Global Small Arms Market to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Small Arms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799628/?utm_source=GNW
They include self-loading pistols, revolvers, assault rifles, light and sub-machine guns, and carbines. These arms are mostly intended for personal use. They are provided with accessories and ancillaries such as cleaning kits, slings, oil bottles, sound suppressors, under-barrel grenade launchers, optical sights, flash lights and fore-grips to enhance the usefulness and effectiveness of the weapons. Small arms consist of barrel, action, stock and other operating components, manufactured as per military specifications. They find exhaustive use in commercial applications like sports shooting, self-defense, hunting, and law enforcement agencies & militaries. Firearms are generally manufactured using high-quality steel, while some of their components are made from wood and Bakelite. Nowadays, however, polymers are replacing metal because weapon markings easily are erasable from polymers. The raw material required for manufacturing the arms is abundantly and easily available.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Small Arms estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period. Rifle, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.8% CAGR to reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pistol segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.2% share of the global Small Arms market.
The global count of small arms amounts to over one billion with the inclusion of the civilian sector, and is projected to display a strong growth in the future due to the increasing demand from civilians. A major part of the worldwide small arms are held by civilians due to the increasing requirement for self-defense, including non-state armed forces, private security personnel, gangs, and private citizens. The increase in cross-border issues, regional unrest, security threats, and tense relations is expected to result in a greater product adoption at the global level. The legal provision in some countries enabling ownership of small arms by civilians for defense needs is among the major factors driving the growth of the market. Small arms have a wide usage in many countries including the U.S. owing to its low-cost. The growing use of small arms is expected to directly impact the growth of the worldwide market in the future.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $987.4 Million by 2026
The Small Arms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 43.28% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$987.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Political instability, rising participation in shooting and hunting sports, and growing demand for law enforcement and self-defense are propelling the arms market. Implementation of stringent rules related to keeping and procuring arms, and tough enforcement of laws against hunting are hindering the growth of the market. Increasing measures to eliminate terrorism is expected to create opportunities for the market. Surging demand from civilian applications such as self-defense and sports is forecast to drive the growth of small arms market. In recent past, growing prevalence of armed violence and terrorism has driven a large number of civilians to obtain small arms to ensure their self-defense. The same factor is also responsible for driving the law enforcement agencies and military forces across the world to make investments in order to acquire advanced weapon systems that include leading small arms such as pistols and rifles. Factors such as growing cross-border disputes, rising wars, and surging instances of terrorism and increasing use by civilians are anticipated to propel the growth of small arms market. Several wars against the terrorist outfits, especially in Asia-Pacific and Middle-East regions are driving the enhanced procurement of small arms by law enforcement authorities and militaries.
Major small arms that are being acquired include heavy machine guns, pistols, and rifles. Stringent regulations related to use of small arms in leading nations across the world, and decreasing defense expenditures in advanced economies such as Germany, United Kingdom, Canada, and the US are the most significant factors that can restrain the growth of small arms market in upcoming years. Specifically, strict licensing policies in the US on both civilian end users and manufacturers are especially hampering the growth in demand of small arms. The market is witnessing a growth in demand in the defense industry. The driving factor that boosts the demand for small arms is the large scale procurement of these weapons by the defense organizations to gear up their armed forces all over the world. Examples of small arms that are basically used by individuals are Rifles, Machine guns, Shot guns and Hand guns among others. Such weapons are normally used by single individuals. The small arms usually launch projectiles such as a bullet by an explosive action.
Other key trends include the continuous R&D activities in order to increase efficiency and upgrade current weapons, a growing trend for 3D printed firearms as well as corner shot rifles, and increasing use of SALW`s in developing nations. The growing terrorist attacks, increasing attention to counter operation, rising regional unrest, rising drug trafficking, increasing cross-border firing, shifting patterns of warfare nature, and other lawbreaking activities impact the small arms market growth. Further, rising concerns of personal safety result in growing small arms adoption for self-defense purposes among civilians. Besides, people are taking a rising interest in activities like shooting and hunting, which also factor in the robust growth of the global small arms market growth. For example, target shooting and trophy hunting are finding popularity in several leading countries across the world. The adoption of agile and intelligent manufacturing concepts, lightweight materials, noise suppression technology, and laser technology creates several promising opportunities for growth for the global small arms market.
Shotgun Segment to Reach $542.8 Million by 2026
In the global Shotgun segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$399.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$464.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$41.4 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 93 Featured)
- Beretta Holding SpA
- Colt’s Manufacturing Company, LLC
- Forjas Taurus S.A.
- Freedom Group
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Glock Ges.M.B.H
- Heckler & Koch GmbH
- Herstal SA
- Orbital ATK, Inc.
