Global Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints Market to Reach US$7.8 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orthopedic Braces and Support, Casting and Splints Industry"

Growth in the global market is being driven by increase in awareness in regards to the aids; as well as the increasing incidents of arthritis in practically all age groups. The products are gaining increasing popularity for clinically managing various orthopaedic disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), carpal tunnel syndrome, osteoporotic fractures, and osteoarthritis (OA), among others due to the rapid recovery rate and improved clinical efficiency of orthopedic braces and supports. The market is witnessing an increased demand from the geriatric population, which is very sensitive in regards to musculoskeletal illnesses. Also, increased sports activities pertaining to fitness that include biking and running among health conscious people is leading to increase in muscle pain, sports injuries and ligament wounds; thereby increasing demand pertaining to orthopedic braces and supports. Additionally, athletes utilize orthopedic braces for preventing additional injuries during their sports; thereby restricting undesired motion while playing games and enabling easy playing.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period. Orthopedic Braces & Supports, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR to reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Casting Supplies & Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.9% share of the global Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints market. Growth of the casting and splinting market would be driven by increasing availability and adoption of advanced casting and splinting products. These products are available in various shapes and sizes that contribute to improving patients` comfort. In addition, casting and splinting products made of different materials, such as fiberglass, polyester, and polyethylene, introduced by major industry players is expected to drive market growth.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026



The Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32.71% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The US is witnessing considerable growth in the orthopedic braces and supports market owing to increased awareness in regards to bracing products that enable in avoiding further injuries and promoting mobility. Also, incidence of osteoporosis in the U.S. are likely to increase due to increasing number of geriatric and obese people; thereby leading to increasing adoption of orthopedic braces and supports. Europe also represents a major market and growth is being driven by availability of refined and sophisticated products; professional experts; increasing demand pertaining to sophisticated products and therapies in the region; and a well-developed healthcare infrastructure. The market demand in the Asia-Pacific region is likely to be driven by a huge geriatric base in China; as well as the presence of sophisticated methods and plants in Japan.



Splinting Supplies & Equipment Segment to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026



Growth in the splinting supplies segment is being driven by increasing incidences of road accidents and musculoskeletal injuries; a growing population base comprising people above the age of 65 and the prevalence of orthopedic complications associated with aging; advancements in technology and the use of advanced materials by manufacturers; and the ability of these products to enhance patient compliance in terms of secured support and comfort over the course of the entire treatment. In the global Splinting Supplies & Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$820.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$142.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 146 Featured)



BSN Medical GmbH

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

DJO Global, Inc.

Ossur HF

Prime Medical Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.







Read the full report:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID 19 Immobilizes Orthopedic Patients

Impact of COVID-19 on Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and

Splints

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints Market

Set to Witness Robust Growth

The US Corners Largest Market Share Globally

EXHIBIT 1: Percentage of Adults in the US with Arthritis in

2019, by Gender for Select States

Developing Regions Exhibit the Fastest Growth

Segment Analysis

Orthopedic Braces & Support Account for a Major Share

Types of Orthopedic Braces and Supports and Application Areas

Orthopedic Casting and Splinting Segment Also to Show Rapid Growth

Competitive Landscape

Orthopedic Braces and Support Devices

Orthopedic Casting and Splinting Segment

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Aging Population and the Associated Orthopedic Disorders Drive

the Demand for Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and

Splints Market

EXHIBIT 2: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 3: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

Rising Incidence of Musculoskeletal Disorders - A Key Propeller

of Orthopedic Braces, Casting and Splints Market

EXHIBIT 4: Select Musculoskeletal Conditions - Percentage

Breakdown by Age Group

Rising Incidents of Sports Injuries Stirs Demand for Orthopedic

Braces

Increase in Number of Fractures and Rise in incidence of

Delayed Union & Nonunion Bone Fractures Elevates Demand for &

Support, Casting and Splints

EXHIBIT 5: Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Fractures by

Age Group: 2019

Growing Incidence of Osteoporosis Drives the Orthopedic Braces

Market

Osteoporosis and Other Bone Related Health Concerns: Factsheet

EXHIBIT 6: Global Osteoporosis Prevalence by Country/Region:

