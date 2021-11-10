Maria A. Grasso Inducted into the Long Island Hall of Fame

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), announced that Maria A. Grasso, Chief Operating Officer of Flushing Bank, has been inducted into the Long Island Business Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony was held at the Crest Hollow Country Club on November 9, 2021.



John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer stated “We are very pleased that Maria has been recognized by LIBN as an influential leader in our business community. Maria has certainly been instrumental in the growth of our organization since she first joined the bank in 2006. Over the years, she has been generous with her time and provided leadership and expertise to many not-for-profit organizations. We are extremely fortunate and very proud to have Maria as a member of our executive management team.”

About Long Island Hall of Fame

Since 2015, Long Island Business News has convened a committee of the top business leaders across Long Island to identify the most distinguished and influential leaders in our business community. Induction into the Long Island Business Hall of Fame is the highest honor for those who demonstrate a commitment to excellence, past, present and future. Hall of Fame inductees are commemorated at the Frank G. Zarb School of Business at Hofstra University, where plaques recognizing each year’s inductees are hosted within the building.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State—chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking®, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely®, an eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at FlushingBank.com

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Tag: FB

Contact:

Maria A. Grasso

Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Flushing Bank

718-961-5400