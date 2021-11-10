1stDibs Launches Auctions, Providing Shoppers the Chance to Bid on Extraordinary Items at Exceptional Prices

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1stDibs , a leading marketplace for extraordinary design, has launched 1stDibs Auctions , presenting a new way to discover and own the world’s most beautiful things. Originally introduced as a listings site in 2001, 1stDibs transitioned to a full e-commerce model in 2016. With the arrival of Auctions, the platform allows guests to place bids on their favorite items—spanning furniture, home decor, art, fine jewelry, watches, handbags and fashion—offering the thrill associated with a treasure hunt and winning a beloved item at an exceptional price.



To celebrate this new milestone, 1stDibs teamed up with Jonathan Adler and Simon Doonan to guest curate a collection of their favorite auction finds. The creative dynamos—Adler, a potter, designer and author; and Doonan, a writer, window dresser and fashion commentator—hand-selected an assortment of items that reflect their style sensibilities.

“We know that some of our customers appreciate the ability to negotiate and the convenience of ‘buy it now,’ while others enjoy bidding at auction to acquire something they love,” said David Rosenblatt, CEO, 1stDibs. “Being able to offer both models on our site is a significant step toward meeting our customers where they are and how they prefer to shop. This new shopping experience adds a dynamic new way of collecting to our existing full price and negotiated price purchase options.”

Style Spotting with Jonathan Adler & Simon Doonan

Adler and Doonan’s curated assortment features more than 75 items that speak to their “modern glamour” approach to interior design and art. You can see the style power couple’s picks here .

“Louvre Schmouvre. I think that the new true home of creativity, the 21st century shrine to the feats of human imagination, is 1stDibs,” said Adler. “I wile away the hours, the weeks, (my life?) happily scrolling through the cornucopia of design majesty on display on The Dibs. The pieces I’ve curated for 1stDibs auctions are treasures. I desperately want them all.”

“Fashion is one of the greatest ways to broadcast who you are. #Selfexpression. I am from the Diana Vreeland school. She said ‘Exaggeration is my only reality.’ I encourage everyone to go big or go home," said Doonan. “Wear the outfit that’s going to turn a few heads, or try the statement jewelry that makes you feel like Millicent Rogers or Nancy Cunard. My love of visual drama guided me as I made my selections for 1stDibs Auctions. I'm hoping my choices will encourage people to pump up the volume on their decor.”

1stDibs Auctions: Points of Distinction

Beyond the opportunity to secure rare deals on coveted items, 1stDibs Auctions offers a host of special benefits for today’s online shoppers.

Thousands of Products to Explore : With its debut, Auctions features thousands of items offered by trusted sellers around the world. Because the auction inventory is continually updated, guests will discover new items each visit.

: With its debut, Auctions features thousands of items offered by trusted sellers around the world. Because the auction inventory is continually updated, guests will discover new items each visit. No Buyer’s Premium : Unlike other auction sites, the 1stDibs Auctions platform does not charge an additional “buyer’s premium” fee on top of the item’s final price.

: Unlike other auction sites, the 1stDibs Auctions platform does not charge an additional “buyer’s premium” fee on top of the item’s final price. Shop with Peace of Mind: All auction purchases are covered by 1stDibs Buyer Protection .

All auction purchases are covered by . Comprehensive Shipping Assistance: The 1stDibs team helps buyers after the sale to facilitate shipping through their trusted network of professional delivery services.

About 1stDibs

1stDibs is a leading online marketplace for connecting design lovers with highly coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, fine jewelry, watches and fashion.

