Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market to Reach $151.5 Billion by 2026

Growing integration of IoT and M2M devices is propelling companies to integrate LPWAN devices for minimizing operation costs as well as power consumption. Propelled by its capability to enhance connectivity, the advanced technology is currently being used for controlling various IoT systems. Ongoing technological advancements in the LPWAN segment are offering ample growth opportunities for mobile network operators. Propelled by promising outlook, various leading global cellular service providers such as AT&T and Verizon are now adopting LTE-Cat M1 as well as NB-IoT LPWAN technologies. Introduction of LPWAN systems is enabling radio network service providing companies to offer safe and reliable solutions for end users. Integration of LPWA and cellular technology is assisting engineers to collect data from underground and basement areas.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Low Power Wide Area Network estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$151.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 53% over the analysis period. Platform, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 50.6% CAGR to reach US$118.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 57.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.8% share of the global Low Power Wide Area Network market. Majority of the companies nowadays use cloud-based platforms for integrating and managing LPWAN servers as well as gateways. As a result, cloud deployment mechanism accounts for largest share within the platform component segment.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $25.8 Billion by 2026
The Low Power Wide Area Network market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.35% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$25.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 65.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 45.3% and 53.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 46.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$34.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Driven by growing adoption of high speed and energy-efficient IoT-enabled devices, North America dominates the global market. Significant increase in number of smart city projects such as Google`s Waterfront Toronto and Sidewalk Lab is fueling demand for the advanced technology in the region. While rising integration of IoT solutions in manufacturing, logistics, and agriculture industries drives growth in Asia-Pacific, the European market is set to be propelled by increasing popularity of IoT-enabled energy-efficient smart devices.
Select Competitors (Total 60 Featured)
- Actility, SA
- AT&T Intellectual Property
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Ingenu Inc.
- Link Labs Inc.
- Loriot AG
- Nwave Technologies Inc.
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
- Semtech Corporation
- Senet, Inc.
- SIGFOX Telefonica, S.A
- Vodafone Group Plc
- WAVIoT
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
The Pandemic Impact Accelerates Shift towards Digitization
An Introduction to Low Power Wide Area Network
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Analysis by Component
EXHIBIT 2: World Low Power Wide Area Network Market by
Component (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for
Platform, and Services
EXHIBIT 3: World Low Power Wide Area Network Market by Network
Deployment (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for
Private Sector, and Public Sector
Analysis by Vertical
EXHIBIT 4: World Low Power Wide Area Network Market by Vertical
(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Oil & Gas,
Smart Logistics & Transportation, Consumer Electronics,
Industrial Manufacturing, and Other Verticals
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 5: World Low Power Wide Area Network Market by Region:
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions (2021 & 2027)
EXHIBIT 6: World Low Power Wide Area Network Market -
Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027:
China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Canada, USA, Europe, and
Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Select Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
5G to Steer Future Growth of LPWAN
LPWAN Strengthens M2M Communication Networks
EXHIBIT 7: Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by
Network Type
LPWAN Amplifies the Capabilities of IoT Networks
EXHIBIT 8: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)
for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
EXHIBIT 9: IoT Big Data Generated by Connected Devices
Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2018 & 2025
Industrial IoT Widens the Addressable Market for LPWAN
Rapidly Evolving Role of Industrial IoT in Industry 4.0
Environments Augurs Well
EXHIBIT 10: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size
(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
AMI: A High-Potential Application Market
EXHIBIT 11: Global Smart Grid Market Opportunity (In US$
Billion) for Years 2021, 2023 & 2024
EXHIBIT 12: Global IoT in Energy Market (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2026
Growing Emphasis on Smart Cities Favors Growth
EXHIBIT 13: Global Smart Cities Opportunity (In US$ Billion)
for Years 2021, 2024, and 2027
Market to Benefit from Growing Uptake in Diverse Environments
LPWAN Strengthens Capabilities of Municipal & Enterprise IoT
Infrastructure
NB-IoT & LTE-M Facilitate Increased LPWA IoT Implementations
NB-IoT to Transform Smart Parking Systems
LoRa® Devices Lead IoT Adoption
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide
Area Network by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area Network
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Platform by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Platform by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Platform by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Private Sector by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Private Sector by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Private Sector by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Public Sector by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Public Sector by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for Public Sector by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Logistics &
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Smart Logistics &
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 11-Year Perspective for Smart Logistics &
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 24: World 11-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Industrial Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 27: World 11-Year Perspective for Industrial
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 30: World 11-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Component - Platform and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area Network
by Component - Platform and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Platform and Services for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public
Sector - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area Network
by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public Sector
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Network Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Private Sector and Public Sector for the Years
2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics &
Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area Network
by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics & Transportation,
Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics & Transportation, Consumer
Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing and Other Verticals for
the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide
Area Network by Component - Platform and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Component - Platform and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Platform and Services for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide
Area Network by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public
Sector - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public
Sector Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Network Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Private Sector and Public Sector for the Years
2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide
Area Network by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics &
Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics &
Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing
and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics & Transportation, Consumer
Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing and Other Verticals for
the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide
Area Network by Component - Platform and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area Network
by Component - Platform and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Platform and Services for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide
Area Network by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public
Sector - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area Network
by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public Sector
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Network Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Private Sector and Public Sector for the Years
2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide
Area Network by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics &
Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area Network
by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics & Transportation,
Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics & Transportation, Consumer
Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing and Other Verticals for
the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide
Area Network by Component - Platform and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area Network
by Component - Platform and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Platform and Services for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide
Area Network by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public
Sector - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area Network
by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public Sector
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Network Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Private Sector and Public Sector for the Years
2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide
Area Network by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics &
Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area Network
by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics & Transportation,
Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics & Transportation, Consumer
Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing and Other Verticals for
the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide
Area Network by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide
Area Network by Component - Platform and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Component - Platform and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Platform and Services for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide
Area Network by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public
Sector - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public
Sector Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Network Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Private Sector and Public Sector for the Years
2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide
Area Network by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics &
Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics &
Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing
and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics & Transportation, Consumer
Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing and Other Verticals for
the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide
Area Network by Component - Platform and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Component - Platform and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Platform and Services for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide
Area Network by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public
Sector - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public
Sector Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Network Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Private Sector and Public Sector for the Years
2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide
Area Network by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics &
Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics &
Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing
and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics & Transportation, Consumer
Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing and Other Verticals for
the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide
Area Network by Component - Platform and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Component - Platform and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Platform and Services for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide
Area Network by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public
Sector - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public
Sector Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Network Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Private Sector and Public Sector for the Years
2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide
Area Network by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics &
Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics &
Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing
and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics & Transportation, Consumer
Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing and Other Verticals for
the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide
Area Network by Component - Platform and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area Network
by Component - Platform and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Platform and Services for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide
Area Network by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public
Sector - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public
Sector Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Network Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Private Sector and Public Sector for the Years
2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide
Area Network by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics &
Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Vertical - Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics &
Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing
and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Oil & Gas, Smart Logistics & Transportation, Consumer
Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing and Other Verticals for
the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Component - Platform and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Low Power Wide Area Network
by Component - Platform and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK 11-Year Perspective for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Platform and Services for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Low Power Wide Area
Network by Network Deployment - Private Sector and Public
