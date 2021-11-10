Global Small Arms Market to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Small Arms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799628/?utm_source=GNW

They include self-loading pistols, revolvers, assault rifles, light and sub-machine guns, and carbines. These arms are mostly intended for personal use. They are provided with accessories and ancillaries such as cleaning kits, slings, oil bottles, sound suppressors, under-barrel grenade launchers, optical sights, flash lights and fore-grips to enhance the usefulness and effectiveness of the weapons. Small arms consist of barrel, action, stock and other operating components, manufactured as per military specifications. They find exhaustive use in commercial applications like sports shooting, self-defense, hunting, and law enforcement agencies & militaries. Firearms are generally manufactured using high-quality steel, while some of their components are made from wood and Bakelite. Nowadays, however, polymers are replacing metal because weapon markings easily are erasable from polymers. The raw material required for manufacturing the arms is abundantly and easily available.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Small Arms estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period. Rifle, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.8% CAGR to reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pistol segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.2% share of the global Small Arms market.



The global count of small arms amounts to over one billion with the inclusion of the civilian sector, and is projected to display a strong growth in the future due to the increasing demand from civilians. A major part of the worldwide small arms are held by civilians due to the increasing requirement for self-defense, including non-state armed forces, private security personnel, gangs, and private citizens. The increase in cross-border issues, regional unrest, security threats, and tense relations is expected to result in a greater product adoption at the global level. The legal provision in some countries enabling ownership of small arms by civilians for defense needs is among the major factors driving the growth of the market. Small arms have a wide usage in many countries including the U.S. owing to its low-cost. The growing use of small arms is expected to directly impact the growth of the worldwide market in the future.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $987.4 Million by 2026



The Small Arms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 43.28% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$987.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Political instability, rising participation in shooting and hunting sports, and growing demand for law enforcement and self-defense are propelling the arms market. Implementation of stringent rules related to keeping and procuring arms, and tough enforcement of laws against hunting are hindering the growth of the market. Increasing measures to eliminate terrorism is expected to create opportunities for the market. Surging demand from civilian applications such as self-defense and sports is forecast to drive the growth of small arms market. In recent past, growing prevalence of armed violence and terrorism has driven a large number of civilians to obtain small arms to ensure their self-defense. The same factor is also responsible for driving the law enforcement agencies and military forces across the world to make investments in order to acquire advanced weapon systems that include leading small arms such as pistols and rifles. Factors such as growing cross-border disputes, rising wars, and surging instances of terrorism and increasing use by civilians are anticipated to propel the growth of small arms market. Several wars against the terrorist outfits, especially in Asia-Pacific and Middle-East regions are driving the enhanced procurement of small arms by law enforcement authorities and militaries.



Major small arms that are being acquired include heavy machine guns, pistols, and rifles. Stringent regulations related to use of small arms in leading nations across the world, and decreasing defense expenditures in advanced economies such as Germany, United Kingdom, Canada, and the US are the most significant factors that can restrain the growth of small arms market in upcoming years. Specifically, strict licensing policies in the US on both civilian end users and manufacturers are especially hampering the growth in demand of small arms. The market is witnessing a growth in demand in the defense industry. The driving factor that boosts the demand for small arms is the large scale procurement of these weapons by the defense organizations to gear up their armed forces all over the world. Examples of small arms that are basically used by individuals are Rifles, Machine guns, Shot guns and Hand guns among others. Such weapons are normally used by single individuals. The small arms usually launch projectiles such as a bullet by an explosive action.



