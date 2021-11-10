CarolinasDentist to Host Dental Care Day for the Uninsured at Raeford & Wilmington Locations

RAEFORD, N.C. and WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarolinasDentist, a local dental practice offering “positively different dentistry” with offices across North Carolina, will be hosting Dental Care Day events on Saturday, December 11th at their Raeford location from 9:00am – 4:00pm, and their Wilmington location at The Pointe from 9:00am – 2:00pm.



The Raeford practice is located at 2040 Club Pond Road, Raeford, NC 28376, and The Pointe practice is located at 2029 Stonecrop Drive, Wilmington, NC 28412. During these events, the CarolinasDentist teams will offer dental care to members of their communities who are uninsured or experiencing financial hardship at no charge.

“Providing dental care to those who cannot afford it is the least we can do to help out the Raeford community, who has given us so much,” said Dr. Brad Langley, partner doctor at the Raeford practice. “We hope to serve as many people as we can and make a real difference in the health of residents who do not have access to preventative dental care.”

CarolinasDentist believes that everyone deserves quality dental care but realizes that not everyone has equal access to it. The practices want to give back to their communities and provide a positive effect on people’s lives by providing the uninsured and/or those experiencing financial hardship with quality dental care so they can achieve their best smile and dental health.

“Providing complimentary dental care to the underserved residents of Wilmington is our way of supporting the community we live and work in,” said Dr. Nolan Bodah, partner doctor at The Pointe practice. “Everyone in the community deserves a bright, healthy smile; and we are determined to make that a possibility for as many residents as possible.”

Appointments to receive dental care at either event are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Those interested in booking an appointment at either event should call or email the respective practice. The Raeford practice can be reached at 910-565-1838 or raeford@carolinasdentist.com. The Pointe practice can be reached at 910-218-9963 or thepointe@carolinasdentist.com.

For more information on what regular hours and services are provided by the Raeford practice, visit https://www.carolinasdentist.com/raeford-dentist/. For information on the Wilmington practice, visit https://www.carolinasdentist.com/the-wilmington-dentist/.

About CarolinasDentist

CarolinasDentist is a local dental practice and affiliate of Lightwave Dental with 11 convenient locations across North Carolina. We believe in “positively different dentistry” that offers patients a relaxing environment with high-quality dental care. Our work is centered on making sure our patients’ needs are understood, having convenient scheduling and financial options, and upholding a high standard of care using modern technology.

We offer many different dental services, ranging all the way from cavity prevention to dramatic smile makeovers. We’ll be there for you when your little one gets their first tooth, and we’ll be there for you if you ever need to restore your smile back to great condition. You can think of us as your trusted dental home that you can turn to year after year, throughout all stages of your dental health.

