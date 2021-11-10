Do You Need a Swear Jar When Opening Stubborn Jars? New Survey Finds 71% of Consumers Struggle to Open Jars

DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holiday season should bring joy and merriment, especially after limited in-person gatherings and celebrations last year. Families and friends will come together in the kitchen and bond once again over favorite holiday treats. However, “wrap rage” – the elevated feelings of frustration and anger that result from the inability to open packaging – can sky-rocket during this time of year. In a new survey from Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT), 71% of consumers report they struggle to open jars. Something as simple as a charcuterie board, which often includes jarred ingredients like mustards, olives, pickles and jams, can send people into a fit of rage.



In the same survey, 75% of consumers report using “hacks” to open troublesome jars. Some popular – and potentially dangerous – methods include:

Using a nail and hammer to puncture a hole in the top of a lid

Tapping the sides of the lid with a butter knife

Running the lid under hot water

Wedging the tip of a spoon or a screwdriver between lid and jar

Banging the jar against the side of the kitchen counter



Jar lid frustrations are so common that Kristen Wiig and Jason Sudeikis, in popular late-night television show Saturday Night Live, showed the dark side of using these “fool-proof” hacks in a hilarious 2013 skit.

After decades of struggles, consumers deserve a design update to the jar lid eliminating the need for these hacks or special devices to assist in opening jars. In fact, since the last design update, the world has seen major discoveries like the double helix structure in DNA (1953), man landing on the moon (1969) and the cloning of Dolly the Sheep (1996). 2022 will go down as the year CCT changed the packaging industry with the EEASY Lid hitting shelves.

The revolutionary EEASY Lid works by simply pressing a button on the lid , which vents the vacuum seal and allows for consumers to easily unscrew the lid. The EEASY Lid reduces the amount of torque needed to twist off a jar lid by more than 40%. That’s 40% less stress when it comes to building the perfect cheese plate every holiday season.

From the results of the consumer survey, it can be concluded that traditional jar lids are so jar gone and it’s time brands embrace this new innovation to make lives a little less stressful.

Key Findings:

71% of survey respondents say they always or sometimes struggle to open jarred food items

72% of survey respondents say they have family and friends who struggle to open jarred food items

54% of survey respondents say they have used a device to help them open a stubborn jar

75% of survey respondents say they have used a hack when trying to open jars

87% of survey respondents say they have had to help someone open a stubborn jar

Only 13% of survey respondents said they would not benefit from a jar lid that made opening jars much easier

“Technology has come so far – making life easier in almost every way. Why not the jar lid?” says Brandon Bach, CCT president. “It may seem like a small issue, but frustration with jar lids is unnecessary. Our exclusive design makes struggling a thing of the past. The EEASY Lid will make people twist and shout with joy.”

CCT is now producing the EEASY Lid at its new state-of-the-art technology center in Dayton, Ohio, and lids should be finding their way to grocery store shelves and kitchens in 2022.



For more information on the EEASY Lid, please visit eeasylid.com .

EEASY Lid samples and demo products are available by request. Click here to download photos of the EEASY Lid aluminum lug and CCT’S Technology Center.

About Consumer Convenience Technologies

Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) provides innovative packaging solutions for the beverage and food service industries. CCT’s new EEASY Lid is the first major jar lid innovation in 75 years. The company’s software designed patented technology makes opening a vacuum sealed jar much easier – with just the push of a button. The EEASY Lid opens up the market to 49% of people who do not have the physical ability or who struggle regularly to open a vacuum sealed jar. The EEASY Lid will be available in both continuous thread and lug versions.