Other key trends include the continuous R&D activities in order to increase efficiency and upgrade current weapons, a growing trend for 3D printed firearms as well as corner shot rifles, and increasing use of SALW`s in developing nations. The growing terrorist attacks, increasing attention to counter operation, rising regional unrest, rising drug trafficking, increasing cross-border firing, shifting patterns of warfare nature, and other lawbreaking activities impact the small arms market growth. Further, rising concerns of personal safety result in growing small arms adoption for self-defense purposes among civilians. Besides, people are taking a rising interest in activities like shooting and hunting, which also factor in the robust growth of the global small arms market growth. For example, target shooting and trophy hunting are finding popularity in several leading countries across the world. The adoption of agile and intelligent manufacturing concepts, lightweight materials, noise suppression technology, and laser technology creates several promising opportunities for growth for the global small arms market.



Shotgun Segment to Reach $542.8 Million by 2026



In the global Shotgun segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$399.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$464.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$41.4 Million by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 93 Featured)



Beretta Holding SpA

Colt’s Manufacturing Company, LLC

Forjas Taurus S.A.

Freedom Group

General Dynamics Corporation

Glock Ges.M.B.H

Heckler & Koch GmbH

Herstal SA

Orbital ATK, Inc.

Ruger Firearms

Small Arms Survey (Sturm)

Smith & Wesson







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of Pandemic on the Military and Defense Sector

Disruptions in Military Training Inflicts Direct Blow on Guns

and Weapons Market

EXHIBIT 2: Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel

Training & Troop Deployment: Cumulative Number of COVID-19

Cases Across the Defense Department in the U.S. in May, June,

September & November 2020

Impact of Pandemic on the US: Increasing Pressure to Reduce

Government Spending on Defense

Smart Guns Struggle to Find a Place in the US

An Introduction to Small Arms

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Growth Driving Factors

Restraining Factors

Analysis by Type

EXHIBIT 3: Global Small Arms Market by Type (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun,

Revolver, and Other Types

Analysis by End-Use

EXHIBIT 4: Global Small Arms Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Military, Law Enforcement,

and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 5: Developed Regions Account for Major Share of World

Small Arms Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed

and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

EXHIBIT 6: Global Market for Small Arms - Geographic Regions

Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,

USA, Rest of World, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Gun Sales in America Record New Heights

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Modernization Programs of Military to Boost Prospects

EXHIBIT 7: Soldier Modernization Initiatives to Fuel Demand for

Small Arms: Global Soldier Modernization Market Size (in US$

Billion) for 2018, 2021, 2024 & 2027

Healthy Trajectory in Arms Trade Bolsters Market

US Dominates Global Arms Race

Impact of Diversion on Small Arms Market

Growing Use in Violent Activities Amplifies Concerns over Small

Arms Diversion

International Laws on Small Weapons

Increasing Expenditure on Anti-Terror Initiatives by

Governments to Spark Demand for Ammunition

EXHIBIT 8: Number of Terrorist Attacks Worldwide for the Period

2011-2019

EXHIBIT 9: Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on

Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of

Fatalities Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2012-2019

Surging Defense & Military Spending Worldwide: Cornerstone for

Present & Future Growth

The US & Europe Steer Global Military Spending

EXHIBIT 10: Ever-Present Threat to Public Liberty & the

Resulting Increase in Defense Spending for Peace as well as

War to Indirectly Spur Growth in Demand for Small Arms:

Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015

through 2023F

EXHIBIT 11: Top Countries with Military Spending in USD

Billion: 2019 and 2020

EXHIBIT 12: Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select

Countries: 2020

Law Enforcement End-Use Vertical Offers Lucrative Growth

Opportunities

Overview of the Rifle Market, the Largest Segment: Focus on

Military Rifles

Increased Spending on Defense to Boost Military Rifle Demand

Assault Rifle Demand to Spiral Because of Their Versatile

Functional Abilities

Fully Automatic Rifles to Dominate the Market for Military Rifles

Gun Makers Form Joint Ventures to Expand Globally

Sniper Rifles: Primary Usage in Law-Enforcement and Military

Applications

Drone Payload Gets Lethal with Integration of Sophisticated

Weaponry

EXHIBIT 13: Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Concerns over Illegal Trade of Small Arms: Major Challenge

Need for Action on Gender and Small Arms Control



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 93

