform and Services for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide

Area Network by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public

Sector - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public

Sector Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Network Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Private Sector and Public Sector for the Years

2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide

Area Network by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics &

Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing

and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics &

Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing

and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics & Transportation, Consumer

Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing and Other Verticals for

the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide

Area Network by Component - Platform and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Component - Platform and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Platform and Services for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide

Area Network by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public

Sector - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public

Sector Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Network Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Private Sector and Public Sector for the Years

2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide

Area Network by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics &

Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing

and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics &

Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing

and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics & Transportation, Consumer

Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing and Other Verticals for

the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide

Area Network by Component - Platform and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area Network

by Component - Platform and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Platform and Services for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide

Area Network by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public

Sector - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public

Sector Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Network Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Private Sector and Public Sector for the Years

2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide

Area Network by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics &

Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing

and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics &

Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing

and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics & Transportation, Consumer

Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing and Other Verticals for

the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Component - Platform and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area Network

by Component - Platform and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Platform and Services for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide Area

Network by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819600/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________