(2012 & 2022P): Number of People with Osteoporosis in Millions

for US, EU, Japan, China and India

EXHIBIT 7: % of Women Affected by Osteoporosis

Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints Find

Increasing Demand in Treatment of Osteoarthritis and

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Orthopedic Braces Find Increasing Usage in Spinal Fusion

EXHIBIT 8: US Spinal Fusion Surgery Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Age Group

Epidemic Proportion of Obesity Fuels the Demand for Orthopedic

Braces & Support, Casting and Splints

EXHIBIT 9: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight,

Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

EXHIBIT 10: Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure

(In US$) due to Obesity

EXHIBIT 11: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for

the Years 2019 and 2030P

Key Contributing Categories

Knee Braces

Compression Knee Sleeves

Back Braces

Back Support & Abdominal Binders

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

EXHIBIT 12: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

Technological Advancements Drive Market Growth

Greater Affordability of the Orthopedic Braces to Spur Market

Expansion

Online and Retail Channels for Orthopedic Braces Witness

Increased Popularity

Limited Availability of Curated Orthopedic Braces and Support -

A Concern



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Orthopedic Braces & Support,

Casting and Splints by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Braces &

Supports by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Orthopedic Braces & Supports

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Braces &

Supports by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Casting Supplies &

Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Casting Supplies & Equipment

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Casting Supplies &

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Splinting

Supplies & Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Splinting Supplies &

Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Splinting Supplies &

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Orthopedic Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Clinics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Over-the-Counter

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Over-the-Counter by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Over-the-Counter by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Online by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Product Type - Orthopedic

Braces & Supports, Casting Supplies & Equipment and Splinting

Supplies & Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Orthopedic Braces & Support,

Casting and Splints by Product Type - Orthopedic Braces &

Supports, Casting Supplies & Equipment and Splinting Supplies &

Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Orthopedic Braces & Supports,

Casting Supplies & Equipment and Splinting Supplies & Equipment

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Distribution Channel -

Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, Over-the-Counter and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Orthopedic Braces & Support,

Casting and Splints by Distribution Channel - Orthopedic

Clinics, Hospitals, Over-the-Counter and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Distribution Channel -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Orthopedic Clinics,

Hospitals, Over-the-Counter and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Braces & Support, Casting and Splints by Product Type -

Orthopedic Braces & Supports, Casting Supplies & Equipment and

Splinting Supplies & Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Product Type - Orthopedic

Braces & Supports, Casting Supplies & Equipment and Splinting

Supplies & Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Orthopedic Braces & Supports,

Casting Supplies & Equipment and Splinting Supplies & Equipment

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Braces & Support, Casting and Splints by Distribution Channel -

Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, Over-the-Counter and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Distribution Channel -

Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, Over-the-Counter and Online

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Distribution Channel -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Orthopedic Clinics,

Hospitals, Over-the-Counter and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Product Type - Orthopedic

Braces & Supports, Casting Supplies & Equipment and Splinting

Supplies & Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Product Type - Orthopedic

Braces & Supports, Casting Supplies & Equipment and Splinting

Supplies & Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Orthopedic Braces & Supports,

Casting Supplies & Equipment and Splinting Supplies & Equipment

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Distribution Channel -

Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, Over-the-Counter and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Distribution Channel -

Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, Over-the-Counter and Online

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Distribution Channel -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Orthopedic Clinics,

Hospitals, Over-the-Counter and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Product Type - Orthopedic

Braces & Supports, Casting Supplies & Equipment and Splinting

Supplies & Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Product Type - Orthopedic

Braces & Supports, Casting Supplies & Equipment and Splinting

Supplies & Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Orthopedic Braces & Supports,

Casting Supplies & Equipment and Splinting Supplies & Equipment

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Distribution Channel -

Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, Over-the-Counter and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Distribution Channel -

Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, Over-the-Counter and Online

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Distribution Channel -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Orthopedic Clinics,

Hospitals, Over-the-Counter and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Braces & Support, Casting and Splints by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Braces & Support, Casting and Splints by Product Type -

