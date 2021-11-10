Pharvaris Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Highlights

RAPIDe-1, Phase 2 on-demand study of PHVS416 for the treatment of HAE attacks, proceeding; topline data reaffirmed for 2022

CHAPTER-1, Phase 2 prophylactic study of PHVS416 for the prevention of HAE attacks, recruiting; topline data expected in 2022

PHVS719 Phase 1 pharmacokinetics study initiating this month

Executing from a strong financial position with cash and cash equivalents of €218.6 million as of September 30, 2021

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company focused on the development and commercialization of novel oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, and provided an update on recent business highlights.

“This quarter we continued to execute on our robust clinical development strategy as we seek to advance novel treatments for HAE patients that offer efficacy without compromising on convenience,” said Berndt Modig, co-founder and chief executive officer of Pharvaris. “We continue enrolling patients in RAPIDe-1, our Phase 2 on-demand study of PHVS416, and have begun recruiting in CHAPTER-1, our Phase 2 prophylactic study of PHVS416 for the prevention of HAE attacks. We expect to report top-line data, including efficacy and safety, for both studies in 2022. This month, in the PHVS719 program for HAE prophylaxis we also expect to initiate dosing in a Phase 1 pharmacokinetic study designed to assess the bioavailability of extended-release formulation.”

Recent Pipeline and Business Highlights and Upcoming Milestones

Phase 2 on-demand study (RAPIDe-1) of PHVS416 proceeding toward data readout in 2022. In February 2021, Pharvaris announced that dosing had commenced in its Phase 2 clinical study of PHVS416 for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks. The company reaffirms guidance for reporting topline efficacy and safety data from this study in 2022. Pharvaris is conducting RAPIDe-1 at 33 sites in Canada, Europe, Israel, the UK, and the US.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Liquidity position. Cash and cash equivalents were €218.6 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to €98.6 million as of December 31, 2020.

R&D expenses were €9.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to €5.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

G&A expenses were €4.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to €1.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was €9.1 million, or basic and diluted loss per share of €0.39, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 of €6.4 million, or basic and diluted loss per share of €1.32 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Note on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Pharvaris is a Foreign Private Issuer and prepares and reports consolidated financial statements and financial information in accordance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Pharvaris maintains its books and records in the Euro currency.

About RAPIDe-1

The RAPIDe-1 study is a clinical research study for people who have been diagnosed with HAE. The main purpose of the study is to find out how effective three different doses of the study drug, PHVS416, are in relieving symptoms associated with HAE attacks. Researchers developed the study drug in the form of soft capsules which are taken orally and could be a more convenient alternative to an injection into a vein or under the skin for resolving HAE attacks. For more information, visit https://hae-rapide.com/, https://hae-rapide.us/, or https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04618211.

About HAE CHAPTER-1

The HAE CHAPTER-1 study is a clinical research study for people who have been diagnosed with HAE. The main purpose of the study is to evaluate two different doses of the study drug, PHVS416, in preventing HAE attacks. Researchers developed the study drug in the form of soft capsules which are taken orally and could be a more convenient alternative to an injection into a vein or under the skin for preventing HAE attacks. For more information, visit https://haechapter-1.com or https://clinicaltrials.gov/show/NCT05047185.

About PHVS416

PHVS416 is a softgel capsule formulation containing PHA121, a highly potent, specific, and orally bioavailable competitive antagonist of the bradykinin B2 receptor. Pharvaris is developing this formulation to provide fast and reliable symptom relief when patients want, through rapid exposure of attack-mitigating medicine in a convenient, small oral dosage form. PHVS416 is currently in Phase 2 clinical development for the on-demand treatment of HAE.

About PHVS719

PHVS719 is an extended-release tablet formulation containing PHA121, a highly potent, specific, and orally bioavailable competitive antagonist of the bradykinin B2 receptor. Pharvaris is developing this formulation to provide an easy way to prevent attacks with sustained exposure of attack-preventing medicine in a convenient, small oral dosage form. PHVS719 is currently entering Phase 1 clinical development for the prophylactic treatment of HAE.

About PHA121

PHA121 (PHA-022121) is a highly potent, specific, and orally bioavailable competitive antagonist of the bradykinin B2 receptor that has completed Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of HAE. PHA121 utilizes the same mechanism as icatibant, the leading therapy for on-demand treatment of HAE. Pharvaris is developing this novel small molecule for on-demand and prophylactic treatment of HAE and other bradykinin-mediated diseases through formulations optimized for each setting. Data from single- and multiple-ascending-dose Phase 1 studies in healthy volunteers demonstrate rapid exposure and linear pharmacokinetics at doses up to 50 mg. In a bradykinin-challenge study in healthy volunteers, PHA121 showed significant inhibition of bradykinin-induced hemodynamic changes with an average composite EC 50 of 2.4 ng/mL and EC 85 of 13.8 ng/mL, approximately four-fold more potent than historical data for icatibant. Quantitative modeling indicates that single oral doses of PHA121 will maintain pharmacological effectiveness for a substantially longer time than 30 mg of subcutaneous icatibant. PHA121 has been observed to be well-tolerated at all doses studied to date.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company focused on bringing oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to patients. By targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team is advancing new alternatives to injected therapies for all sub-types of HAE and other bradykinin-mediated diseases. The Company brings together executives with a breadth of expertise across pharmaceutical development and rare disorders, including HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

