ARHT Media Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, today announced its financial results for the third quarter that ended on September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Update

Revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $1.058 Million, compared to $1.097 Million in the third quarter of 2020;

The Company has made several investments supporting future revenue growth, including adding staff in Sales, Business Development, Operations and Marketing, undertaking a website re-design, and engaging Public Relations, Social Media and Investor Relations firms.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $1.24 million compared to $678 thousand for the same period in 2020;

Cash and cash equivalents were $2.7 million as of Sep 30, 2021, with an additional $920 thousand from exercised warrants in October and an expected $866 thousand of in the money warrants to be exercised in November.

Third Quarter 2021 Business Updates

The Company executed 19 events which included revenue from 6 global healthcare brands, 5 of which were repeat clients. 86% of event business was generated from repeat clients

The Company’s online mainstage presentation solution, Virtual Global Stage TM (VGS) contributed 73% of event revenue and included deals that will generate recurring revenue

(VGS) contributed 73% of event revenue and included deals that will generate recurring revenue Singapore’s Ministry of Communication, previously an event client, purchased the Company’s HoloPresence TM technology to use on an ongoing basis

technology to use on an ongoing basis To date WeWork locations that utilize the Company’s HoloPresence TM technology include Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, New York, Miami, Montreal, London and Singapore. The partnership agreed to increase the number in the first phase of rollout to 18 locations as international locations come on-line.

technology include Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, New York, Miami, Montreal, London and Singapore. The partnership agreed to increase the number in the first phase of rollout to 18 locations as international locations come on-line. The Company worked with NATO on two important events in September which is expected to add additional permanent locations beyond current installs at Allied Strategic Comand in Norfolk Virginia and NATO’s largest training facility in Germany

In October the Company beamed US Undersecretary of Defense, Heidi Shyu, from Washington to deliver the keynote address at the Singapore Defense Technology Summit

The Company added California based Metro AV as a strategic partner with a focus on activations throughout the Americas

The Company was featured in media globally in Q3 including Forbes, CTV’s The National, Global National News, The New York Times, BBC, The Strait Times (Singapore), The Daily Mail (UK), Science Times, Dubai Vibes Magazine, Global radio and more

“Despite the pandemic we continue to grow both the number of permanent locations that will generate recuring revenue and our online and hybrid events featuring the Virtual Global Stage and we have already surpassed our pre-pandemic full year revenue from 2019,” stated ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly, “our relationships with both NATO and WeWork continue to expand, with the official demo and media launches at WeWork just getting underway now. The media coverage of ARHT globally has brought in new leads from all corners of the world and our recently launched new website is getting rave reviews. Prior to the pandemic we had doubled revenue from 2018 to 2019 and we believe we are back on track to do the same, or possibly better, as we head into 2022.”

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media’s patented HoloPresenceTM technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresenceTM displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global Stage™.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol “ART” on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