Orthopedic Braces & Supports, Casting Supplies & Equipment and

Splinting Supplies & Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Product Type - Orthopedic

Braces & Supports, Casting Supplies & Equipment and Splinting

Supplies & Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Orthopedic Braces & Supports,

Casting Supplies & Equipment and Splinting Supplies & Equipment

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Braces & Support, Casting and Splints by Distribution Channel -

Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, Over-the-Counter and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Distribution Channel -

Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, Over-the-Counter and Online

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Distribution Channel -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Orthopedic Clinics,

Hospitals, Over-the-Counter and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Braces & Support, Casting and Splints by Product Type -

Orthopedic Braces & Supports, Casting Supplies & Equipment and

Splinting Supplies & Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Product Type - Orthopedic

Braces & Supports, Casting Supplies & Equipment and Splinting

Supplies & Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Orthopedic Braces & Supports,

Casting Supplies & Equipment and Splinting Supplies & Equipment

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Braces & Support, Casting and Splints by Distribution Channel -

Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, Over-the-Counter and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Distribution Channel -

Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, Over-the-Counter and Online

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Distribution Channel -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Orthopedic Clinics,

Hospitals, Over-the-Counter and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Braces & Support, Casting and Splints by Product Type -

Orthopedic Braces & Supports, Casting Supplies & Equipment and

Splinting Supplies & Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Product Type - Orthopedic

Braces & Supports, Casting Supplies & Equipment and Splinting

Supplies & Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Orthopedic Braces & Supports,

Casting Supplies & Equipment and Splinting Supplies & Equipment

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Braces & Support, Casting and Splints by Distribution Channel -

Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, Over-the-Counter and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Distribution Channel -

Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, Over-the-Counter and Online

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Distribution Channel -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Orthopedic Clinics,

Hospitals, Over-the-Counter and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Product Type - Orthopedic

Braces & Supports, Casting Supplies & Equipment and Splinting

Supplies & Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Product Type - Orthopedic

Braces & Supports, Casting Supplies & Equipment and Splinting

Supplies & Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Orthopedic Braces & Supports,

Casting Supplies & Equipment and Splinting Supplies & Equipment

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Distribution Channel -

Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, Over-the-Counter and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Distribution Channel -

Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, Over-the-Counter and Online

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Distribution Channel -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Orthopedic Clinics,

Hospitals, Over-the-Counter and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Product Type - Orthopedic

Braces & Supports, Casting Supplies & Equipment and Splinting

Supplies & Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Orthopedic Braces & Support,

Casting and Splints by Product Type - Orthopedic Braces &

Supports, Casting Supplies & Equipment and Splinting Supplies &

Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Orthopedic Braces & Supports,

Casting Supplies & Equipment and Splinting Supplies & Equipment

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Distribution Channel -

Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, Over-the-Counter and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Orthopedic Braces & Support,

Casting and Splints by Distribution Channel - Orthopedic

Clinics, Hospitals, Over-the-Counter and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Distribution Channel -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Orthopedic Clinics,

Hospitals, Over-the-Counter and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Product Type - Orthopedic

Braces & Supports, Casting Supplies & Equipment and Splinting

Supplies & Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Product Type - Orthopedic

Braces & Supports, Casting Supplies & Equipment and Splinting

Supplies & Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Orthopedic Braces & Supports,

Casting Supplies & Equipment and Splinting Supplies & Equipment

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Distribution Channel -

Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, Over-the-Counter and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Distribution Channel -

Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, Over-the-Counter and Online

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Distribution Channel -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Orthopedic Clinics,

Hospitals, Over-the-Counter and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Braces & Support, Casting and Splints by Product Type -

Orthopedic Braces & Supports, Casting Supplies & Equipment and

Splinting Supplies & Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Product Type - Orthopedic

Braces & Supports, Casting Supplies & Equipment and Splinting

Supplies & Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedic Braces &

Support, Casting and Splints by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Orthopedic Braces & Supports,

Casting Supplies & Equipment and Splinting Supplies & Equipment

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Orthopedic

Braces & Support, Casting and Splints by Distribution Channel -

Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, Over-the-Counter and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800057/?utm_source=GNW



