Dorman Announces 445 New Products for November, Including 198 Exclusive Solutions

A labor-saving Dorman® OE FIX™ flexible stainless-steel braided fuel line for 2+ million Chevrolet and GMC pickups and SUVs, adding to aftermarket-leading coverage in this category

A comprehensive OE FIX™ steering wobble repair kit for select Jeep Wrangler models, designed to help provide more predictable and consistent steering performance

COLMAR, Pa., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today the release of 445 new auto parts, including 198 new-to-the-aftermarket parts that advance the company’s mission to give repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix a wide range of cars and trucks.

Dorman continues to provide consumers an aftermarket choice for common failures on millions of vehicles. November’s new solutions include direct-replacement engine fuel lines (904-008 and 904-011) for over 13 million high-mileage Chevrolet and GMC vehicles, and a lower intake manifold (615-914) designed to replace the original manifold on almost nine million Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram models equipped with specified V6 engines.

Already a leader in the aftermarket for labor-saving flexible stainless steel braided fuel lines, Dorman is introducing coverage this month for over two million Chevrolet and GMC pickups and SUVs. Routing factory-style rigid fuel lines under a vehicle can be difficult and time-consuming. The new OE FIX™ flexible fuel line (819-821) is manufactured to vehicle-specific length and includes brackets and factory connectors.

Jeep owners should welcome a new OE FIX steering wobble repair kit (SWS96285RD) engineered to help ensure more predictable and consistent on-road steering performance on over 600,000 select Wrangler models. Owners of that popular SUV who regularly venture off-road love the strength and precise steering articulation of the Wrangler's solid front axle. Off the trail, though, ordinary potholes or uneven pavement can sometimes provoke a sudden and strong oscillation in the steering system. This “Jeep wobble” is typically the result of a road shock transmitted to the steering wheel through worn components in the original front suspension. This OE FIX solution includes upgraded, serviceable ball joints, a heavy-duty steering damper, a track bar relocation bracket to help correct the original suspension geometry, quick-disconnect sway bar links for maximum off-road steering articulation, and the hardware needed to clear larger tires on Wranglers with up to 4” of lift.

Other highlights from this month’s new product announcement include:

An OE FIX 4WD manual locking hub assembly (600-204XD) for 1.2 million aging Ford and Lincoln SUVs.

A front air deflector (927-311) for 1.6 million late-model Chevy Silverado 1500 pickup trucks.

A convenient exhaust manifold hardware kit (675-223) for select Ford Super Duty pickups equipped with 6.7L diesel engines.

A rugged windshield washer fluid reservoir (603-581) for specified GM vehicles, replacing an original reservoir that may be prone to cracking.

A fuel filter hose (904-399) with all the hardware necessary for installation on select aging Chevy and GMC vehicles.

A rear brake backing plate for late-model Ram 1500 pickup trucks (924-235) designed to protect braking systems from debris and corrosive elements.

A transmission oil cooler line (624-750) for high-mileage Ford Escape and Mercury Mariner models.



About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions for the automotive aftermarket, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering both light duty and heavy-duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

