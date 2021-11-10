Verizon Connect data show reduced speeding up to 86%, reduced idling up to 81%

Data from more than 1,800 active customers showed monthly reductions in speeding by up to 34%, harsh driving events by up to 26% and idling by 9% * on average.



on average. Verizon Connect Reveal customers experienced significant reductions including up to 87% in harsh driving events, up to 86% in speeding and up to 81% in engine/vehicle idling**.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In addition to providing customers with the solutions that can help businesses be more efficient and productive, recent analysis of anonymized usage data from Verizon Connect showed how customers can transform their business using the comprehensive Verizon Connect fleet management software platform. According to the 2021 study, Verizon Connect customers can see significant improvements through cost reductions, a focus on driver safety and reduction of vehicle idling which is a source of CO 2 and other greenhouse gas emissions.

The data analysis from more than 1,800 active customers showed that using Verizon Connect helped customers lower emissions and promoted safe driving. The data also showed that active customers experienced improvements related to driver safety including:

Speeding: up to 34% average monthly reduction

Harsh driving events: up to 26% average monthly reduction

Idling: up to 9% average monthly reduction



“One of the key tenets of Verizon Connect is ‘innovation with purpose’, which for us means developing products that allow our customers to transform their business -- through massive cost reduction, prioritizing driver safety and the ability to dramatically improve their own customers’ experience, and all while being more and more eco-friendly,” said Peter Mitchell, senior vice president and general manager of Verizon Connect “and this study underlines that this is exactly what we are delivering.”

Verizon Connect is guiding a connected world on the go by automating, improving and revolutionizing the way people, vehicles and things move through the world. Our full suite of industry-defining solutions and services puts innovation, automation and connected data to work for customers and helps them be safe, efficient and productive. With more than 3,000 dedicated employees in 15 countries, we deliver leading mobile technology platforms and solutions. For more on Verizon Connect, visit www.verizonconnect.com .

Media contact:

Krys Card Grondorf

krys.grondorf@verizon.com

562-370-0331

*Represents select customers whose fleets before and after engaging with Reveal functionalities such as Alerts and Reports saw significant improvement. **Numbers are the median values of improvements measured comparing the median number of events happening in customers' fleets before and after engaging with Reveal functionalities such as Alerts and Reports.