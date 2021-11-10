Creatopy Launches Ad Design Platform to Solve Industry Pain Points

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks Creatopy 's move to become an ad design platform that helps businesses customize, automate and scale up their ad production and delivery.

With digital ads becoming an integral part of the way businesses communicate, the company decided to invest all its efforts into developing a comprehensive solution to address advertisers' and marketers' main pain points.

From a time when ad creators made one banner to the present when there's a need for numerous ads for several platforms with video, audio, and animation, it's becoming clearer that what used to be a fast and easy thing to do is now a tedious, complicated task.

At the crossroads of two different markets, those of general design tools and creative management platforms, Creatopy offers the best of both worlds. However, the mix of automation, animation, and customization functionalities, combined with the short learning curve and a scalable pricing model, makes Creatopy unique in the ad-making market.

"With a worldwide digital advertising spend of $463.9 billion in 2021, the market is expected to grow to $632.7 billion by 2025 and 61.93% is projected to be spent on the internet, which is why there is a need for a complete solution that automates the future of the advertising industry.

We want to revolutionize the advertising industry and conquer the MarTech market. We will do this by reducing the time to task to zero and by ultimately unlocking the mantra for future success: doing less with more," declared Creatopy Founder & CEO, Gabriel Ciordas.

Creatopy's new mission is to help medium and large companies (brands and agencies) become highly efficient by decreasing the time they spend on ad production in their end-to-end workflow.

"Creatopy lets our team take our design work to the next level by making it easy to build dynamic social and digital content quickly and efficiently. These tools are just what we needed to scale up the work we do in the digital space," declared the Director of Design Services at Clemson University.

The ad design platform is released with a fresh, redesigned website, showcasing Creatopy's intentions of offering its customers the complete ad-making solution while cementing its move up-market in the B2B area.

About Creatopy:

Creatopy is an ad design platform that helps businesses customize, automate and scale up their ad production and delivery.

