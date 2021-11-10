Inotiv, Inc. Announces Opening of Newly-Constructed Laboratories at St. Louis Facility

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 10, 2021 -- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services, today announced the opening of its newly-constructed, scientific laboratories at its St. Louis facility with operations focused on supporting clients in the areas of drug metabolism & pharmacokinetics (DMPK), cell & molecular biology, pharmacology, toxicology and histopathology.

“The new, state-of-the-art DMPK and cell & molecular biology laboratories, archives, and offices expands our capabilities to support clients from the earliest of drug discovery stages through clinical development,” said Scott Daniels, Sr. Vice President and Site Lead of Operations. “Moreover, concurrent investments in science and technology to outfit this new construction, including upgraded mass spectrometry, flow cytometry and gene profiling platforms, effectively extends our coverage of the therapeutic landscape to include novel biotherapeutics, ranging from oligonucleotides and proteins to gene therapies.”

The completed project also includes expanded histology laboratory and archiving space to accommodate growth in Inotiv’s pathology business that has resulted from recent increases in the discovery pharmacology footprint, as well as increased demand in development stage toxicology.

“These expanded capabilities to serve our clients come at an ideal time, particularly given the recent Envigo acquisition and increases in our in vivo pharmacology operations,” said John Sagartz, Inotiv’s Chief Strategy Officer. “Increased demand for specialty disease pharmacology and transgenic models coincides with a need for broad laboratory sciences and associated expertise. The opening of these newly-constructed laboratories is perfectly timed with our expanded drug discovery and development services at Inotiv.”

About the Company

