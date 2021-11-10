Hunters XDR SOC Platform Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Leading Open Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform automates threat hunting in AWS



Scales to ingest, index and correlate all AWS security logs and events

Enhances and accelerates detection and response to cyber attacks

NEWTON, Mass. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunters today announced its industry-leading Open Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform is immediately available in AWS Marketplace.



Hunters XDR seamlessly scales across large Amazon Web Services (AWS) enterprise environments to ingest, index, correlate and retain all security log and event data. Its purpose-built, turn-key security data and analytics platform provides cloud-scale access to telemetry sources across the entire attack surface coupled with automated event correlation, investigation and prioritization.

Using Hunters XDR, AWS customers can address the criticality of data in threat detection and response on a scale that meets cloud expansion and exponentially growing volumes of logs. Data from AWS services such as CloudTrail, AWS WAF, Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) Flow Logs or Amazon GuardDuty is intelligently processed and normalized into a single, unified schema to facilitate analysis across the entire security stack (cloud, endpoints, email, network and identity providers). Importantly, data is retained in a “hot” manner, ensuring necessary coverage and rapid access for investigation and forensics, and accelerating subsequent response measures.

AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, and buy software that runs on AWS.

“Open platforms like Hunters XDR that further help customers protect their data at scale are critical for enterprise clients,” said Mona Chadha, Director, AWS Marketplace Category Management at AWS. “Having Hunters XDR available in AWS Marketplace makes it easier for AWS customers worldwide to acquire and use Hunters XDR in a more seamless manner via their existing AWS accounts, and at a reduced rate.”

"Hunters' integration with AWS allows us to support our cloud-native infrastructure without compromising on security or costs. Its ability to ingest AWS data at scale, in near real-time, and correlate it with the rest of our security telemetry, allows us to gain full visibility and context into security incidents across the entire surface,” said Iftach Ian Amit, Chief Security Officer at Cimpress.

“Hunters XDR is a proven tool that helps companies maximize value from existing security investments and boost their SOC impact by freeing up analysts to focus on what matters,” said Uri May, CEO and co-founder of Hunters. “With our best-in-class XDR SOC platform now available in AWS Marketplace, AWS customers looking to replace their current SIEM with a modern platform that supports data at scale have an excellent new option, a game changer for security teams.”

For additional information on the announcement and Hunters XDR, please read our blog or watch a demo video .

About Hunters

Hunters XDR is a purpose-built, turn-key data and security platform powering effective detection and rapid response to security incidents. Ideal for security operations teams working to contain technology sprawl, adapt to cloud-scale and extend the value of the existing data streams, Hunters’ open XDR is adopted as a modern SIEM replacement by the world’s largest enterprises. Hunters is backed by leading VCs and strategic investors including Bessemer Venture Partners , U.S. Venture Partners (USVP) , Microsoft M12 , YL Ventures , Blumberg Capital , Snowflake , and Okta . Hunters was listed as the #1 Top LinkedIn Start Up in Israel in 2021, recognized as SC Media 2021 Trust Award Finalist for Best Threat Detection Technology, Gold winner in the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, Gold winner in The Globee Awards Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards, Winner of CISO Choice Awards: Security Analytics and Security Operations and is a SINET16 finalist.