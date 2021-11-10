Nigerian Diesel Genset Market Report 2021: Market Declined by -5.2% in 2017-2020 but is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.7% During 2021-2027

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigerian Diesel Genset Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast by kVA Rating, by Verticals, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Nigerian Diesel Genset Market declined by -5.2% in 2017- 2020 but is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021- 2027.

Nigeria occupies 1st position in terms of the market size in the African Diesel Genset market.

In terms of market by kVA ratings, 375.1KVA-750kVA dominates the market and is expected to remain in a dominant position in the coming years. However, 75.1kVA-375kVA rating is expected to have the fastest growth rate among all ratings.

In terms of application, the industrial sector dominates the market and is expected to remain in a dominant position in the coming years.

However, the commercial sector is expected to have the fastest growth rate among all applications. The Nigerian Diesel Genset Market report comprehensively covers the market by kVA ratings, applications, and regions.

The Nigerian Diesel Genset Market outlook report provides an unbiased analysis of the ongoing Nigeria Diesel Genset market trends, opportunities/high growth areas, and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Outlook

Market Size of Nigeria Diesel Genset Market, 2020

Forecast of Nigeria Diesel Genset Market, 2027

Historical Data and Forecast of Nigeria Diesel Genset Revenues & Volume for the Period 2018 - 2027

Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Trend Evolution

Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Drivers and Challenges

Nigeria Diesel Genset Price Trends

Nigeria Diesel Genset Porter's Five Forces

Nigeria Diesel Genset Industry Life Cycle

Historical Data and Forecast of Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume By KVA for the Period 2018 - 2027

Historical Data and Forecast of Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume By 5 - 75 KVA for the Period 2018 - 2027

Historical Data and Forecast of Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume By 75.1 - 375 KVA for the Period 2018 - 2027

Historical Data and Forecast of Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume By 375.1 - 750 KVA for the Period 2018 - 2027

Historical Data and Forecast of Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume By 750.1 - 1000 KVA for the Period 2018 - 2027

Historical Data and Forecast of Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume By Above 1000 KVA for the Period 2018 - 2027

Historical Data and Forecast of Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume By Application for the Period 2018 - 2027

Historical Data and Forecast of Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume By Residential for the Period 2018 - 2027

Historical Data and Forecast of Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume By Commercial for the Period 2018 - 2027

Historical Data and Forecast of Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume By Industrial for the Period 2018 - 2027

Historical Data and Forecast of Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume By Transportation & Public Infrastructure for the Period 2018 - 2027

Nigeria Diesel Genset Import Export Trade Statistics

Market Opportunity Assessment By KVA

Market Opportunity Assessment By Application

Nigeria Diesel Genset Top Companies Market Share

Nigeria Diesel Genset Competitive Benchmarking By Technical and Operational Parameters

Nigeria Diesel Genset Company Profiles

Nigeria Diesel Genset Key Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Denyo Co, Ltd.

Honda Manufacturing (Nigeria), Ltd

JMG Limited.

Jubaili Bros Engineering Ltd.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.

Mikano International Ltd.

YorPower Ltd.