- Ruger Firearms
- Small Arms Survey (Sturm)
- Smith & Wesson
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799628/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Impact of Pandemic on the Military and Defense Sector
Disruptions in Military Training Inflicts Direct Blow on Guns
and Weapons Market
EXHIBIT 2: Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel
Training & Troop Deployment: Cumulative Number of COVID-19
Cases Across the Defense Department in the U.S. in May, June,
September & November 2020
Impact of Pandemic on the US: Increasing Pressure to Reduce
Government Spending on Defense
Smart Guns Struggle to Find a Place in the US
An Introduction to Small Arms
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Growth Driving Factors
Restraining Factors
Analysis by Type
EXHIBIT 3: Global Small Arms Market by Type (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun,
Revolver, and Other Types
Analysis by End-Use
EXHIBIT 4: Global Small Arms Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Military, Law Enforcement,
and Other End-Uses
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 5: Developed Regions Account for Major Share of World
Small Arms Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed
and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
EXHIBIT 6: Global Market for Small Arms - Geographic Regions
Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,
USA, Rest of World, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Gun Sales in America Record New Heights
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Modernization Programs of Military to Boost Prospects
EXHIBIT 7: Soldier Modernization Initiatives to Fuel Demand for
Small Arms: Global Soldier Modernization Market Size (in US$
Billion) for 2018, 2021, 2024 & 2027
Healthy Trajectory in Arms Trade Bolsters Market
US Dominates Global Arms Race
Impact of Diversion on Small Arms Market
Growing Use in Violent Activities Amplifies Concerns over Small
Arms Diversion
International Laws on Small Weapons
Increasing Expenditure on Anti-Terror Initiatives by
Governments to Spark Demand for Ammunition
EXHIBIT 8: Number of Terrorist Attacks Worldwide for the Period
2011-2019
EXHIBIT 9: Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on
Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of
Fatalities Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2012-2019
Surging Defense & Military Spending Worldwide: Cornerstone for
Present & Future Growth
The US & Europe Steer Global Military Spending
EXHIBIT 10: Ever-Present Threat to Public Liberty & the
Resulting Increase in Defense Spending for Peace as well as
War to Indirectly Spur Growth in Demand for Small Arms:
Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015
through 2023F
EXHIBIT 11: Top Countries with Military Spending in USD
Billion: 2019 and 2020
EXHIBIT 12: Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select
Countries: 2020
Law Enforcement End-Use Vertical Offers Lucrative Growth
Opportunities
Overview of the Rifle Market, the Largest Segment: Focus on
Military Rifles
Increased Spending on Defense to Boost Military Rifle Demand
Assault Rifle Demand to Spiral Because of Their Versatile
Functional Abilities
Fully Automatic Rifles to Dominate the Market for Military Rifles
Gun Makers Form Joint Ventures to Expand Globally
Sniper Rifles: Primary Usage in Law-Enforcement and Military
Applications
Drone Payload Gets Lethal with Integration of Sophisticated
Weaponry
EXHIBIT 13: Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Concerns over Illegal Trade of Small Arms: Major Challenge
Need for Action on Gender and Small Arms Control
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Small Arms by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Small Arms by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Rifle by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Rifle by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Rifle by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Pistol by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Pistol by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Pistol by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Shotgun by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Shotgun by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Shotgun by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Revolver by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Revolver by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Revolver by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Military by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Military by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Military by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Law Enforcement
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Law Enforcement by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Law Enforcement by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Small Arms by Type -
Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Small Arms by Type - Rifle,
Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun,
Revolver and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Small Arms by
End-Use - Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Small Arms by End-Use -
Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military, Law
Enforcement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Small Arms by
Type - Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Small Arms by Type -
Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun,
Revolver and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Small Arms by
End-Use - Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Small Arms by End-Use -
Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military, Law
Enforcement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Small Arms by
Type - Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Small Arms by Type - Rifle,
Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun,
Revolver and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Small Arms by
End-Use - Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Small Arms by End-Use -
Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military, Law
Enforcement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Small Arms by
Type - Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Small Arms by Type - Rifle,
Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun,
Revolver and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Small Arms by
End-Use - Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Small Arms by End-Use -
Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military, Law
Enforcement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Small Arms by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Small Arms by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Small Arms by
Type - Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Small Arms by Type -
Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun,
Revolver and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Small Arms by
End-Use - Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Small Arms by End-Use -
Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military, Law
Enforcement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Small Arms by
Type - Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Small Arms by Type -
Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun,
Revolver and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Small Arms by
End-Use - Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Small Arms by End-Use -
Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military, Law
Enforcement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Small Arms by
Type - Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Small Arms by Type -
Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun,
Revolver and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Small Arms by
End-Use - Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Small Arms by End-Use -
Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military, Law
Enforcement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Small Arms by
Type - Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Small Arms by Type - Rifle,
Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun,
Revolver and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Small Arms by
End-Use - Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Small Arms by End-Use -
Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military, Law
Enforcement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Small Arms by Type -
Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Small Arms by Type - Rifle,
Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun,
Revolver and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Small Arms by
End-Use - Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Small Arms by End-Use -
Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military, Law
Enforcement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Small
Arms by Type - Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Small Arms by Type -
Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rifle, Pistol,
Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Small
Arms by End-Use - Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Small Arms by
End-Use - Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military, Law
Enforcement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Small Arms
by Type - Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Small Arms by Type -
Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rifle, Pistol,
Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Small Arms
by End-Use - Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Small Arms by
End-Use - Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military, Law
Enforcement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Small
Arms by Type - Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Small Arms by Type -
Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rifle, Pistol,
Shotgun, Revolver and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 100: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Small
Arms by End-Use - Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for Small Arms by
End-Use - Military, Law Enforcement and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Small Arms by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military, Law
Enforcement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 93
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799628/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________