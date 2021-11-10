Wine.com invests in growth with new California fulfillment center

San Francisco, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wine.com, the nation’s leading online wine retailer, has opened a new fulfillment center in San Leandro, California to support its next phase of growth. The 155,000 square foot facility, which serves customers located across the western United States, doubles the company’s west coast capacity and helps meet continued customer demand.

“Our new San Leandro fulfillment center allows us to provide fast delivery of the world’s largest selection of wine,” said Preston Mosier, COO of Wine.com. “Wine.com carries 20,000 SKUs in San Leandro, which is equivalent to 20 times the selection of a typical grocery store and five times that of the best specialty stores. With our expanded capacity, we can deliver our immense assortment to even more customers quickly and accurately.”

Each holiday season, demand for premium wine surges. This November and December Wine.com anticipates shipping a record number of bottles from its San Leandro facility as customers prepare for holiday feasts and ship wine gifts across the country. To support this volume, Wine.com will employ over 250 associates from the local community. The company looks forward to contributing to the city of San Leandro by providing jobs with competitive pay, benefits and a safe workplace.

