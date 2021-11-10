Albireo to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced that Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Harford, Chief Financial Officer and other members of the Company’s management team will be presenting at the following investor conferences:



Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, November 17 at 11:20 a.m. GMT / 6:20 a.m. ET



Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

A pre-recorded fireside chat will be available on-demand beginning on Monday, November 22 at 10:00 a.m. ET



The webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the Media & Investors page of Albireo’s website, ir.albireopharma.com. To ensure a timely connection to the live Jefferies webcast, it is recommended that users register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start times. An archived version of the webcasts will be available for replay in the Events & Presentations section of the Media & Investors page of Albireo’s website for 30 days following the event.

