Corcept Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT), a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and neuropsychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol, today announced that the company will present at the following investor conferences:



Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Presentation Time: 5:00 pm GMT

Format: Fireside Chat



Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Presentation Time: 11:20 am EST

Format: Fireside Chat



About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept is a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol. Korlym® was the first drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for patients with Cushing’s syndrome. Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol. The company owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering the composition of its selective cortisol modulators and the use of cortisol modulators to treat a variety of serious disorders.

