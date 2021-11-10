Guardion Health Sciences Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company that develops clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, supplements and medical devices, announced its financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The Company also provided a corporate update to shareholders.



Financial highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2021 include the following:

Total revenue of $3,148,612 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $253,188 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, reflecting the first full quarter of operations of the Viactiv brand, which represented approximately 95% of total revenue for the period. The Viactiv line of supplements was acquired by the Company on June 1, 2021.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2021 of $(3,014,836) or $(0.12) per share, as compared to a net loss of $(2,143,494) or $(0.15) per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Cash and short-term investments balance of $10,558,662 and working capital of $12,896,498 at September 30, 2021.



Additional important events that occurred during the three months ended September 30, 2021 and subsequently include the following:

Completed the successful integration of the operations of the Viactiv brand and related systems into the Company’s operations.

Relocated the corporate offices from San Diego, California to Houston, Texas.

Entered into an agreement to terminate the lease on the Company’s San Diego, California corporate office and main warehouse facility, which was utilized primarily for the Company’s ocular products business. The termination agreement was effective on October 31, 2021 and is expected to reduce overhead costs. Guardion moved its product inventory to an experienced third-party logistics provider.

Launched a new and improved corporate and investor website to better engage with the Company’s investors, customers and other stakeholders. The website can be accessed at its current URL, www.guardionhealth.com.

Bret Scholtes, Guardion’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are encouraged by our third quarter results, which demonstrated measurable progress towards our goal of building a leading clinical nutrition company. Our revenue growth, driven by the performance of the recently acquired Viactiv product line, represents the highest quarterly sales results in Guardion’s history. We achieved these results despite the challenging supply chain environment, and our management team is actively focusing on supply chain matters given industry-wide constraints. In addition, the Viactiv brand has been completely and successfully integrated into our business, and we remain confident in our ability to drive organic growth through expansion of the Viactiv brand. Our focus is now shifting to ways that we can successfully leverage the established distribution channels and brand awareness of Viactiv to accelerate the growth of the Company into a leader in clinical nutrition.

“Our efforts in the upcoming quarter will be concentrated on growing the market share of our current products, while at the same time expanding upon those attributes that we believe are fundamental to that growth. These include expanding Viactiv’s brand awareness and consumer acceptance through increased marketing and development of direct-to-consumer opportunities; leveraging and expanding our experienced management team; significantly growing our distribution networks and relationships while creating opportunities to develop new approaches and maximizing our product development and launch initiatives. We believe that this leveraging of the established Viactiv brand will be critical to establishing a consistent track record of growth in both revenue and profitability.”

Mr. Scholtes continued, “Over the long-term, Guardion believes that its success will depend on its ability to create value in well-differentiated and robust brands through strong clinically proven claims that address consumer needs in growing markets, both domestically and internationally. Guardion is committed to bringing compelling products to market that serve a distinct need, under meaningful and differentiated brands that are supported by strong science. We firmly believe that Guardion is now much better positioned to create value for its shareholders as a result of the Viactiv acquisition.”

“Mr. Scholtes concluded, “Finally, as we embark on this important work, we anticipate more opportunities to increase the frequency of shareholder communications to be able to report on achieving measurable and tangible milestones as part of the Company’s overall long-term progress.”

Financial Results



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2021 increased to $3,148,612, as compared total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020 of $253,188. The significant increase in revenue is due to the Company’s commercialization of its Viactiv products. We achieved these results despite the challenging supply chain environment. Management is actively focusing on supply chain matters in light of industry-wide supply chain constraints. Through September 30, 2021, the Company has not experienced negative impacts to its supply chain, however, the Company cannot make any assurances in future periods.

Operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 were $4,403,545, as compared to operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 of $ 2,290,745.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $(3,014,836), as compared to net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020 of $(2,143,494).

These results of operations are not comparable to prior periods as we have significantly increased our gross revenues and cost of goods sold with our acquisition and successful integration of Activ.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $4,605,628, as compared total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 of $1,689,820. The change in overall performance in 2021 as compared to 2020 is attributable to the Company’s acquisition and successful integration of the Viactiv brand and product line on June 1, 2021.

Operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $12,272,371, as compared to operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 of $6,018,137.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $(10,224,649) as compared to net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 of $(5,197,567).

These results of operations are not comparable to prior periods as we have significantly increased our gross revenues and cost of goods sold with our acquisition and successful integration of Activ.

About Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI), is a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company. Guardion’s portfolio of science-based, clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and diagnostic products support healthcare professionals, their patients, and consumers in achieving health goals. Guardion’s commercial and developmental initiatives are supported by equally impressive scientific and medical advisory boards, led by seasoned business executives and physicians with many years of experience. This combination of expertise and scientific knowledge forms the foundation of Guardion’s growing position within the clinical nutrition marketplace. Information and risk factors with respect to Guardion and its business, including its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, may be obtained in the Company’s filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements contain information about our expectations, beliefs, plans or intentions regarding our product development and commercialization efforts, research and development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects, and other similar matters. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans,” “hopes” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, and involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the integration of new management team members, the implementation of new financial, management, accounting and business software systems, the integration of the Viactiv acquisition and possibly additional acquisition targets, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, operations and the economy in general, the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, and the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash $ 3,563,854 $ 8,518,732 Short-term investments 6,994,808 - Accounts receivable, net 2,268,623 11,248 Inventories 792,633 384,972 Prepaid expenses 1,246,711 179,931 Total current assets 14,866,629 9,094,883 Property and equipment, net 269,487 285,676 Intangible assets, net 11,553,333 50,000 Goodwill 11,893,134 - Deposits 1,282 11,751 Right of use asset, net 29,305 418,590 Total assets $ 38,613,170 $ 9,860,900 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,182,955 $ 608,313 Accrued expenses 473,257 127,637 Operating lease liability – current 313,909 162,845 Payable to former officer - 148,958 Derivative warrant liability - 25,978 Total current liabilities 1,970,121 1,073,731 Operating lease liability – long term - 271,903 Total liabilities 1,970,121 1,345,634 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 24,426,993 shares and 15,170,628 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 24,427 15,171 Additional paid-in capital 100,900,334 62,583,423 Accumulated deficit (64,281,712 ) (54,083,328 ) Total stockholders’ equity 36,643,049 8,515,266 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 38,613,170 $ 9,860,900





Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Clinical nutrition $ 3,109,525 $ 142,556 $ 4,443,113 $ 1,446,584 Diagnostics equipment 39,087 110,632 162,515 237,136 Other - - - 6,100 Total revenue 3,148,612 253,188 4,605,628 1,689,820 Cost of goods sold Clinical nutrition 1,730,318 68,956 2,454,423 764,245 Diagnostics equipment 30,268 45,157 104,417 101,077 Other - - - 2,478 Total cost of goods sold 1,760,586 114,113 2,558,840 867,800 Gross profit 1,388,026 139,075 2,046,788 822,020 Operating expenses Research and development 16,234 34,034 53,598 109,803 Sales and marketing 777,526 167,213 1,754,321 1,175,126 General and administrative 3,297,725 2,070,998 8,048,713 5,299,696 Transaction costs related to acquisition of Activ Nutritional, LLC - - 2,103,680 - Impairment of right of use asset and lease deposit 280,176 - 280,176 - Impairment loss on equipment held for sale - - - 30,948 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 31,883 18,500 31,883 18,500 Costs related to resignation of former officer (including the reversal of previously recognized stock compensation expense of $965,295 during the nine months ended September 30, 2020) - - - (615,936 ) Total operating expenses 4,403,545 2,290,745 12,272,371 6,018,137 Loss from operations (3,015,518 ) (2,151,670 ) (10,225,583 ) (5,196,117 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense - (3,716) (14 ) (7,254 ) Interest income 682 - 948 - Change in fair value of derivative liability - 11,892 5,804 Total other income (expense) 682 8,176 934 (1,450 ) Net loss $ (3,014,836 ) $ (2,143,494 ) $ (10,224,649 ) $ (5,197,567 ) Net loss per common share – basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.37 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 24,426,993 14,720,087 23,413,055 14,088,395





For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Corporate Clinical

Nutrition Diagnostics

Equipment Total Revenue $ - $ 3,109,525 $ 39,087 $ 3,148,612 Cost of goods sold - 1,730,318 30,268 1,760,586 Gross profit 1,379,207 8,819 1,388,026 Stock compensation expense 364,448 - - 364,448 Operating expenses 1,166,837 2,802,886 69,373 4,039,097 Loss from operations $ (1,531,285 ) $ (1,423,679 ) $ (60,554 ) $ (3,015,518 )









For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Corporate Clinical

Nutrition Diagnostics

Equipment Total Revenue $ - $ 142,556 $ 110,632 $ 253,188 Cost of goods sold - 68,956 45,157 114,113 Gross profit - 73,600 65,475 139,075 Stock compensation expense - - - Operating expenses 1,202,402 1,081,897 6,446 2,290,745 Loss from operations $ (1,202,402 ) $ (1,008,296 ) $ 59,028 $ (2,151,670 )





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Corporate Clinical

Nutrition Diagnostics

Equipment Total Revenue $ - $ 4,443,112 $ 162,516 $ 4,605,628 Cost of goods sold - 2,454,402 104,418 2,558,819 Gross profit - 1,988,711 58,098 2,046,809 Stock compensation expense 1,095,155 - - 1,095,155 Operating expenses 5,076,756 5,917,798 182,683 11,177,237 Loss from operations $ (6,171,911 ) $ (3,929,088 ) $ (124,585 ) $ (10,225,583 )



