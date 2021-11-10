Identiv Sets Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Conference Schedule

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital identification and security, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during the fourth quarter of 2021.



Stifel 2021 Virtual Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference

Holding one-on-one meetings on Thursday, November 11, 2021

Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo 2021

Presenting on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 2:30 PM ET

Webcast: Register and Join

Imperial Capital Security Conference

Presenting in-person on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation, or receive additional information, please contact your conference representative or Identiv’s investor relations team at +1 949.574.3860 or IR@identiv.com.

