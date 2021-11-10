Calling all innovators: Six million Canadians need solutions

English French

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Arthritis Society is investing in entrepreneurs to help them change the lives of people living with arthritis.



Entrepreneurs are invited to pitch their idea to the Arthritis Ideator Program. Eight finalists will be selected by a panel of Canadian experts. These finalists will be invited to present their idea at the Arthritis Ideation Den™ (a Dragons’ Den-style event) in April 2022.

Four innovations will each receive a $50,000 grant to help them grow their venture.

“Arthritis is a huge challenge looking for solutions and we want to support bright minds as they create those solutions,” says Trish Barbato, President and CEO of the Arthritis Society. “We need bold ideas to help improve the lives of the six million Canadians living with arthritis.”

The Arthritis Ideator Program will give innovators access to expert advice from the Arthritis Society and the broader arthritis ecosystem, as well as to people living with arthritis who can support beta testing or provide feedback through focus groups or surveys.

Innovations might include, for example, assistive devices for aiding mobility or making the activities of daily living easier for people with arthritis or technology that can help people better manage their disease.

“The Arthritis Ideator Program will contribute to the growing innovation ecosystem in Canada and presents a real opportunity for innovators to access a large and growing market base.” says Lianna Genovese, founder and CEO of ImaginAble Solutions, who created an assistive device that enables anyone with limited fine motor skills to write, paint, draw and access technology.



The Arthritis Ideator Program is part of the Arthritis Society’s new Innovation Strategy, which also includes Ignite Research Grants for high-risk, high-reward research and Social Impact Projects for deploying innovative therapies, programs and interventions.



Arthritis is the most common chronic condition in Canada and it’s a leading cause of disability. Most people, however, underestimate the seriousness of arthritis. It causes excruciating pain, restricts mobility and diminishes quality of life. As a collection of more than 100 different conditions affecting joints and other tissues, arthritis impacts people of all ages, including children. The majority of people with the disease are under 65.

Submissions for the Arthritis Ideator Program are being accepted until Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Learn more about the program and how to apply at arthritis.ca/innovation

About the Arthritis Society

The Arthritis Society is Canada’s national charity dedicated to fighting the fire of arthritis with the fire of research, advocacy, innovation and information and support. With the support of our donors and volunteers, we are all in to end arthritis, so people with arthritis can live their best life free from arthritis. The Arthritis Society is accredited under Imagine Canada’s Standards Program. For more information, visit arthritis.ca.

