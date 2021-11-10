Healthy Extracts Launches Innovative Brand Influencer Program, Offering Private Label Products and Custom Formulations with High Reward Potential

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, has launched a unique brand influencer program designed to generate millions of dollars in revenue for influencers and the company over the next year.



About 41% of consumers discover new brands from social media influencers. The program is ideally suited for major influencers with more than 500,000 followers covering the health and wellness, sports and healthcare markets, and who want to enhance their personal brand with unlimited revenue potential.

The company has already signed a major influencer and is in advanced discussions with a number of additional influencers across a variety of markets. It plans to reveal the first influencer within the next few weeks. For clues about the identity of the first Healthy Extracts influencer, see the video here.

Healthy Extracts influencers will have the option to promote the company’s formulations or create exclusive custom-formulated products, which can then be rebranded under their own private label.

The process of introducing products under a personal brand would be virtually turn-key for influencers, from formulation, manufacturing and storage, to shipping and customer resource management. Influencers would only be responsible for the wholesale purchase and promotion of their branded products to their engaged audiences.

The entry level for private-label participation would involve a minimum purchase of 60,000 units of their choice of a particular Healthy Extracts product. This could net between $90,000 to $120,000 in gross profits for the influencer, depending upon the product sold. Promoting more than one product type, such as one or more each from Healthy Extracts’ heart health and brain health categories, could create a multiplier effect.

Initial influencers can also earn the opportunity to become company shareholders. Upon achieving certain sales targets, influencers would become eligible to receive equity-based incentives.

“We introduced this program to increase our social engagement, strengthen our brand identity and accelerate revenue growth, but at minimal cost,” stated Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts. “We also see it elevating our profile as a high-growth publicly traded company as more and more influencers become active shareholders of HYEX.”

The selection of products available through the influencer program are based upon the company’s expanding line of Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ formulations.

Offered exclusively in North America by Healthy Extracts, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit has the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids. It has been shown by more than 17 clinical studies to possess powerful health benefits for the heart and metabolism, including maintaining healthy cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Clinical studies have shown that the proprietary ingredients in Ultimate Brain Nutrients increase the activation of areas in the brain responsible for attention, memory, mood and quick reaction times by as much as 46%.



To learn more about the Healthy Extracts influencer program, call +1 (720) 463-1004 or email info@healthyextractsinc.com. Or watch the influencer video here.

About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again.”

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based and proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by more than 17 clinical studies.

UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to improve brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com , bergametna.com or tryubn.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 19, 2021, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food and Drug Administration Disclosure

The product and formulation featured in this release is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

