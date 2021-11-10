FEEL FOODS LTD. 100% Owned Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze Products Now Available on Multiple Online Marketplaces Including Spud and Vegano

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEEL FOODS LTD. (the "Company" or "Feel Foods") (CSE: “FEEL”) (OTC: “FLLLF”) (FSE: “1ZF”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s 100% owned Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze products are now available for purchase on multiple online marketplaces including: www.spud.ca, www.veganofoods.com, Vegan Supply online and www.farmtotablemarket.ca online marketplaces.



We encourage Feel Foods’ investors, stakeholders and customers to begin following Black Sheep at Instagram.com/blacksheepvegancheeze and at any of the above online marketplaces to try Black Sheep’s unique products.

Vegano founder and CEO, Conor Power states: “Plant based cheeses are some of our best-selling products due to the ease of substituting them for their dairy counterparts and their creamy texture and delicious taste. Black Sheep Cranberry Voursin is an excellent substitute for spreadable diary cheeses, give it at try from out marketplace at: https://marketplace.veganofoods.com/collections/dairy/products/black-sheep-vegan-cheeze-cranberry-voursin”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68e92fa6-b1cd-4e58-bebc-8ebab6f4b410

Feel Foods Director and CEO David Greenway states: “Black Sheep continues to grow its presence and distribution online as well as in stores and now available in over 40 grocery stores and approximately 30 food services locations throughout British Columbia. Our Cranberry Voursin is one of our best sellers and a perfect substitute to spreadable cheeses when entertaining this Christmas season. We are currently working on launching exciting new plant-based products for you to enjoy ahead of the holiday season this year.”

In addition, the Company has granted 2,000,000 restricted share units (the “RSUs”) to a consultant of the Company. The RSUs are valid for a one-year term. The RSUs are governed by the Company’s RSU Plan, approved by the Company’s directors on August 17, 2021 and subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM on November 18, 2021.

The plant-based food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $74.2 billion by 2027.* The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the factors such as increasing incidence of intolerance for animal protein, growing urbanization with new consumer aspirations, increasing vegan population, and significant venture investments in this sector.*

About Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze

Feel Foods wholly owned premium vegan cheese brand “Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze” (“Black Sheep”) was founded in 2017 and is currently producing variety of unique vegan dairy substitute products at the Company’s Okanagan commercial kitchen and R&D facility. Black Sheep products are currently offered in grocery stores and food services locations throughout British Columbia including select locations at: IGA, Nesters, The Very Good Butchers, Pomme Natural, Natures Fare, Vegan Supply, and many other fine retailers across 16 cities throughout the province as well as online and in person at farmers markets.

For more information on Black Sheep’s products and story, visit: http://blacksheepvegancheeze.com/

About Feel Foods Ltd.

FEEL is an agri-food holdings company focused on innovative products and technologies in the food services industry including its wholly owned Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze Company, offering a variety of 10 unique vegan dairy substitute products and currently available in over 30 retail locations, it’s 100% owned Be Good Plant-based Foods line of plant-based chicken, pork and beef products as well as is currently investing in the research and development of keto-friendly plant-based candy products.

