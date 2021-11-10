Mycotopia Therapies Appoints Experienced Mental Health Professional Senator Dr. Saphire Longmore M.B.B.S., DM As Chief Medical Officer Of Caribbean Affairs

MIAMI, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mycotopia Therapies Inc. (OTC Pink: TPIA) (the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Saphire Longmore M.B.B.S., DM, to the role of Chief Medical Officer of Caribbean Affairs. Sen Dr. Longmore’s extensive career includes being a Consultant Psychiatrist at the University Hospital of the West Indies, she works in private practice and is a reappointed Government Senator in the Upper House of Parliament. In her previous years Dr. Longmore also represented Jamaica as Miss Jamaica Universe 2000 being the first and only fully qualified doctor to win a beauty pageant. Sen Dr. Longmore is the current President of the Jamaica Psychiatric Association.



Senator Dr. Longmore received her M.B.B.S and Doctor of Medicine in Psychiatry, from the University Hospital of the West Indies and has been practising medicine for over 20 years and currently focuses on a holistic delivery of psychiatric care to her clients. During her esteemed career she has been a lecturer in Neuroanatomy, a Chief Resident in Psychiatry, and a Resident in Psychiatry at the University Hospital of the West Indies. She is also a member of the American Psychiatric Association, the Medical Council of Jamaica, the General Medical Council of the United Kingdom, the Medical Association of Jamaica. Dr. Longmore has been a Board Member of the Jamaica Social Investment Fund, an Executive Director of the Jamaica Network of Seropositives, and is the Co-founder of the Jamaica Hooking on Phonics (J-HoP) Project. She currently serves on the Hope Zoo Restoration Board.

Senator Dr. Longmore said, “I am enthusiastic to be joining Mycotopia Therapies at such a pivotal stage in its growth. The covid pandemic has impacted the mental health of Jamaicans, much as it has elsewhere, within the psychiatric profession we are seeing increased incidence of depression, anxiety, suicidal ideations, substance use and relapse of other chronic mental illnesses such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. My goal as it relates to mental health, not just in Jamaica, but at regional and global global levels, is to have an impact on dealing with the pandemic of mental health issues that we anticipate coming out of covid as well as mental illnesses which preexisted the covid 19 pandemic. I look forward to working with the team at Mycotopia Therapies, providing some guidance on the issues at hand and bringing helpful options to those who maybe in need.”

“We are fortunate at Mycotopia Therapies to be able to tap into the experience of an individual like Senator Dr. Saphire Longmore,” stated Ben Kaplan, CEO of Mycotopia Therapies. Mr. Kaplan continued, “As a licensed Psychiatrist, Dr. Longmore called on Jamaicans to work together to remove the stigma of mental illness in society. As a Senator, she reflects a responsible dispensation of mental healthcare delivery in an effective way. She will be a tremendous asset to Mycotopia Therapies.”

About Mycotopia Therapies

Mycotopia Therapies focuses on helping you heal and reclaim your life. Your journey of healing is an understanding of the causes and works to mental wellness through psychedelic enhanced psychotherapy, integrated with a professional team of mental wellness practitioners and cutting-edge technology. Psychedelic therapy is a holistic and spiritual approach providing healing and has shown successful treatment for many years. Additional information on Mycotopia Therapies can be found on the Company’s website at: https://www.mycotopiatherapies.com .

