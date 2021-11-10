Heritage Bank of Commerce Hires David Casassa as SVP, Relationship Manager for San Rafael Region

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), a subsidiary of Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), today announced that David Casassa has joined the Bank as Senior Vice President and Relationship Manager. He will focus on leveraging his extensive network in the North Bay to cultivate loans and deposits in the region.



Casassa brings more than 20 years of commercial banking experience to the Bank, most recently as SVP and Market Manager at a competing bank in Petaluma, CA. Regularly recognized as a top performer, Casassa has held positions as a regional manager, team leader and individual loan producer in banking institutions across the San Francisco Bay Area.

“We are delighted to welcome Dave to our team. His expertise and deep local knowledge in commercial banking will be a welcome asset to our Bank,” said Todd Allen, EVP, North Bay Market President. “I have worked with Dave in the past and have seen first-hand how committed he is to the growth and success of his customers and their businesses.”

“I am excited to join Heritage Bank of Commerce and work once again with Todd Allen,” said Casassa. “I believe we can deliver the customized banking solutions that local businesses need to achieve their financial goals.”

A graduate of Occidental College and resident of Petaluma, Casassa was previously Chair of the Finance Committee and Treasurer of the Board for Legal Aid of Marin County. A long-time supporter of numerous community and civic organizations, he currently volunteers most of his free time to youth sports in Sonoma and Contra Costa Counties.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.heritagebankofcommerce.bank.

Heritage Bank of Commerce is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

