Telos Corporation Expands U.S. Public Sector Market Reach Through DLT Solutions’ Contract Vehicles

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos ® Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that the Telos solutions portfolio has been added to some of the nation’s largest public sector contract vehicles through the company’s channel agreement with DLT Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tech Data Corporation and part of the TD SYNNEX™ family, who is the premier government solutions aggregator that specializes in understanding the information technology (IT) needs of the U.S. federal, state, local and education markets.



DLT will offer Telos solutions across its channel ecosystem and through the company’s OMNIA Partners Public Sector Software IDIQ, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) – Systems and Information Management Software and The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) contracts. DLT will add Telos’ cybersecurity portfolio to select federal contract vehicles the company holds in the coming months.

“These contract vehicles will scale our first-class cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions to public sector agencies and organizations across the country, while offering our customers leading nationally recognized procurement options,” said Troy Bertram, vice president of sales, Telos.

DLT is one of the first Telos CyberProtect Partner Program members.

“The U.S. public sector threat landscape is constantly evolving and the demand for cybersecurity solutions that reduce risk, protect our nation’s networks and fight ever-present threats is at an all-time high,” said Chris Wilkinson, president, DLT Solutions. “Now channel companies and their U.S public sector customers can gain access to Telos’ cybersecurity portfolio on the nationally recognized contract vehicles they prefer.”

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

About DLT Solutions

DLT Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data and part of the TD SYNNEX family. DLT is the premier government solutions aggregator that specializes in understanding the IT needs of the U.S. federal, state, local and education markets. We help simplify the process for independent software vendors, federal systems integrators and value-added resellers doing business in the U.S. public sector.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

