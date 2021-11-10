American Premium Water Corp. (OTC:HIPH) Signs Agreement with NFT4Play Gaming Platform in Innovative Agreement to Promote its Products in NFT Space

The Company is looking to leverage its brands and partnerships to generate revenue and enhanced exposure



PLAYA VISTA, California, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (the “Company”) announces that it has entered into an agreement with NFT4Play to jointly explore revenue and partnership opportunities in its innovative non-fungible tokens (NFT). As part of the agreement, the Company will work with NFT4Play to work on distribution opportunities around its brands as well as explore cross-promotional opportunities around its global physical distribution networks.

NFT4Play (https://nft4play.com/) is a revolutionary membership backed NFT platform that incorporates iGaming, NFTs, sports wagering, factions, and player vs player gaming that are incorporated into a cohesive eco-system. In addition, NFT4Play will also have a leading role in the continued development of the debut collection on CosmicFaction that puts the ‘coo’ in cool, Pigeon Flight Club (https://discord.com/invite/WM9TkunKed). The CosmicFaction ecosystem and the Pigeon Flight Club functionalities will be gradually introduced on the NFT4Play website in phases.

Ryan Fishoff, CEO of American Premium Water, commented, “I am excited to partner with NFT4Play. This is an exciting partnership for the Company, as it gives us the opportunity to get into the exploding NFT space while allowing us to focus on our core competencies, promoting and selling CBD infused products. This partnership allows us to align our goals of increasing revenue and brand recognition while helping NFT4Play increase user growth and engagement. The possibilities are endless as far as devising selling and cross-promotional opportunities for the Company’s brands, athlete ambassadors, and sponsorship partners. A dynamic platform like NFT4Play allows the Company to tie in its various distribution channels to engage in creative tie-ins and promotions that can be beneficial to both parties, while increasing potential for revenue streams with the different monetization options.”

Avron Gross, Co-Founder, NFT4Play: “NFT4Play is about building communities around gaming and competition. Our partnership with American Premium Water allows us to engage with communities aligned with this ethos. NFTs are rapidly becoming individual extensions of one’s identity in the metaverse and we are delighted to be able to be part of this movement which will transform the way brands engage with people.”

To learn more about American Premium Water Corporation, click this link to see the Company’s presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference and its recent television appearance on “New to the Street” featuring Company CEO Ryan Fishoff and COO David Howell.

Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to follow the Company’s Twitter account @AmericanPremium and CEO Ryan Fishoff @RyanFishoff on Twitter for future Company updates, which will include material information about the Company.

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health, beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The company’s portfolio includes CaliBear (www.calibearlife.com) Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com) plant + body essentials (www.plantbodyessentials.co).

About NFT4Play

NFT4Play is a Play2Earn platform that enables players to build teams and compete against each other as individuals or in factions. The company targets a broad global community of sports and fantasy gamers, including eSports. To find out more visit the company’s website (www.nft4play.com).

