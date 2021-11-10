Alico, Inc. to Attend the Roth Capital 10th Annual Technology & Inaugural AgTech Answers Virtual Event

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that John Kiernan, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Rallo, the Company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will attend the Roth Capital 10th Annual Technology & Inaugural AgTech Answers Virtual Event, to be held November 16-18, 2021. The Company will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Alico, Inc. please contact investor.relations@alicoinc.com.



About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Land Management and Other Operations, which includes land leasing and related support operations. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: "ALCO") at www.alicoinc.com.

